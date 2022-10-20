AUSTIN, Minn.-At the Austin Public Library, a storytime event taught visitors about the Day of the Dead. Community members could listen to stories describing the traditions and purpose of the Mexican holiday, which is to celebrate their ancestors, as well as make Day-of-the-Dead-themed arts and crafts and add pictures of their loved ones who have died to an altar that will be displayed at the library. The Welcome Center's Program Coordinator Varinh Van Vugt said events like these help people appreciate the diversity of people in Austin.

