Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman charged with threatening church patrons with firearm
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has been charged after allegedly threatening church members with a firearm on Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to Bethel Assembly of God Church in South Middleton Township around 10 a.m. for an armed individual making threats. Troopers...
Kidnapper Of 2-Year-Old Girl From RI Captured On I-81 In Central PA: Police
A 24-year-old Rhode Island dad was jailed and a two-year-old girl reunited with her proper caregiver after police in Central Pennsylvania found them riding on I-81 last week, authorities said. A massive search was launched for the child and her dad, Jordan McClure, before Pennsylvania State Police spotted the suspect's...
abc27.com
3 men sentenced after drug trafficking at Midstate hotel
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three men have been sentenced for drug trafficking after being arrested outside of a Midstate hotel in April 2021. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 32-year-old Wallace Smith and 40-year-old Jolie Brown, both of Las Vegas, Nevada, and 33-year-old Andres Garica-Grajeda of New Oxford, Pennsylvania, were all arrested outside the Hampton Inn in Hanover on April 11, 2021.
abc27.com
Dauphin County man charged after attempted stabbing; PSP
ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after an attempted stabbing in Elizabethville. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers in Lykens responded to a reported attempted stabbing on October 6. Troopers say Damien Scott, 22, allegedly attempted to stab a man with a knife. Troopers...
Two Dauphin County men sentenced to life in prison for deadly revenge robbery
Marcus Garner and Mason Quailes went to Ismail Lewis’ Steelton home in 2020 to beat him up and steal his bank cards, as revenge for a dispute. But when it became clear Ismail Lewis was not going to allow himself to be robbed, Garner and Quailes drew guns and fired six shots, riddling him with five bullets—one of which struck his heart and lung, killing him.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police locate missing Rhode Island girl
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) located a missing two-year-old girl from Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m., PSP was advised to be on the lookout for a blue Chevrolet pickup truck displaying Massachusetts registration that could have been traveling south on Interstate 81.
WGAL
Police in York searching for missing girl
York City police in York County, Pennsylvania, are searching for 13-year-old Kieyanna Davis. Police say she is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a green sweater and Jordan sneakers, according to police. Davis was...
Three members of Reading drug gang convicted of murder, kidnapping and drug conspiracy charges
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero and Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced in a press conference Thursday that Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, 33, Dewayne Quinones, 29, and Mayco Alverez-Jackson, 25, were convicted of murder, kidnapping, drug distribution, and firearm offenses. The trio were involved with a Reading-area drug trafficking...
abc27.com
Dauphin County woman flees from police, crashes into home
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested after she crashed her car into a residence after fleeing police in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m, officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Fusion in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court.
Drugs, toy and real guns found in central Pa. home where baby was shot to death: warrant
Lancaster police found two toy guns in additional to the real one that killed a baby Tuesday night inside a city home, according to court documents. The guns were discovered after a 3-year-old shot 15-month-old Angelo Torres in the face around 7 p.m. inside a home on the 500 block of Woodward Street, police said in a search warrant return.
abc27.com
Man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing in Lebanon County
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County man has been charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed another man multiple times at a restaurant on Sept. 25. According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were notified of a stabbing that occurred at...
WGAL
FAA investigating an accident involving a plane in York County
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an accident involving a plane in York County. The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. at the Thomasville Airport, near Airport and South Grant roads, in Jackson Township. According to an airport employee,the single-engine plane made a hard landing just shy of the runway....
Three Men Convicted In Murderous Berks County Drug Trafficking Ring
Three men were convicted on multiple charges for their roles in a murderous drug trafficking ring operating in Berks County, authorities said. Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, 33, Dewayne Quinones, 29, and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, 25, all of Reading, were found guilty at trial of murder, kidnapping, drug distribution, and firearms offenses, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero and Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Prisoner allegedly attacks two guards
Coal Township, Pa. — An incarcerated man is facing two felony counts for spitting on corrections officers. Dakota Raymond Brodie allegedly taunted one officer in particular after spitting on his upper right brow, police said. The 23-year-old Brodie allegedly said, “You got spit on. You got spit on.” Officer Travis Hartman flushed his eyes out after the incident, according to the affidavit. He was then taken to Geisinger Shamokin Area...
98online.com
Lancaster County man charged with indecent exposure after removing clothes and jumping into a bagged ice freezer
(FOX43) EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with indecent exposure following an incident at an Ephrata convenience store, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Jonathan Beck, 35, from East Earl Township, was charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, public drunkenness and indecent exposure.
WGAL
Serial armed robber targets York businesses
YORK, Pa. — A serial armed robber is targeting businesses in York and has threatened to kill people, police say. The robber has held up at least five businesses – including convenience stores, restaurants and bodegas – between early January and two weeks ago. Police said the...
abc27.com
York County road closed for serious crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A serious crash has closed a road in York County. According to York County Regional Police, the crash was reported at the intersection of Cape Horn Road and Chapel Church Road. Police say the road will be closed for an extended period of time...
Do you know this individual? York City Police looking for person suspected of robbing various businesses
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is looking for an individual who they believe has been behind a string of robberies across the city. “It has been since January, it’s more than 5 less than 10 that we’re associating one particular person to these robberies," said Detective Supervisor Tiffany Pitts with the York City Police Department.
Marilyn Mosby Asks For Federal Perjury Case To Be Moved Out Of Maryland
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is reportedly wanting to move her federal perjury trial out of Maryland after a scheduling order was issued following a motion to transfer venues, reports Fox Baltimore. Judge Lydia Grigsby has ordered Mosby's team to file documentation arguing the reasoning for changing the venue...
Man charged with 3rd degree murder in fatal Dauphin County crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Third-degree murder charges were filed following a fatal March crash in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Rindy Lee Martin, 44, from Elizabethville, was charged with third-degree murder, homicide by a motor vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by motor vehicle, driving under the influence—controlled substance and other criminal charges.
Comments / 0