hottytoddy.com
‘The Movement Made Us’ Authors to Speak at UM
Authors David Dennis Jr. and David Dennis Sr. are set to host a conversation Tuesday (Oct. 25) at the University of Mississippi about their book, “The Movement Made Us: A Father, a Son and a Legacy of a Freedom Ride.”. “I’m so excited for this event,” said Derrick Harriell,...
Latest Lane Kiffin viral video has him singing, dancing to Bruno Mars
The camera seems to agree with Lane Kiffin. Hours before Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels took the field against LSU in Baton Rouge, the coach’s daughter, Landry, posted a Tik Tok Saturday showing the Ole Miss head coach singing along to a sped-up version of Bruno Mars’ “If I Was Your Man.”
hottytoddy.com
Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives
Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the former McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, housed on the...
actionnews5.com
Collierville family continues tradition with yard full of Halloween decorations
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - One Collierville family’s home is a Halloween destination for its artistic and revolving décor. Every Halloween display that you can possibly think of is at the center of the home--nearly 20 pieces of decorations, and it takes three full weekends to set it all up.
wcbi.com
Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats. Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.
wtva.com
Okolona Elementary School celebrates student success
OKALONA, MS (WTVA) -- Okolona Elementary School celebrated moving up a letter grade in the school district ratings. They held a "We Grew" block party for students who excelled in grade scores, or showed major improvements. "I'm so proud of our little Chieftains," says principal Lealue Triplett. "Because of the...
hottytoddy.com
UM, Community Partners Hosting Oxford-Lafayette Health Fair
Residents of Oxford and Lafayette County are invited to a free health fair, hosted by the University of Mississippi, Lafayette County Chapter of the NAACP and MississippiCare, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Oxford Activity Center. Free parking is available, and the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot will...
wcbi.com
Ceremony scheduled, memorial service finalizing for Sam Westmoreland
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends are remembering Sam Westmoreland today on what would have been his 19th birthday. Plans are being finalized for a public memorial service. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26th at 5:00 p.m. at The Orchard in Tupelo. That’s on Coley Road....
hottytoddy.com
Davion’s Den
Ole Miss is off to an amazing start this season, and at 7-0 the Rebels are one of only nine teams nationally to remain undefeated thus far. Ole Miss had three rushers to carry more than 100 yards in the game vs Auburn. Jaxson Dart, Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins all had an excellent game rushing-wise as they played a vital part in a total of 448 yards rushing throughout the game. Dart didn’t pass as much in this game, with only 130 yards, but he managed to throw three touchdowns.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss students featured on nation television commercial
Several students were featured in the debut of the University of Mississippi’s new television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Esports to Face Off Against Mississippi State
More than 100 players from the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University will compete in the fifth-annual Esports Egg Bowl on Saturday (Oct. 29) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Pavilion opens at 10 a.m. with a line of computer screens and CPUs across...
Chemical found in hair relaxers linked to uterine cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new study links the chemicals found in certain hair straighteners to an increased risk of uterine cancer in women. “It’s surprising,” said J. Wise, a barber at Starz in Southaven. “We’ve heard of some forms of cancer, but that’s one that you just don’t hear of.”
Holly Springs, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
hottytoddy.com
Chancellor’s House Seeking Clothing Donations for Palmer Home for Children
The Chancellor’s House in Oxford is holding a Clothing Drive in support of Palmer Home for Children. Bins will be placed in the Chancellor’s House lobby where guests and local residents can drop off clothing from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Palmer Home is...
Southaven, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Oxford Eagle
Musings on plantations and politics in Yalobusha County
In the press coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, we were reminded of her long reign and her decades of selfless service to Great Britain. Most of the facts brought out were generally known, but a few details emerged that were surprising. One such little-known fact was revealed in Sid...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss accused of fraud as criticism grows over Rebels being pretenders
Ole Miss was the No. 7-ranked team in the country, undefeated and among those dark horse teams mentioned as a possible College Football Playoff participant. The Rebels also built a 20-17 lead at halftime on Saturday against LSU in Tiger Stadium. Then the wheels came off, and by midway through the fourth quarter, they trailed by 18 points.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaray Jenkins' 34-yard TD reception livens up Death Valley crowd vs. Ole Miss
No, LSU is not going down without a fight. The Tigers answered back after a scorching hot start from Ole Miss on Saturday, seeing Jayden Daniels connect with Jaray Jenkins for a 34-yard touchdown between 2 defenders. That’s all Death Valley needed to come alive. LSU is desperate for...
Look: LSU fans storm field at Tiger Stadium after upset of Ole Miss
There was once a time an LSU football win over Ole Miss would’ve been celebrated with a heart handshake at midfield. Not this weekend at Tiger Stadium. See more on WWL and Audacy.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Would Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss for Auburn? Paul Finebaum weighs in
ESPN/SEC Network analyst/personality Paul Finebaum was a guest on the Saturday Down South podcast and had some very interesting things to see about the soon-to-be-open Auburn job. When asked if he believes that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin would be interested in a move to Auburn, Finebaum said he...
