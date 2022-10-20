ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

One person transported after two-vehicle rollover crash in Darke County

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
One person has been transported from the scene of a two-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday.

Darke County Dispatch confirmed the crash happened at 5775 State Route 571 East around 2 p.m.

Dispatch confirmed that one person was transported from the scene, the extent of their injuries and where they were transported are unknown at this time.

Darke County was unable to confirm if the crash has blocked the roadway.

We will update this story as we learn more.

