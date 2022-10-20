Read full article on original website
Myanmar downplays blacklisting by money laundering watchdog
BANGKOK — (AP) — Myanmar’s central bank has promised improvements and warned against currency manipulation after an international watchdog put the military-controlled country on a terrorism and financial crimes blacklist. The Financial Action Task Force recommended that Myanmar be included among countries requiring stronger due diligence, citing...
Ecuador returns to the World Cup under Argentine coach
QUITO (AP) — Although he wasn't Ecuador's first choice, Gustavo Alfaro will be the coach leading the country's national team at the World Cup in Qatar. The Argentine, who had been working at Boca Juniors, took over the Ecuador team in August 2020 from Jordi Cruyff, who hadn’t even led the team on the field once because of the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Alfaro left Buenos Aires for...
