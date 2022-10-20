Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama man convicted of manslaughter in 2018 Clanton shooting death, faces up to 99 years in prison
An Alabama man faces up to 99 years in prison after he was convicted of manslaughter Monday in the 2018 shooting death of a 21-year-old man, prosecutors said. A Chilton County jury convicted 29-year-old Clanton resident Jermink Lykes after a five-day manslaughter trial for the shooting death of 21-year-old Alex Postell in Clanton four years ago, said C.J. Robinson, district attorney for the 19th Judicial District of Alabama, which includes Clanton, Elmore and Autauga counties.
selmasun.com
Man pleads guilty to 2018 murder in Selma
A man has pleaded guilty to a murder that took place in 2018 in which the victim was beaten to death in Selma. According to a report from WSFA Winston Lee Harrison, 69, pleaded guilty to the murder of Ricky Sanders, who was killed with a brick following an apparent argument.
wbrc.com
Man convicted of manslaughter in 2018 shooting in Chilton County
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have convicted a man of manslaughter in a deadly shooting that happened in Chilton County in 2018. Jermink Lykes was convicted in the 2018 shooting death of Alex Postell. Attorneys say the shooting happened on October 21, 2018 behind the Clanton YMCA around 3:00 a.m.
alabamanews.net
Man found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at Montgomery nightclub
The man charged in a deadly shooting at a Montgomery bar in 2020 has been found guilty. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Jeffrey Sanders was found guilty in the shooting death of Brandon Zeigler in January of that year. Bailey said Sanders was asked to leave the Uptown...
Alabama suspect tried to escape custody through hospital bathroom ceiling, police say
An Alabama domestic violence suspect is facing additional charges after authorities say he tried to escape police custody through a hospital bathroom ceiling. Savon Hurst, 27, of Monroeville, was arrested Sunday by Atmore police on domestic violence and theft charges. Hurst was taken from the Atmore Municipal Jail to Atmore...
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
WSFA
Evergreen man dead in Wednesday night Andalusia shooting, suspect sought
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department has identified a man who died after a Wednesday night shooting as 22-year-old Evergreen resident Treyvous Cobbins. Police Chief Paul Hudson said the search for Cobbins’ killer is ongoing. Police responded to Foxwood Village, an apartment complex in the 1000 block...
Young Montgomery mother dies 6 weeks after gunshot wound to the head; suspect charged with capital murder
A 21-year-old suspect has been charged with capital murder in the slaying of a Montgomery woman. Police on Wednesday said Keondre Haynes is charged in shooting death of 18-year-old Erykah Manora. Haynes was initially charged with attempted murder when Manora was shot in the head and critically wounded on Aug....
Wetumpka Herald
Deatsville man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison
Matthew Aaron Windsor, 34, of Deatsville, was sentenced to 210 months in a federal prison after pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of a 5-year-old child. The case started in April 2020 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip. “The tip indicated that obscene images...
WSFA
Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
Second inmate dies inside north Alabama prison this week
A second inmate has died inside a north Alabama Department of Corrections facility this week. Clarence Jackson was found unresponsive in his cell at Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday, according to ADOC spokesperson Kelly Betts. Jackson was taken to the prison’s health care unit “where all life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” she said.
Woman killed after vehicle overturns into Shelby County creek
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman Saturday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Adeline N. Morris, of Weogufka, died when her vehicle left the roadway around 3:30 a.m., and overturned into a creek. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of […]
wvtm13.com
Coosa County woman killed in early morning crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A woman from Weogufka in Coosa County died after a crash in Shelby County early this morning. The Alabama State Troopers reported Adeline Morris, 23, was killed when the Jeep Wrangler she was driving went off the road and overturned in a creek. The crash...
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
WSFA
MPS students work with TV actors during workshop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools students were left starstruck Saturday after participating in an acting workshop at Carver High School. Actors Patricia Rae and J. Alex Brinson from Oprah Winfrey Network drama series “All Rise” provided feedback to students after they performed monologues on stage. “When...
WSFA
I-65NB blocked in Butler County after multi-vehicle crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 134 mile marker in Butler County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said the wreck happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Troopers are on the scene providing traffic control. No further...
WSFA
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the Eastern Blvd. Service Road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It...
Wetumpka Herald
Deatsville couple indicted for financial exploitation
The 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office and the Alabama Securities Commission (ASC) announced the indictment and arrest of Chad Lee Svenby, 41, and Amanda Rose Hoff Svenby, 39, of Deatsville. The couple was arrested earlier this month after an Autauga County Grand Jury returned two separate indictments. “Amanda...
Drug task force team in West Alabama cracking down on drug trafficking
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WIAT) — West Alabama has a special team of law enforcement agents dedicated to stopping the flow of drugs and apprehending drug dealers. The agents work for the 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task force based in Demopolis. Agent JR Rivas is one of the task force agents who says his team is still […]
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are upset after Mapco proposed to add another location to Montgomery in the Cottage Hill neighborhood on North Holt Street. Jake Johnson, a five-year homeowner in the district, said the gas station could hurt the area’s historic value. “We don’t want a project that...
