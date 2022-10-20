Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Marshall, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hughes Springs High School football team will have a game with Elysian Fields High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
txktoday.com
Arkansas High School Student Council to Host Texarkana Arkansas Mayoral Debate
On Thursday, October 27, the Arkansas High School Student Council will host a Texarkana Arkansas Mayoral Debate. The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Arkansas High School Red Wall – located at 1500 Jefferson Ave. In addition to hosting the debate, the AHS Student Council members...
Return of Haunted Hall at UAHT Fall Fest 2022 in Hope, Arkansas
It's the return of the Haunted Hall at Hempstead Hall in Hope, Arkansas on the UAHT campus as part of their annual Fall Festival starting next week. All the ghoulish fun begins on Thursday, October 27, at 8 PM with a free showing of the movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the Hempstead Hall amphitheater.
Archaeology Fair digging up some Texarkana history
TEXARKANA, Texas – In celebration of Texas Archaeology Month, The Museum of Regional History hosts an Archaeology Fair for attendees to dig up some Texarkana history. The free event on Saturday was for people of all ages. Edith Thomas, Docent at the Museum of Regional History said she is...
ktalnews.com
Pleasant Grove High School to get security gates
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Pleasant Grove ISD is adding some extra security to its High School campus with the purchasing of security gates. The district’s Board of Trustees n Thursday approved the purchase for $106,000. Director of Operations Matt Fry says the project will provide entry and exit...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia drops third straight football conference game
Magnolia kept Little Rock Parkview close on Friday before falling to the conference-leading Patriots 42-28 at Panther Stadium. The Panthers, who opened the 2022 football season with five straight wins, have now lost three straight conference games. They’ll need to beat the two worse teams in Class 5A-South, De Queen on the road and Hope at home, to lock down a No. 4 seed in the Class 5A playoffs.
‘Cody Hibbard’ Highlights The Live Music In Texarkana
"Mike Mayberry And The Slowhands", and "Cody Hibbard" are just one of 17 great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
World’s Top 4-Legged Athletes to Perform at the Perot Theatre Saturday Oct 22
If you love dogs and who doesn't? Then get ready for something special that is coming to the historic Perot Theatre this Saturday evening October 22. It's going to be a night of fun and amazement as you see nine top dog athletes perform fantastic tricks in Mutts Gone Nuts.
hopeprescott.com
Leola Graves Donates Crocheted Hats For Cancer Center
Since the Hope Post Office is decorated Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mrs. Leola Graves brought cancer survivor Phyliss Awe of the post office 106 crocheted hats made by a cancer survivor. Awe will donate them to Christus St. Michael’s Cancer Center.
ktoy1047.com
Former Texarkana teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson ISD when he was arrested yesterday and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana between 2016 and 2019. A group of students from Foreman High School recently helped clean...
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas (CCCUA)
Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas (CCCUA) offers technical certifications and associate’s degrees, collaborating with other colleges and universities to offer bachelor’s and master’s degrees on its campuses at De Queen (Sevier County), Nashville (Howard County), and Ashdown (Little River County). It also offers four associate’s degree programs completely online.
‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ And More Cool Stuff To Do In Texarkana
"Mutts Gone Nuts" and all the fall festivals in the Texarkana area highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
What Texarkana Restaurant Has The Most Scrumptious Breakfast?
We wanted to know what Texarkana restaurant has the best breakfast and your answers didn't disappoint. Yesterday on the Power 95-9 Facebook page we asked you, our listeners, and followers what Texarkana restaurant had the best breakfast, and after your comments and messages here are the top 5. 5. Golden...
KLTV
National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for many East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service issued a grass fire danger statement on Sunday morning, according to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department. The counties affected include Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
KTBS
The first Farmers’ Market boxes filled with local fall favorites
TEXARKANA, Texas – The first of the Farmers’ Market Boxes were handed out Friday to some eager Texarkanans. This week’s boxes were filled for 25 pre-orders and are expected to increase each week the boxes are offered through Nov. 18. The market boxes are filled weekly with...
ktalnews.com
Former friend testifies in Taylor Parker trial
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – “She would do anything to make it the truth when it was not.”. That was the assessment a former friend of Taylor Parker offered the jury Wednesday as testimony continued in the penalty phase of Parker’s capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County.
‘Teazur’ And ‘The Dusty Rose Band’ Highlight The Fantastic Weekend Music In Texarkana
From the rockers, "Teazur" to the country sounds of "The Dusty Rose Band", you can see 16 bands in Texarkana this weekend. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Freezing Blast Hits Texarkana Tuesday Night – Are You Ready?
We told you last week this was coming, well now it's here and it looks much colder than was originally predicted. Get ready Ark-La-Tex, our first freezing cold weather is headed straight for us as we drop to around 30 Tuesday night. The 4 Ps are to be protected Tuesday:
Slithering It’s Way Back to Texarkana It’s ‘The Reptile Expo’ in November
It's back by popular demand. It's an expo all about snakes, amphibians, lizards and anything reptilian, It's the Show Me Reptiles and Exotics Show Sunday, November 6. If you missed this event back in June now you get another chance to check it out. This is the place to be to get up and close and maybe even handle a few of the pretty babies. You will also be able to purchase all kinds of reptiles plus get advice on caring for them and buy food and supplies too. If you love exotic animals, they will have some of them as well.
KSLA
Construction apparently paused on Texarkana hospital
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A multimillion-dollar construction project on Wadley Regional Medical Center appears to be on hold; however, officials aren’t saying why. The fence remains up but there is no visible activity at the location. “I saw them cut down some trees and they done some land clearing....
