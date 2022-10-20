Read full article on original website
Expanded early voting begins in New Mexico
Saturday, Oct. 22, was the first day of expanded early voting in New Mexico. Voting centers are open again for the 2022 midterm elections. There are 20 locations throughout Bernalillo County where people can submit their ballots. KOAT spoke with the deputy clerk for Bernalillo County, Michelle Kavanaugh, about what...
High turnout so far for early voting in Bernalillo County
A total of 20 early voting locations opened up Saturday in Bernalillo County. The official election day is November 8, however.
Early Voting Begins and Same Day Registration Locations Expand for the New Mexico General Election
Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover announces the beginning of early voting and the expansion of same-day registration locations for the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election. 20 early voting convenience centers plus the Mobile Voting Unit will be open starting on Oct. 22, through Nov. 5, 2022....
Changes coming to your ballots this election season
Election Day ballots will look different for many in Albuquerque. Last year, our state approved new congressional district maps that changed what ballots will look like for the foreseeable future. Some significant changes came in Albuquerque and affected the race to represent congressional district two. "The southern congressional district could...
Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds 'historic'
Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956. Now, the church has been given funds to help preserve its grounds. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-church-awarded-special-funding-to-keep-grounds-historic/. Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep …. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since...
New Albuquerque City Council districts now in effect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Albuquerque City Council district took effect Thursday. City councilors voted on the final proposal which takes into account the 2020 census. The biggest change is in far northwest Albuquerque where the growth of the area outpaced other districts. One of the biggest changes is that the map moves neighborhoods north of […]
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
Rio Rancho neighborhood confused after city removes crosswalks
"There's no crosswalk there anymore," said one protestor at Saturday's Loma Colorado neighborhood protest.
Book published by City of Albuquerque is causing controversy
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A book meant to document life in Albuquerque during the pandemic, is causing controversy. The City spent nearly $45,000 on the book. Now, some city councilors are calling for an investigation into the use of those funds. “It’s absolutely inappropriate,” said Albuquerque City Councilor, Dan Lewis. “It’s absolutely a misuse of taxpayer dollars,” […]
Bloomberg anti-gun PAC spending big to stop GOP BernCo sheriff candidate
It was recently reported that the far-left anti-gun group “Everytown for Gun Safety” is spending big bucks to stop Republican Paul Pacheco, a former state representative, from being elected Bernalillo County sheriff. The gun-grabbing group that is backed by billionaire Mike Bloomberg will spend $300,000 combined in New Mexico and Massachusetts to defeat Republicans in two sheriffs races.
9 people attacked, robbed at University of New Mexico, alert says
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers
Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers. Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers. Adopted animals seem to be heading back to rescues, …. Adopted animals seem to be heading back to rescues, ABQ non-profit says. 9 people attacked, robbed at University of New Mexico, …
Housing project aims to increase Downtown Albuquerque population
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction has begun on a new housing project in Downtown Albuquerque. The Villa Agave Redevelopment Project will provide 15 market-rate apartments while eliminating the blight of the former Saint Mary’s convent. The project is part of an ongoing campaign to raise the population of downtown to 5,000 by 2025. “For housing downtown, […]
Senator resigns from New Mexico’s legislature
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outspoken state Senator Jacob Candelaria has resigned from office. The independent lawmaker from Albuquerque submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Candelaria was elected to state senate three times as Democrat but changed his party affiliation to “declined to state” last December over disagreements with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham […]
The fire and flood next time
The disaster hits Santa Fe next year on May 12. That morning, a wildfire ignites just below the Pecos Wilderness area, due to a lightning strike. The flames quickly erupt into a conflagration, burning along the Santa Fe River and up into the steep hills. It takes 65 days to...
Albuquerque looking for ways to reimagine the Bricklight District to be more pedestrian-friendly
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a popular spot across from the University of New Mexico, full of small businesses. Now the city wants to reimagine a key street with ideas that could make it easier to host car-free block parties. Councilor Pat Davis said the city is considering making Harvard a more pedestrian-centric place after a […]
Man arrested for Santa Fe bank robbery
The Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communication center received a call about a bank robbery at the Bank of America location on St. Michael's Drive.
Albuquerque to host first major cannabis trade expo since recreational legalization
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roughly six months from the start of legal recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico, Albuquerque is set to host a major cannabis trade show for the state’s newer multi-million dollar industry. As some industry pros think New Mexico’s cannabis scene has more room to grow, this weekend’s expo is expected to draw […]
Conservative speaker draws protests at UNM during event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tensions ran high at the University of New Mexico Thursday night where New Mexico State Police dispersed a crowd of protesters outside an appearance by conservative speaker Ian Haworth. The conservative nonprofit organization Turning Point USA hosted the controversial event “How Men Can Fight For Life,” Haworth was the event’s main speaker. A […]
Why vote against bonds?
No matter where you live in New Mexico (and around the nation) you will be asked to vote on a large number of bonds this election. Statewide we have three bonds on the ballot (senior facilities, libraries, and higher education). In Bernalillo County there are an additional five bonds. You...
