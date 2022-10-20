Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Wrong way driver in Slingshot crashes through 4 vehicles in northwest Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man is in the hospital after he plowed through four vehicles with his slingshot while driving the wrong way in northwest Harris County, deputies say. Deputies responded to the crash that happened around 8:30 p.m. The man, driving a Slingshot, was driving westbound on the eastbound...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 2 hurt after drive-by shooting outside southwest Houston gas station, police say
HOUSTON – One person is dead and two others were hurt after a drive-by shooting outside a gas station in southwest Houston, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of Fondren Road and Bissonnet Street at around 8 p.m. According to HPD Commander L. Baimbridge, the three men...
Click2Houston.com
Man killed after argument with group of men turns into shootout in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man died at the hospital after he was shot in the head following an argument with a woman inside a southwest Houston home. Officers received a call for a shooting in the 11800 block of Spring Grove Drive near South Kirkwood Road at around midnight. According...
Click2Houston.com
$1M bond for man accused in April shooting death of pregnant girlfriend in southwest Houston, court docs say
HOUSTON – An arrest was made in the April shooting death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in southwest Houston, officers with the Houston Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect, identified by police as Devin Marsalis Allen, 26, is charged with capital murder in the 228th State...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Eddie? Reward offered for suspect wanted in Oct. 9 shooting in southwest Houston
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed another man earlier this month. Police said Eddie Lanier III was shot and killed inside his vehicle on Oct. 9 at 9:47 p.m. in the 12800 block of Dunlap in southwest Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot, killed near vehicle with engine running at Houston’s Third Ward, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was found dead on the street at Houston’s Third Ward early Saturday, according to police. HPD Lt. R. Willkens said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3200 block of Simmons. Police found the man at the...
Click2Houston.com
2 umpires, 2 juveniles found doing drug deal at baseball game in Waller Co.; Methamphetamine later discovered in ump’s car, deputies say
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office say two men and two juveniles were arrested following a drug deal at a baseball park on Saturday. According to Waller Co. officials, both parents and off-duty officers working at the ballpark watched as the minors and the umpires allegedly exchanged drugs, believed to be THC vape pens.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $100K for uncle who discharged gun at 12-year-old nephew, killing him at NE Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – A 12-year-old boy has been killed after police say one of his relatives grabbed a shotgun and shot him in the chest Friday night. According to Houston police, the incident took place at a residence outside in the 6000 block of Velma Lane around 6:25 p.m. Cesar...
Click2Houston.com
Woman in critical condition after being shot in northwest Harris County; search for suspect underway: HCSO
HOUSTON – A search for a suspect is underway after a woman was shot in northwest Harris County Friday, deputies said. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Oakhall Drive after receiving a phone call about the incident around 8:53 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Suspected drunk driver hits, kills man at bus stop in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a suspected drunk driver fatally struck a man at a bus stop Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened at a bus stop located on Tidwell Road and Airline Drive around 2 a.m. According to HPD and the METRO...
Click2Houston.com
Repairs underway after water main break causes outage in one area of NW Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – Repair crews are quickly fixing an outage after a water main break left some residents in NW Harris County with no water. According to officials from Harris County Water Control and Improvement District No. 114, the district’s water operator, Eagle Water Management, is aware of the issue and is working to restore the system.
Click2Houston.com
Voter fraud charges dismissed against Hervis Rogers, Houston man who waited hours to vote in 2020
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Voter fraud charges against Hervis Rogers, who garnered widespread attention for waiting hours in line to vote at a Houston polling location during the March 2020 presidential primary, have been dismissed.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Elle, the kitty who’s secretly a dog
Elle is a black and tan cat, but don’t let her looks fool you! Some say she has traits similar to those of a dog. She loves to be on the receiving end of treats. This motivation has helped her learn how to sit and come on demand. Elle...
Click2Houston.com
Boil water notice issued for parts of Cypress due to low distribution system pressure after water main break, officials say
HOUSTON – A boil water notice has been issued Sunday for residents living in parts of Cypress due to low water pressure after a water main break, according to officials. Although the leak has since been repaired, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making, according to a news release.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confident, faces stiff competition in 2022 election
Khambrel Marshall sits down with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who is running for reelection. Fighting to keep her seat, it’s apparently ‘deja vu’ when another political newcomer, Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, hopes to unseat her. Political déjà vu?. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo was...
Click2Houston.com
Chatting with Graffiti Artist Adam Socie About Keeping League City Beautiful one Mural at a Time
HOUSTON – Graffiti Artist Adam Socie picked up his first can of spray paint almost thirty years ago. As a kid growing up in Pasadena in the 80′s, his art was not always wanted and it was not always good. “You you do a lot of bad stuff...
Click2Houston.com
VA working to get more females access to mammograms
HOUSTON – The Biden administration passed nine bipartisan bills this summer to eliminate barriers that female veterans have accessing mammograms. Due to the military’s increased risk of this cancer that primarily affects women, age, symptoms and family history don’t have to be the only factors to get screened.
Click2Houston.com
Family of 9-year-old with autism spreads message of life ahead of Autism Speaks Walk
HOUSTON – One in 44 U.S. children has autism. One in 45 adults is living with the disorder, according to the CDC. Here locally, these stats translate to some 165,000 Houstonians. In the game room of the Durand house, 9-year-old Jackson schooled KPRC’s Zach Lashway on Star Wars facts...
Click2Houston.com
Parents of children ages 1 to 6 may want to have honey ready during flu season
HOUSTON – According to the Houston Health Department, ER visits for flu-like illnesses are up, particularly among children. Doctors like Kelsey-Seybold Pearland pediatrician Dr. Melanie Ribbecs recommend getting the antiviral Tamiflu ASAP with a flu diagnosis because it needs to be taken within 48 hours of symptoms. However, with...
Click2Houston.com
Day 2: Discovering how teens are helping save the Galápagos Islands
The Houston Zoo has been a part of conservation on the Galápagos Islands for nearly 30 years. In fact, it is the work the zoo started all those years ago that has led to the creation of the Galápagos Islands habitat that will open in Houston in April 2023.
