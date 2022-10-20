An Alabama man faces up to 99 years in prison after he was convicted of manslaughter Monday in the 2018 shooting death of a 21-year-old man, prosecutors said. A Chilton County jury convicted 29-year-old Clanton resident Jermink Lykes after a five-day manslaughter trial for the shooting death of 21-year-old Alex Postell in Clanton four years ago, said C.J. Robinson, district attorney for the 19th Judicial District of Alabama, which includes Clanton, Elmore and Autauga counties.

CLANTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO