Train Derails in Framingham, Diverting Traffic on Busy Road for Hours
A train carrying hazardous materials derailed Sunday morning in Framingham, Massachusetts, causing traffic delays that are expected to last all day. According to a statement from CSX, one of its trains was headed into the CP Framingham Yard around 10:10 a.m. when six railcars and one locomotive derailed near Route 135 and Waverly Street. Of those that derailed, initial reports indicate five were hazardous materials cars containing carbon dioxide, and one contained a nonhazardous material.
1 Dead After SUV Rolls Into Woods in Crash on I-495 in Chelmsford
A person was killed when two SUVs collided on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford late Saturday night, Massachusetts State Police said. The two SUVs were both headed north on the highway at about 11:45 p.m. when they collided, causing both to leave the road, police said. The driver of one of...
Man, 24, Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-93 in Wilmington
A 24-year-old man died Friday night when the motorcycle he was driving crashed on Interstate 93 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, state police said. State troopers, along with the Wilmington police and fire departments, responded to the motorcycle crash on I-93 northbound at Exit 31 around 9:30 p.m. The motorcycle operator, identified as Rodrigo Rosa, died from injuries he sustained in the crash, police said.
No injuries in High Street crash
IPSWICH ― No injuries have been reported following a two-car collision on High Street. The crash happened at around 10:50 a.m. in front of the high school. When the accident was first toned out, the dispatcher radioed that the vehicles had pulled into the Little Wolf parking lot. Debris...
Four people injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne
BOURNE – Four people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. A Wareham ambulance assisted in transporting victims to hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
One dead, another injured, in wrong way crash near Massachusetts, Rhode Island border
A Massachusetts man has died, and another injured, after a serious wrong-way crash on Friday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 10:15 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Millbury Barracks responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, operated by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, being operated southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. At approximately 10:24 p.m. responding cruisers were advised the vehicle crashed into a 2019 Mazda CX5, operated by a 57-year-old man from Worcester, approximately one-half mile prior to the Rhode Island border. The operator of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash. The operator of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
State Police: All lanes of 495 north & south closed in Chelmsford due to downed power lines
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - All of I-495 going north and south through Chelmsford is closed to traffic as crews respond to reports of downed power lines in the area, according to officials. MassDOT said that the lines were down near exit 88 on 495 southbound. The agency asked drivers to...
Massachusetts man dies in single vehicle crash on I-95
PITTSFIELD — A Massachusetts man is dead following a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield Friday. Just before 4 p-m, Maine State Police say they received several 911 calls reporting a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145. Emergency crews and troopers responded and located...
Massachusetts man has life-threatening injuries after running across Route 495
A Massachusetts man is fighting for his life after serious injuries sustained on Route 495. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Troopers from the State Police-Andover Barracks and specialized units responded to a crash involving a 2006 Toyota Corolla and a pedestrian on Route 495 northbound in Tewksbury. The pedestrian, a 52-year-old male from Methuen, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Methuen man hospitalized after hit by vehicle on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after a Methuen man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Andover Wednesday night. Officials said the 52-year-old was struck at mile marker 94 on Route 495 in Andover at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. First responders rushed the 52-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.
Pedestrian struck by motor vehicle in Belmont
BELMONT, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a motor vehicle in Belmont on Saturday morning, police said. At 11:20 a.m., police responded to multiple reports of a pedestrian struck on Lewis Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim with serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
Woman seriously injured in pedestrian crash in Leicester, police say
LEICESTER, Mass. — A woman suffered serious injuries in a pedestrian crash in Leicester late Friday afternoon, police said. Around 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of 99 Huntoon Memorial Highway for a report of a pedestrian trapped underneath a midsized passenger vehicle. Employees from a local...
Massachusetts State Police release name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash
State Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck on Route 93
Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 93 in Boston Saturday night. According to an MSP spokesperson, the pedestrian was struck on the northbound side of the highway at approximately 9:40 p.m. before coming to rest on the southbound side of the highway.
Bomb Squad Responds to Bellingham House Fire, Possible Hand Grenades Inside
A bomb squad was called to a house fire Sunday night in Bellingham, Massachusetts, because firefighters on scene were told there could possibly be hand grenades inside the basement. Bellingham's fire chief confirmed to NBC10 Boston that the bomb squad responded to the Farm Street home and secured the scene.
4 Hurt in Stabbing, Crash in Billerica, Police Say; Witness Describes Chaotic Scene
A driver was stabbed multiple times and their minivan crashed in to a utility pole in Billerica, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, police said, adding that the crash appeared to be what caused the accident. The crash on Boston Road near Winthrop Street was reported to police about 8:05 a.m., Billerica police...
2 Men Arrested in 2021 Brockton Killing, DA Says
Two men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Brockton, Massachusetts, over a year ago, prosecutors said Sunday. Jauwon Ambers was found shot in the head on Highland Terrace near Spring Street, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. The 20-year-old from Brockton was pronounced dead at the hospital the next day.
