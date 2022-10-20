One person transported after two-vehicle rollover crash in Darke County

One person has been transported from the scene of a two-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday.

Darke County Dispatch confirmed the crash happened at 5775 State Route 571 East around 2 p.m.

Dispatch confirmed that one person was transported from the scene, the extent of their injuries and where they were transported are unknown at this time.

Darke County was unable to confirm if the crash has blocked the roadway.

