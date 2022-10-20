ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Woman carjacked by man sleeping in car in South Carolina

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after sleeping in a woman’s car and then carjacking her in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bernard Simmons for carjacking.

According to deputies, while driving home from work a woman felt a gun press into her shoulder from the backseat.

The victim told deputies she locked eyes with Simmons in her rearview mirror.

Deputies said the suspect fell asleep in the backseat of the woman’s car and demanded to be taken to downtown Greenville after her engine woke him up.

Voters to decide on ballot amendment that could affect election laws in Alabama

The woman was able to stop along Highway 123 in Easley and escape the vehicle unharmed according to deputies.

Simmons then drove away with the victim’s car.

Officials were able to locate him a few hours later in Pickens County. He was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

Deputies said Simmons will be extradited to Florida where he is also facing felony charges.

Bebee Powers
3d ago

did she not notice having left her car unlocked that there was someone in the back seat before even getting in???? paying attention to your surrounds could save your life?????

