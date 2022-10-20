ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border Report

Venezuelan migrants riot at Tijuana detention center/shelter

By Salvador Rivera
 3 days ago

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — About 200 migrants, mostly from Venezuela and recently expelled from the United States, rioted late Tuesday night at a Tijuana detention facility that also serves as a shelter.

For the better part of the night, firefighters, police officers, paramedics and members of Mexico’s National Guard could be seen arriving and setting up around the facility.

Members of Mexico’s National Guard arrive at facility where Venezuelan migrants staged a riot. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

By Wednesday morning, Baja California immigration officials were calling the incident a disturbance and not a full-blown riot.

Expelled Venezuelans arriving in Tijuana with no place to go

They said the migrants became agitated and threatened to force their way out after hearing there were plans to deport them back to Venezuela.

City of Tijuana to turn sports complex into shelter for expelled Venezuelan migrants
Adriana Espinoza is the undersecretary for Baja California’s Migrant Affairs Department. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

Adriana Espinoza, Baja’s undersecretary for migrant affairs, said: “It was just a tense misunderstanding.”

Espinoza stated that human rights activists were brought in to create a dialogue with the migrants.

She said the migrants were assured they were not going to be deported, and the situation was defused.

During the standoff, one migrant was seen being placed in the back of an ambulance.

According to Espinoza, the migrant was taken to the hospital after showing signs of dehydration.

Comments / 228

Beverly Thompson
3d ago

whats going to happen when they are let lose in our communities and they do not get their way? more peacful riots and burnings . and they want to take our guns. what a joke.

Reply(22)
225
Tonya
3d ago

Wonder how many of the rioters participating in this “misunderstanding” were recently released from a Venezuelan prison and told to head north?

Reply(5)
152
Blu
3d ago

Why do they think they're entitled in someone else's country. I read that Venezuela and the United States do not have an agreement to allow their citizens to be deported back to their country. so I'm sure they know this that's why they think they can come into our country but they need to stay in the first country they go to and file for asylum.

Reply(6)
79
