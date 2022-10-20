ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Berkeley County announces early voting locations opening Monday

BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — In-person early voting for the November 8th General Election for Berkley County starts Monday, October 24th through Saturday, November 5th, at the following locations:. Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Family-owned Philly's closing Monday after decades of business

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The owners of Philly's in Summerville have announced the business will be closing Monday. "Throughout my life, I always knew that no matter what happened, Phillys would be there for me. Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case. Due to the rising food costs, inflation, and worker shortages, MONDAY OCTOBER 24TH will be our last day open for business," owner Stefan Castellucci said in a Facebook post Saturday.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Johns Island business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are searching for suspects following an armed robbery at a Johns Island business Friday night. The robbery took place at a shopping center located at 3575 Maybank Hwy, police say. Several people entered the business and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry hospitals prepare for nationwide shortage of Pitocin

Charleston, SC (WCIV) — According to the FDA, there is a nationwide shortage of Pitocin, the drug that helps women go into labor. MUSC said they have Pitocin, and the shortage has not affected them a lot. But, some adjustments are being made to conserve inventory. They are making...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead after shooting near Lincolnville, deputies say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal shooting on 107A Roberta Drive that left one person dead on Thursday night, October 20th. DCSO said upon arrival, deputies witnessed two people administering CPR to the victim. Deputies said Dorchester County EMS arrived at the scene at...
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Fort Dorchester vs. West Ashley | FULL GAME | Friday Night Rivals

Fort Dorchester played West Ashley in our Friday Night Rivals high school football game of the week. After a delayed start, Fort Dorchester struck first on a 17-yard TD run by Zion Reynolds. West Ashley answered quickly as their first drive ended with a QB sneak to make it a...
abcnews4.com

Andrews man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatal home invasion, court says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced an Andrews man would serve 30 years in prison for his involvement in a fatal home invasion. Elizabeth Smith, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case, said Phillip Powers, 50, pleaded guilty to the following:. Voluntary Manslaughter. First-Degree...
ANDREWS, SC

