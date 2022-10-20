You don't need to be an avid coffee drinker to know that Dunkin' has been in a bit of hot water lately. Though the Massachusetts-based breakfast joint has never been free of scandal, things have been especially contentious for the chain since the beginning of the year when customers started noticing increases in its menu prices. The controversy continued in the spring when it was announced that Dunkin' would be discontinuing its beloved hazelnut swirl flavor, and struck once more in September after a glitch in the chain's app made it impossible for rewards members to cash in on its National Coffee Day promo. And while none of these issues are particularly great for the donut shop's rep, it wasn't until the launch of Dunkin's new rewards system this month that things have really come to a head.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO