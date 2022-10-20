Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Heartbreaking News From Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson: ‘I Lost a Part of Me This Week’
The actor’s co-stars rallied around him in an especially dark hour. On October 7, Rory Gibson took to Instagram to share sadder than sad news. “I lost a part of me this week,” he captioned a series of photos and videos of his adorable dog, Chet. “The only solace I can find is knowing that we gave you a good life.
iheart.com
Husband Of Former WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee Addresses Her Death
Cory Weston, who wrestles under the name Westin Blake, shared a lengthy, heartfelt message on his verified Twitter account, having previously stepped away from social media following his wife's sudden passing earlier this month. "Dear Sara, I loved you from the first moment I saw you," Weston wrote. "I would...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gets Emotional Sending Condolences To Kevin Nash And Family
The relationship between Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash goes back decades. Therefore, it's understandable why Michaels — now Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in WWE — became choked up on today's "NXT" media call in advance of Halloween Havoc while offering his condolences to Nash and his family regarding the untimely death of their son Tristen at the age of 26.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Superstar Written Off TV?
It’s possible that one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE SmackDown will be away from television for an extended period of time. Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos engaged in their customary interference at ringside, but a great deal more action took place after the conclusion of the match.
Who Is Amy Schneider’s Wife Genevieve Davis? Details on the ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion’s New Spouse
She’s still winning! 40-day Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider revealed on September 28 that she had secretly married her fiancée, Genevieve Davis, in a May ceremony. Get to know the quiz show legend’s new wife. What Is Genevieve Davis’ Job?. She has worked as a nanny and...
Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Health News
Legendary racing star turned business woman Danica Patrick continues to open up about what she went through following her decision to get breast implants. Patrick, who's since had her breast implants removed, said she underwent basically every test imaginable before deciding to get them removed. "I had cycle irregularity, gained...
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
Chicago Fire: Are Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo dating?
Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd have had a difficult road to marriage on Chicago Fire. There were fights, Kidd’s departure, a potential split, and once they did tie the knot, they were nearly killed during their honeymoon. Through it all, Stellaride has proven to be one of the most...
wrestlingworld.co
Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown
The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."
Lou Williams trolled a fan who remembered the time he had two wives.
Yardbarker
New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets
Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: ‘Blindsided’ Brooke Gets the Chance of a Lifetime
What happens next on The Bold and the Beautiful is not going to seem to Brooke like a good thing. In fact, she’s going to see it as catastrophic. The end of the world. Complete and total disaster. But it is, in fact, a golden opportunity wrapped in a bow and laid at her feet.
Dixie Lee: Her Sad, Tragic Life And Death
She was the first wife of legendary crooner Bing Crosby, and for a time, was actually more well-known than her famous spouse. According to FactsVerse.com, Dixie Lee Crosby was initially hesitant to marry Bing. But not only did they eventually wed, but they had four children together. Married for over two decades, Dixie and Bing, unfortunately, found their union had as FactsVerse.com documented, "ended in tragedy; leaving a dark cloud over the remainder of Bing’s own years."
Look: Fans Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner Prison News
Sports fans got arguably the most heartbreaking Brittney Griner update yet this week. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. The American star was arrested at the airport earlier this year and taken into custody. While the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
PWMania
Road Dogg Reacts to Sean Waltman’s Mention of Chyna During the WWE RAW DX Reunion
In the most recent episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg discussed the DX reunion and X-Pac mentioning Chyna. “He and I spoke a lot about everything, you know, the night before and all day. He said, ‘Somebody should mention her, I’ll do it.’ I said, ‘I think you should anyway, dude. I think it’s only right that you should’, and he felt the same way. So he was going first. So he knocked it out. I don’t know if Hunter and Shawn knew he was going to do that, but he probably told them separately than me. I just wasn’t there when he did.”
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
Comments / 0