Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Braden River High educator and coach raises spirits with sandcastles
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - An artist who creates sand sculptures worked to bring some joy to local students at Myakka City Elementary this week. The sculptor, who typically spends his days in a classroom or on the football field, took six hours to build the “Love Myakka” sandcastle. Casey Fabianski is a teacher and coach at Braden River High School and he wanted to find a way to find some beauty in the chaos of Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice Theatre continues production despite hurricane damage.
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Theatre is putting on a scaled-down version of its annual production of The Christmas Carol. The production will take place at the Raymond Center behind the main building due to extensive damage from Hurricane Ian. The Raymond Center Building was purchased by the Theatre...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Bay Watch, other organizations unite to clean garbage from Gulf waters
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Gulf waters of Sarasota are gorgeous. After all, the beauty here is what brings droves of people to the Suncoast in the first place. Underneath the waves? That’s another story. Sarasota Bay Watch, alongside the City of Sarasota, Suncoast Reef Rovers, is unearthing the ugly side of our environment by hauling thousands of pounds of trash to the surface.
Mysuncoast.com
Voter registration on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Early voting on the Suncoast begins on Monday October 24. Voting can be done in person or by a mail-in ballot between October 24 and November 6. Voters must have current valid ID with a signature such as a driver’s license. You can contact your...
Mysuncoast.com
Dry weather continues Sunday and next week!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you liked Saturday, you’ll love Sunday! A couple of degrees warmer, humidity up slightly, and another dry day. Our string of dry days continues into early November and beyond. We’re headed into our third winter with La Nina ocean conditions still in place. La Nina winters are typically dry and warmer than average for Florida. Beaches are in good shape today, with the exception of red tide conditions at the southern Sarasota County beaches. No red tide has been reported along Manatee County beaches so far.
Mysuncoast.com
Warming trend for the Suncoast continues into the weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There has been an area of low pressure attached to a frontal boundary to our east promoting midlevel clouds that moved in from the east. That system will continue to lift out to the northeast today, pulling away from the Suncoast. Back to the west, an...
Mysuncoast.com
More businesses in Englewood starting to reopen, many still shut down following Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s not quite business as usual yet in Englewood, but there are some very positive signs. Farlow’s on the Water was open just days after Hurricane Ian. “We have about 148 employees, the day after the hurricane hit us, we had at least 35...
Mysuncoast.com
Single mother loses home, family heirloom to North Port flooding
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - In the days following Hurricane Ian’s destructive path, Brittany Creech couldn’t believe her eyes. Her mother and son sent her videos of her neighborhood in North Port that was hardly recognizable. Street after street of homes were underwater as small boats glided through in search of anything worth saving. The Creech household didn’t fare any better, with flood waters welling up inside the building, then receding to leave behind their belongings drenched in filth.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota man sentenced to 23 years in ‘Ponzi’ scheme
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been sentenced to 23 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, money laundering, and filing a false income tax return. Michael J. DaCorta, 57, was also given an order of forfeiture in the amount of $2,817,876.16,...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton police identify victim in Thursday night homicide
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Thursday night as they continue the search for leads. Bradenton Police received multiple calls about a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street East at about 8:45 p.m. Once they arrived they found the body of a 64-year-old Bradenton man.
Mysuncoast.com
Morning Fog Possible, but Dry Sunny Skies Will Follow
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heading into the work week you may experience some morning fog on your commute. It should dissipate around 8 am and more dry and sunny skies will follow. Expect a high of 85 degrees Monday with comfortable humidity as dewpoints top off at 67. There is a ten percent chance of some light inland showers in the late afternoon to early evening hours. If they do develop they should diminish quickly. Expect plenty of sunshine all week. Highs will remain in the 80′s and lows will dip to the 60′s, making it a beautiful Suncoast autumn as we head toward Halloween next Monday. The leaves are beginning to change yellow in northern Georgia, and have already transitioned to orange in parts of Tennessee and West North Carolina.
Mysuncoast.com
Fatal traffic crash in DeSoto County
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal traffic crash happened around 3:20pm on Friday October 21st in DeSoto County. A motorcycle was traveling eastbound on County Road-760A when it turned directly in front of a truck that was traveling westbound on County Road-760A. The front of truck collided with the motorcycle at the intersection. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene by DeSoto County E.M.S. The Florida Highway.
Comments / 0