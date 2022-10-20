ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, NY

96.9 WOUR

NY Hunter Caught Baiting Black Bear! Want to Guess What He Used?

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Black Bear hunting season started as early at September 17th and will wrap up 2022 on New Year's Eve. There are a variety of ways to hunt black bear in New York State from bow hunting, crossbow and muzzle loading are a few legal ways to hunt. Using donuts would not be a way to do it. That didn't stop one individual.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Vestal’s Rob Matthews Nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year

On Tuesday, TIME announced that Rob Matthews, President of Matthews Cadillac in Vestal, had been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. Matthews along with 47 other nominees will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association show in January of 2023. According to the press release, the award recognizes the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
VESTAL, NY
cuse.com

Regular Season Wraps Up at Cornell

Syracuse Cross Country heads to Ithaca to compete in the John Reif Memorial. The Orange will complete their regular season finale on Friday against Cornell, Cortland, and Colgate on Cornell's Moakley Course. Syracuse is the only ranked school competing today, sitting No. 15 for the women and No. 16 for the men. Last year, Syracuse men took the top-five spots and the women's team took second through fourth in their race.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire crews respond to fire at Applebee’s in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A reported structure fire Sunday afternoon brought multiple fire departments to the Applebee’s in Horseheads. Sometime around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, a report of a structure fire at the Applebee’s came out. Heavy smoke was soon seen billowing out of the vents towards the rear of the building as […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

