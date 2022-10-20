Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Windsor runs away from Burke Catholic in a cross-section matchup
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Windsor beat Burke Catholic 33-16.
Maine-Endwell vs Johnson City highlights Week 7 Saturday Slate
Week 7 Saturday Schedule
NY Hunter Caught Baiting Black Bear! Want to Guess What He Used?
According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Black Bear hunting season started as early at September 17th and will wrap up 2022 on New Year's Eve. There are a variety of ways to hunt black bear in New York State from bow hunting, crossbow and muzzle loading are a few legal ways to hunt. Using donuts would not be a way to do it. That didn't stop one individual.
Pedestrian hit by car outside of UE High School
There was an accident yesterday, October 21st, in front of Union-Endicott High School.
Vestal’s Rob Matthews Nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year
On Tuesday, TIME announced that Rob Matthews, President of Matthews Cadillac in Vestal, had been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. Matthews along with 47 other nominees will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association show in January of 2023. According to the press release, the award recognizes the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
Binghamton Coffee Guru Now Roasting Beans in Chenango Bridge
The man widely regarded as Binghamton's foremost coffee aficionado has taken his expertise to a new venue. Coe Young opened Laveggio Roasteria at a downtown site on Court Street in 2007. The coffee house and roasting facility moved to a new location on State Street about a decade later. Laveggio's...
NC34 Game of the Week: Union-Endicott wins rivalry game to clinch 1 seed in Class A
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Union-Endicott beat Vestal 12-7 in NewsChannel 34's Game of the Week.
Vehicle Careens Down 1,500 Foot Embankment off I88 at Martin Hill
Broome County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a crash on Interstate 88 near Harpursville where a vehicle careened hundreds of feet down an embankment, rolling over several times and leaving the driver trapped. Officials say the driver of the vehicle that left the road at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, October...
cuse.com
Regular Season Wraps Up at Cornell
Syracuse Cross Country heads to Ithaca to compete in the John Reif Memorial. The Orange will complete their regular season finale on Friday against Cornell, Cortland, and Colgate on Cornell's Moakley Course. Syracuse is the only ranked school competing today, sitting No. 15 for the women and No. 16 for the men. Last year, Syracuse men took the top-five spots and the women's team took second through fourth in their race.
PHOTOS📷 Is This Catskills Motel the Most Unique in All of New York?
If you have a fantasy, the Roxbury Motel in the Catskills has probably already turned it into reality. Nestled in the picturesque Catskill Mountains is New York's most unique lodging destination - the Roxbury Motel which isn't really even a motel. Located in Delaware County at 2258 County Road 41...
70+ Years Later, Is New York’s Southern Tier Traffic Actually Fixed? [VIDEO]
I'm at that age where I can remember when there was no Southern Tier Expressway (Route 17/Interstate 86) with a divided four-lane highway, Interstate 81, or 88. Growing up in the western part of the Southern Tier (the greater Corning New York area), to get to points north (Rochester) and south (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, we drove on the two-lane Route 15.
OPINION: Binghamton Definitely Needs Its Own Cheese Vending Machine
Nothing in the world beats a bite of delicious cheese when the cravings and the hungries hit and if we were in Switzerland or even out near Rochester, we'd be able to access a cold piece of cheese whenever we want. But, we're in Binghamton and out of luck. As...
Would an Oakdale Commons Chick-fil-A Cause Serious Traffic Jams?
Johnson City officials are grappling with the potential traffic headaches that could develop if a Chick-fil-A restaurant opens at the Oakdale Commons. Although the Georgia-based chain and the new owners of the former Oakdale Mall have made no announcement, word has been circulating in recent months that a Chick-fil-A unit is part of redevelopment plans.
How Accurate Are Our Feathered Friends At Predicting The Binghamton Weather
Fall is here and the weather is getting colder so how do we know exactly how cold it's going to be. It's easy to tell now with weather apps, National Weather Service and we can't forget about Jim Cantore and the Weather Channel. But what did they do before that?...
Village of Endicott Drills for Water Near Former IBM Country Club
An urgent quest for more drinking water for Endicott and other town of Union residents has led to sites around the old IBM Country Club. A drilling team from western New York has been working in recent days to find a potential location for a well that would supply the system operated by the village.
[GALLERY] Where Are The Top 25 Best Binghamton Restaurants Serving Lunch?
Lunch. I don't know how to explain it, but I love the word, lunch. Maybe because it means a break in the workday that contains comfort food. Normally, I brown bag it with the same boring tuna or turkey sandwich with a few crackers and some sort of dessert that I shouldn't be eating.
Johnson City Plans EV Charging Stations & Kiosk Parking in 2023
Johnson City is looking to take parking into the 21st century though a couple initiatives that move away from traditional parking meter technology. A public hearing will be held November 15 to discuss a proposal to add a new section to the Village Code that could replace some parking in the Village with charging stations for electric vehicles.
One person shot at Madame Oars
According to State Police, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, one person was shot at Madame Oars, located at 584 Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood.
Fire crews respond to fire at Applebee’s in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A reported structure fire Sunday afternoon brought multiple fire departments to the Applebee’s in Horseheads. Sometime around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, a report of a structure fire at the Applebee’s came out. Heavy smoke was soon seen billowing out of the vents towards the rear of the building as […]
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0