Oxford, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hottytoddy.com

‘The Movement Made Us’ Authors to Speak at UM

Authors David Dennis Jr. and David Dennis Sr. are set to host a conversation Tuesday (Oct. 25) at the University of Mississippi about their book, “The Movement Made Us: A Father, a Son and a Legacy of a Freedom Ride.”. “I’m so excited for this event,” said Derrick Harriell,...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives

Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the former McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, housed on the...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats. Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Okolona Elementary School celebrates student success

OKALONA, MS (WTVA) -- Okolona Elementary School celebrated moving up a letter grade in the school district ratings. They held a "We Grew" block party for students who excelled in grade scores, or showed major improvements. "I'm so proud of our little Chieftains," says principal Lealue Triplett. "Because of the...
OKOLONA, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM, Community Partners Hosting Oxford-Lafayette Health Fair

Residents of Oxford and Lafayette County are invited to a free health fair, hosted by the University of Mississippi, Lafayette County Chapter of the NAACP and MississippiCare, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Oxford Activity Center. Free parking is available, and the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot will...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Ceremony scheduled, memorial service finalizing for Sam Westmoreland

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends are remembering Sam Westmoreland today on what would have been his 19th birthday. Plans are being finalized for a public memorial service. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26th at 5:00 p.m. at The Orchard in Tupelo. That’s on Coley Road....
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Davion’s Den

Ole Miss is off to an amazing start this season, and at 7-0 the Rebels are one of only nine teams nationally to remain undefeated thus far. Ole Miss had three rushers to carry more than 100 yards in the game vs Auburn. Jaxson Dart, Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins all had an excellent game rushing-wise as they played a vital part in a total of 448 yards rushing throughout the game. Dart didn’t pass as much in this game, with only 130 yards, but he managed to throw three touchdowns.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss students featured on nation television commercial

Several students were featured in the debut of the University of Mississippi’s new television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Esports to Face Off Against Mississippi State

More than 100 players from the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University will compete in the fifth-annual Esports Egg Bowl on Saturday (Oct. 29) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Pavilion opens at 10 a.m. with a line of computer screens and CPUs across...
OXFORD, MS
High School Football PRO

Holly Springs, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Smithville High School football team will have a game with HW Byers High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
High School Football PRO

Southaven, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sheffield High School football team will have a game with Northpoint Christian School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Oxford Eagle

Musings on plantations and politics in Yalobusha County

In the press coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, we were reminded of her long reign and her decades of selfless service to Great Britain. Most of the facts brought out were generally known, but a few details emerged that were surprising. One such little-known fact was revealed in Sid...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss accused of fraud as criticism grows over Rebels being pretenders

Ole Miss was the No. 7-ranked team in the country, undefeated and among those dark horse teams mentioned as a possible College Football Playoff participant. The Rebels also built a 20-17 lead at halftime on Saturday against LSU in Tiger Stadium. Then the wheels came off, and by midway through the fourth quarter, they trailed by 18 points.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Would Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss for Auburn? Paul Finebaum weighs in

ESPN/SEC Network analyst/personality Paul Finebaum was a guest on the Saturday Down South podcast and had some very interesting things to see about the soon-to-be-open Auburn job. When asked if he believes that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin would be interested in a move to Auburn, Finebaum said he...
OXFORD, MS

