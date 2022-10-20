Read full article on original website
The 2022 Alaska Federation of Natives Conference wraps up with a salmon resolution
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet. When dance groups take the stage at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference in Anchorage, they will be dressed in their regalia. Wearing outfits of fur, leather and beads. Painstakingly made by hand. AFN rivals the runways of Paris as people walk around in their finest of fashion. Saturday night, couture and culture team up to walk the runway for the first AFN fashion show.
Candidates for Alaska governor differ on how to handle deaths in state corrections custody
Former Gov. Bill Walker, at right, speaks at Saturday's gubernatorial candidate forum held at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage. The other candidates, from right, are Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce and former state Rep. Les Gara. Walker is an independent, Gara is a Democrat and Dunleavy and Pierce are Republicans. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
Confronting rising bills and flat state funding, Alaska schools say they are at a fiscal cliff
This week, the Anchorage School District announced that it is considering the closure of six elementary schools amid a projected $68 million budget shortfall. Anchorage isn’t the only district facing a major fiscal problem. At the end of the last school year, Fairbanks closed three schools. In Juneau, the school board is considering whether to […] The post Confronting rising bills and flat state funding, Alaska schools say they are at a fiscal cliff appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
‘In Mary’s house’: Peltola is clear crowd favorite at Alaska Federation of Natives candidate forum
Former Gov. Sarah Palin, one of two Republicans trying to unseat Congresswoman Mary Peltola, said this is the toughest campaign she’s ever fought. “Because of her – Mary,” Palin said at the Alaska Federation of Natives candidate forum for U.S. House on Saturday. A huge cheer arose...
FEMA inspectors arrive in Hooper Bay and Chevak
AFN delegates say lack of veterinary care is an ‘ongoing public health crisis.’ They’re calling for federal action.
The Alaska Federation of Natives wants federal officials to recognize that a lack of veterinary care in Native communities is a public health issue. At its convention in Anchorage on Saturday, delegates to the state’s biggest Native organization adopted a resolution that calls on federal authorities to make a declaration that could lead to veterinary services through the Indian Health Service. The resolution describes the lack of access to veterinary care as “an ongoing public health crisis” that is severely impacting residents’ quality of life.
Gone Hollywood: ADN mixes fact check with fiction in debate coverage
The Anchorage Daily News has “gone Hollywood” by monetizing the suffering of others as little more than background in their self-aggrandizing portrayal of themselves as the real heroes in “Alaska Daily“, but Iris Samuels’ supposedly objective coverage of the Oct. 19 Debate for the State shows the ADN is expanding the blend of facts and fiction from the TV to the news pages as it makes no attempt to hide its decision to take sides in the Governor’s race.
The Alaska Federation of Natives tackles Native boarding schools
As AFN convention kicks off in Anchorage, Native climate and subsistence advocates rally in the rain
As Indigenous people from around the state gathered at Anchorage’s Dena’ina Center for the first day of the Alaska Federation of Natives convention on Thursday, more than 100 people rallied in the rain several blocks over. The group of Alaska Native advocates pushed for environmental and climate action....
AFN Convention tackles painful topic of Native boarding schools
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Echoes of a painful past is how one Alaskan who attended a native boarding school described the experience he says is still affecting generations of Alaska Natives. Vice President of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition Jim LaBelle, Sr. spoke at a panel discussion...
The many faces of Anchorage’s homeless population
I tried all 17 chilis at an Alaska Republican cook-off, and all I got was an earful about Sarah Palin.
PALMER, Alaska—After I ponied up $20 to get into the sixth-annual Valley Republican Women of Alaska’s chili cook-off, the greeter at the door told me to hold on to my entrance ticket—I’d need it to vote. And for an extra $5, she said, I could purchase a second ticket to help my favored chili take the top prize.
City begins abatement process at Centennial Campground
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Campers remaining at Centennial Campground were ordered to pack up and leave Thursday as the city began the abatement process. Campers were notified on Oct. 4 they would have to move in just over two weeks. Teresa Adkins was among those packing up belongings on Thursday....
Great Alaska Shakeout: students drop, cover and hold for earthquake safety
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 10:20 a.m., what sounded like a freight train roared in room 190 at Denali Montessori in Anchorage, prompting students to act out what to do in case of an earthquake. The school was one of over 110,000 participants in the Great Alaska Shakeout according to...
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet
Boarding schools have a long history in the state. Starting in the 1900’s all the way to the 1970s many rural Alaska Native children were forced to attend boarding schools far from their homes, sometimes out of state. Cottle leaves behind a legacy in the Mat-Su Borough, Valdez, and...
Oct. 21, 2022 FastCast
Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature
Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, according to Alaska’s Division of Banking and Securities. On Oct. 14, the division issued its second interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC...
Planes in 2 fatal Alaska crashes had holes in floats, NTSB reports
Federal investigators have found holes in the floats of two small planes that crashed on Alaska waterways in the past month, leaving both of their pilots dead. The National Transportation Safety Board released preliminary reports on the crashes Thursday. The information sheds new light on both the Sept. 25 Whiskey Lake crash near Skwentna that killed 67-year-old Anchorage woman Janell Rude and two dogs, and the Oct. 5 Chena Marina Airstrip crash near Fairbanks that killed 75-year-old wilderness guide Jerald Stansel.
State of Art: ‘The Alaskan Blonde’ and Anchorage Opera’s ‘The Pirates of Penzance’
This week on State of Art we’re hearing from James Bartlett, author of true-crime book “The Alaskan Blonde: Sex, Secrets, and the Hollywood Story that Shocked America.” The book examines the murder of wealthy Fairbanks businessman Cecil Wells on October 17, 1953. We’ll also hear from the conductor and stage director/choreographer from Anchorage Opera’s production of “The Pirates of Penzance.” Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Discovery Theater at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.
