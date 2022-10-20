Read full article on original website
KIMT
1 injured after motorcycle accident in Cerro Gordo Co.
MASON CITY, Iowa - A motorcyclist was injured Saturday after colliding with a parked Jeep. The Cerro Gordo County Sherrif’s Office said it happened at 5 p.m. at 12434 Spruce Ave. when a motorcycle driven by Johnathan Goerish, 37, of Clear Lake, hit the vehicle. A passenger was not...
KIMT
Rochester man finally sentenced for Mower County drug possession
AUSTIN, Minn. – 2 ½ years after his arrest, a Rochester man if finally sentenced for a drug crime in Mower County. Leonard Demetrius Moss, 36, was ordered Friday to spend five years on supervised probation and do 100 hours of community work service. Moss was arrested on...
KIMT
Mason City woman charged with Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Two charges of second-degree burglary, two of third-degree burglary, and one of attempted second-degree burglary will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on November 29.
algonaradio.com
Humboldt County Man Charged in Insurance Investigation
–A Humboldt County man is facing a pair of felony charges following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, 21-year-old Cole Bryant Anderson of Rutland was arrested earlier this month on charges of Fraudulent Submissions and Forgery, both Class D Felonies. According to...
KIMT
Man, 24, arrested after destroying property, including a Corvette, in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after a rash of incidents involving damage to property. Austin Mahana, listed as homeless, is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on charges of felony criminal mischief and burglary. Court documents state he used a hammer to cause...
kiow.com
Schaumberg Benefit is Today in Forest City
A benefit will be held for Forest City resident Jim Schaumberg at the Forest City Emergency Services Center today. Donna Karsjens is Jim’s sister says her brother recently suffered a medical emergency. Karsjens says the benefit event will be held on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm.
KIMT
One injured in motorcycle crash Saturday
MASON CITY, Ia. - One Clear Lake man was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening. According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, at around 5 p.m. Saturday 37-year-old Jonathan Goerish of Clear Lake was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle in front of 12434 Spruce Avenue when he lost control and hit a parked car.
kiow.com
Kristin K. Jacobson
Kristin K. Jacobson, 64, of Dows, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. Private family funeral services will be held. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for meth possession and stealing catalytic converters
AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs and stealing catalytic converters is sending a Mower County man to prison. Juan Manuel Ordaz Sanchez, 22 of Austin, was arrested in July. Austin police say they found a jar containing 183 grams of methamphetamine during the search of a home on May 5 and Ordaz Sanchez admitted it belonged to him.
KIMT
1 injured following 2-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was hospitalized Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo County. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:28 p.m. at 190th St. and Indigo Ave. when a truck driven by Jordan Thompson, 20, of Thornton, struck a grain trailer driven by Scott Watson, 31, of Mason City.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
KAAL-TV
Local law enforcement warns parents to be cautious this Halloween amid rainbow fentanyl pills
(ABC 6 News) – Local law enforcement is urging parents to be extra cautious this Halloween, to make sure rainbow-colored fentanyl pills are not accidentally falling in the hands of children. Drug poisonings remain the leading cause of death for those aged 18 to 45, with fentanyl being blamed...
KCCI.com
Northern Iowa community comes together to revitalize lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — Fall is a great time to go fishing in Iowa. A popular destination in Northern Iowa is working hard to ensure there are fish for generations to come. About 115 miles north of Des Moines is a beach with waves crashing on shore: Clear Lake.
kchanews.com
Nashua Woman Arrested for Stealing from Food Pantry
A Nashua woman has been charged in connection with a series of food pantry thefts over the summer. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 42-year-old Desteney Olson on charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. She was taken into custody on Friday, October 7th, as a result of an investigation into several burglaries at the Nashua Area Food Pantry.
kiow.com
Forest City Area Fire Leads to One Fatality
Around 2:20am on Sunday morning, a fire broke out in a home in the Forest City area. Forest City fire crews responded to a call at 19962 368th Street where they found Kevin and Maria Thorsheim, two of the three residents outside the flaming structure, according to Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson.
kchanews.com
Charles City Selects Familiar Face for Interim Fire Chief
The last day on the job for outgoing Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple is scheduled for November 2nd. At Monday night’s City Council meeting, City Administrator Steve Diers announced that a familiar face will become interim Chief. Whipple submitted his resignation September 22nd and is leaving the fire...
KIMT
$6.5 million Charles City business expansion gets state assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa – Cambrex is getting state help with its expansion plans in Floyd County. The company plans to add 9,000 square feet to its existing Charles city facility. The expansion will include a new quality control laboratory and administrative space and represents a $6.5 million capital investment. Cambrex says it expected to create 40 jobs, of which 39 are incented at a qualifying wage of $20.58 per hour.
Minnesota Town Surrounds Injured Farmer With Help After He Saved A Puppy
There is something special about growing up in a farming community. Farmers know that their lives depend on their crops and their livestock, and rain or shine, the work has to be done. The Frost community here in Minnesota recently came together for a fellow farmer in need after an accident left him unable to get his crops in.
KIMT
Austin Public Library has Day of the Dead Education Event
AUSTIN, Minn.-At the Austin Public Library, a storytime event taught visitors about the Day of the Dead. Community members could listen to stories describing the traditions and purpose of the Mexican holiday, which is to celebrate their ancestors, as well as make Day-of-the-Dead-themed arts and crafts and add pictures of their loved ones who have died to an altar that will be displayed at the library. The Welcome Center's Program Coordinator Varinh Van Vugt said events like these help people appreciate the diversity of people in Austin.
Cresco Times
Jensen delivers last baby
CRESCO - Regional Health Services of Howard County is proud to share that RHSHC physician, Dr. Paul Jensen, MD, delivered his final scheduled baby of his medical career. Cody and Amanda Stockdale welcomed Huck James on Aug. 25, 2022, completing Dr. Jensen’s obstetric practice that began with his first delivery in November 2000.
