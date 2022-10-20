ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, LA

Ironman Xavier McKinney gets the Tennessee treatment

“As soon as this is over, I got to throw this in the trash,” Xavier McKinney told the reporters gathered at his locker on Thursday. The New York Giants safety was referring to his orange cap with the white “T” on the front – an odd accoutrement for a former Alabama standout.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tua Tagovailoa returns in Miami Dolphins’ victory

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to NFL action on Sunday night for the first time since suffering a concussion on Sept. 29. The former Alabama All-American helped the Dolphins end a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tagovailoa didn’t give any indication that the frightening scene in Cincinnati 24 days ago had made him skittish about the rigors of the NFL.
ALABAMA STATE
Minkah Fitzpatrick returns to his original NFL home

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick most recently played at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 15, 2019, when he had six tackles and forced and recovered a fumble for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins lost that game 43-0 to the New England Patriots, a week after starting the 2019 season with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York’s Evan Neal prepares for high-profile matchup

Marquee matchup and New York Giants-Jacksonville Jaguars game don’t seem to go together. But considering how early those teams have picked in recent drafts, it shouldn’t be surprising that highly valued prospects will square off when the teams meet on Sunday. The draft capital spent by the Giants...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lee Corso releases live duck on set; ‘GameDay’ picks Alabama game: ‘I’m just hoping for a good game’

Oregon legend and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu made that very clear when she joined ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday from Eugene, Oregon, as the celebrity guest picker. And while the crowd was Pac-12, the “GameDay” crew made short work of Saturday’s Alabama-Mississippi State game. The Tide is coming off a 52-49 upset loss at Tennessee, and the panel that is a problem for the Bulldogs.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama NFL roundup: Josh Jacobs rolling for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders’ open date didn’t dent running back Josh Jacobs’ momentum. Although the former Alabama ball-carrier did not establish a career single-game rushing high for the third straight contest, Jacobs came close while running for three touchdowns on Sunday. In Las Vegas’ 32-23 victory over...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Watch Marshawn Lynch drop back-to-back expletives on ESPN before network can bleep it

What Marshawn Lynch remembers most about playing with Justin Forsett is his fellow running back having never cursed. So, Lynch, who - with Forsett - was in attendance for the Cal-Washington game on Saturday night, did it for him. Twice actually. It appears the network tried to catch the words before they were broadcast but wasn’t quick enough.
Raekwon Davis’ game growing with Dolphins

In the 35th game of his NFL career, Miami Dolphins nose tackle Raekwon Davis recorded his first full sack, taking down Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins for a 7-yard loss on a third-and-10 snap in the third quarter on Sunday. “It was all right,” Davis said. “A little something. Something...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kenyan Drake reemerges with Ravens

The past year has held more tribulations than triumphs for Kenyan Drake’s football career. The former Alabama running back suffered a broken ankle on a carrying the football for the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 5 and missed the remainder of the 2021 season. On Aug. 22, the Raiders...
BALTIMORE, MD
Banged-up Dolphins counting on Noah Igbinoghene

Noah Igbinoghene didn’t play a defensive snap in the Miami Dolphins’ first four games of the 2022 season. In each of the past two games, the former Auburn cornerback has played 31 defensive snaps. And he could be in for even more action on Sunday night, when the...
FLORIDA STATE
State NFL roundup: Cowboys rookie sacks Lions

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams recorded the first sack of his NFL career when he took down Detroit quarterback Jared Goff for a 6-yard loss on a first-and-10 snap from the Lions 48-yard line with 8:34 left in the third quarter on Sunday. But the rookie from Lee High...
DETROIT, MI
