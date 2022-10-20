ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashdown, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Marshall, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hughes Springs High School football team will have a game with Elysian Fields High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
inForney.com

Archaeology Fair digging up some Texarkana history

TEXARKANA, Texas – In celebration of Texas Archaeology Month, The Museum of Regional History hosts an Archaeology Fair for attendees to dig up some Texarkana history. The free event on Saturday was for people of all ages. Edith Thomas, Docent at the Museum of Regional History said she is...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Pleasant Grove High School to get security gates

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Pleasant Grove ISD is adding some extra security to its High School campus with the purchasing of security gates. The district’s Board of Trustees n Thursday approved the purchase for $106,000. Director of Operations Matt Fry says the project will provide entry and exit...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia drops third straight football conference game

Magnolia kept Little Rock Parkview close on Friday before falling to the conference-leading Patriots 42-28 at Panther Stadium. The Panthers, who opened the 2022 football season with five straight wins, have now lost three straight conference games. They’ll need to beat the two worse teams in Class 5A-South, De Queen on the road and Hope at home, to lock down a No. 4 seed in the Class 5A playoffs.
MAGNOLIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Leola Graves Donates Crocheted Hats For Cancer Center

Since the Hope Post Office is decorated Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mrs. Leola Graves brought cancer survivor Phyliss Awe of the post office 106 crocheted hats made by a cancer survivor. Awe will donate them to Christus St. Michael’s Cancer Center.
HOPE, AR
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas (CCCUA)

Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas (CCCUA) offers technical certifications and associate’s degrees, collaborating with other colleges and universities to offer bachelor’s and master’s degrees on its campuses at De Queen (Sevier County), Nashville (Howard County), and Ashdown (Little River County). It also offers four associate’s degree programs completely online.
DE QUEEN, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ And More Cool Stuff To Do In Texarkana

"Mutts Gone Nuts" and all the fall festivals in the Texarkana area highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
TEXARKANA, AR
KLTV

National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for many East Texas counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service issued a grass fire danger statement on Sunday morning, according to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department. The counties affected include Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Former friend testifies in Taylor Parker trial

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – “She would do anything to make it the truth when it was not.”. That was the assessment a former friend of Taylor Parker offered the jury Wednesday as testimony continued in the penalty phase of Parker’s capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Slithering It’s Way Back to Texarkana It’s ‘The Reptile Expo’ in November

It's back by popular demand. It's an expo all about snakes, amphibians, lizards and anything reptilian, It's the Show Me Reptiles and Exotics Show Sunday, November 6. If you missed this event back in June now you get another chance to check it out. This is the place to be to get up and close and maybe even handle a few of the pretty babies. You will also be able to purchase all kinds of reptiles plus get advice on caring for them and buy food and supplies too. If you love exotic animals, they will have some of them as well.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Construction apparently paused on Texarkana hospital

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A multimillion-dollar construction project on Wadley Regional Medical Center appears to be on hold; however, officials aren’t saying why. The fence remains up but there is no visible activity at the location. “I saw them cut down some trees and they done some land clearing....
TEXARKANA, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy