York County, PA

abc27.com

Harrisburg woman charged with threatening church patrons with firearm

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has been charged after allegedly threatening church members with a firearm on Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to Bethel Assembly of God Church in South Middleton Township around 10 a.m. for an armed individual making threats. Troopers...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

3 men sentenced after drug trafficking at Midstate hotel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three men have been sentenced for drug trafficking after being arrested outside of a Midstate hotel in April 2021. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 32-year-old Wallace Smith and 40-year-old Jolie Brown, both of Las Vegas, Nevada, and 33-year-old Andres Garica-Grajeda of New Oxford, Pennsylvania, were all arrested outside the Hampton Inn in Hanover on April 11, 2021.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County man charged after attempted stabbing; PSP

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after an attempted stabbing in Elizabethville. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers in Lykens responded to a reported attempted stabbing on October 6. Troopers say Damien Scott, 22, allegedly attempted to stab a man with a knife. Troopers...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police locate missing Rhode Island girl

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) located a missing two-year-old girl from Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m., PSP was advised to be on the lookout for a blue Chevrolet pickup truck displaying Massachusetts registration that could have been traveling south on Interstate 81.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WGAL

Police in York searching for missing girl

York City police in York County, Pennsylvania, are searching for 13-year-old Kieyanna Davis. Police say she is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a green sweater and Jordan sneakers, according to police. Davis was...
YORK, PA
Berks Weekly

Three members of Reading drug gang convicted of murder, kidnapping and drug conspiracy charges

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero and Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced in a press conference Thursday that Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, 33, Dewayne Quinones, 29, and Mayco Alverez-Jackson, 25, were convicted of murder, kidnapping, drug distribution, and firearm offenses. The trio were involved with a Reading-area drug trafficking...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County woman flees from police, crashes into home

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested after she crashed her car into a residence after fleeing police in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m, officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Fusion in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing in Lebanon County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County man has been charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed another man multiple times at a restaurant on Sept. 25. According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were notified of a stabbing that occurred at...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

FAA investigating an accident involving a plane in York County

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an accident involving a plane in York County. The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. at the Thomasville Airport, near Airport and South Grant roads, in Jackson Township. According to an airport employee,the single-engine plane made a hard landing just shy of the runway....
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Three Men Convicted In Murderous Berks County Drug Trafficking Ring

Three men were convicted on multiple charges for their roles in a murderous drug trafficking ring operating in Berks County, authorities said. Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, 33, Dewayne Quinones, 29, and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, 25, all of Reading, were found guilty at trial of murder, kidnapping, drug distribution, and firearms offenses, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero and Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced on Thursday, Oct. 20.
NorthcentralPA.com

Prisoner allegedly attacks two guards

Coal Township, Pa. — An incarcerated man is facing two felony counts for spitting on corrections officers. Dakota Raymond Brodie allegedly taunted one officer in particular after spitting on his upper right brow, police said. The 23-year-old Brodie allegedly said, “You got spit on. You got spit on.” Officer Travis Hartman flushed his eyes out after the incident, according to the affidavit. He was then taken to Geisinger Shamokin Area...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
98online.com

Lancaster County man charged with indecent exposure after removing clothes and jumping into a bagged ice freezer

(FOX43) EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with indecent exposure following an incident at an Ephrata convenience store, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Jonathan Beck, 35, from East Earl Township, was charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, public drunkenness and indecent exposure.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Serial armed robber targets York businesses

YORK, Pa. — A serial armed robber is targeting businesses in York and has threatened to kill people, police say. The robber has held up at least five businesses – including convenience stores, restaurants and bodegas – between early January and two weeks ago. Police said the...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

York County road closed for serious crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A serious crash has closed a road in York County. According to York County Regional Police, the crash was reported at the intersection of Cape Horn Road and Chapel Church Road. Police say the road will be closed for an extended period of time...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Man charged with 3rd degree murder in fatal Dauphin County crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Third-degree murder charges were filed following a fatal March crash in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Rindy Lee Martin, 44, from Elizabethville, was charged with third-degree murder, homicide by a motor vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by motor vehicle, driving under the influence—controlled substance and other criminal charges.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

