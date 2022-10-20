Ole Miss is off to an amazing start this season, and at 7-0 the Rebels are one of only nine teams nationally to remain undefeated thus far. Ole Miss had three rushers to carry more than 100 yards in the game vs Auburn. Jaxson Dart, Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins all had an excellent game rushing-wise as they played a vital part in a total of 448 yards rushing throughout the game. Dart didn’t pass as much in this game, with only 130 yards, but he managed to throw three touchdowns.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO