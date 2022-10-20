ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Click2Houston.com

2 umpires, 2 juveniles found doing drug deal at baseball game in Waller Co.; Methamphetamine later discovered in ump’s car, deputies say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office say two men and two juveniles were arrested following a drug deal at a baseball park on Saturday. According to Waller Co. officials, both parents and off-duty officers working at the ballpark watched as the minors and the umpires allegedly exchanged drugs, believed to be THC vape pens.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Repairs underway after water main break causes outage in one area of NW Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY – Repair crews are quickly fixing an outage after a water main break left some residents in NW Harris County with no water. According to officials from Harris County Water Control and Improvement District No. 114, the district’s water operator, Eagle Water Management, is aware of the issue and is working to restore the system.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Boil water notice issued for parts of Cypress due to low distribution system pressure after water main break, officials say

HOUSTON – A boil water notice has been issued Sunday for residents living in parts of Cypress due to low water pressure after a water main break, according to officials. Although the leak has since been repaired, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making, according to a news release.
CYPRESS, TX
Click2Houston.com

VA working to get more females access to mammograms

HOUSTON – The Biden administration passed nine bipartisan bills this summer to eliminate barriers that female veterans have accessing mammograms. Due to the military’s increased risk of this cancer that primarily affects women, age, symptoms and family history don’t have to be the only factors to get screened.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Parents of children ages 1 to 6 may want to have honey ready during flu season

HOUSTON – According to the Houston Health Department, ER visits for flu-like illnesses are up, particularly among children. Doctors like Kelsey-Seybold Pearland pediatrician Dr. Melanie Ribbecs recommend getting the antiviral Tamiflu ASAP with a flu diagnosis because it needs to be taken within 48 hours of symptoms. However, with...
HOUSTON, TX

