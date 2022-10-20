Read full article on original website
One Killed, Two Wounded in Florence Shooting
One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a market in the Florence area of Los Angeles Sunday. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The three men were walking...
Two Teenagers Killed in Porter Ranch Crash, Eight Others Injured
A hospitalized motorist is expected to face criminal charges following his recovery for triggering a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers who were inside his vehicle and injuring eight other people, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday at 11001 N. Reseda Blvd.,...
Man Stabbed To Death in Compton, Allegedly by Woman
A man was fatally stabbed in Compton Sunday, and authorities said the suspected assailant is a woman. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed the man...
Family of Security Guard Plans Excessive Force Claim Against LASD
The family of Blake Anderson, whose violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah bar over the weekend was captured on cellphone video, plans to file an excessive force claim against Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies. Anderson’s family made the announcement during a Friday news conference. The arrest occurred...
Beverly Hills Police Investigate Antisemitic Flyers
Beverly Hills police are investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers in the north end of the city that blame gun control on Jewish people, authorities said Sunday. The flyers were left in an area north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Benedict Canyon Drive, according to Sgt. Scott...
Man Found Fatally Wounded in Compton
A man in his late 20s was fatally wounded in Compton, authorities said Saturday. The shooting was reported about 7:05 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responding to the location reported the shooting...
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend to Death at Compton Home
A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death at a home in Compton Sunday, authorities said. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed...
Hiker Rushed To Trauma Center From Fall at Bell Canyon Park
Paramedics in West Hills rushed a hiker to a regional trauma center after a fall Sunday on or near the El Escorpion Trail at Bell Canyon Park, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:24 a.m. to 24544 Bell Canyon Road, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. An LAFD...
Coroner Identifies Body Found on Azusa Road
Coroner’s officials Sunday identified a body that was found on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Azusa area. The body was identified as Jason Mackay, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A spokesperson could not be reached to determine Mackay’s city of residence. Angeles...
Armed Robbers Hit Mid-City Business
Six armed suspects staged a hold-up Saturday afternoon at a Mid-City business and fled in two vehicles. The robbery was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Cruz could not confirm broadcast reports that the crime...
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his wounds....
One Killed, Two Injured in Sylmar Crash
A single-vehicle crash left one person dead and two people hospitalized Saturday in Sylmar. Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 12:47 a.m. to the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway east of Roxford Street, where they learned the vehicle had collided with a Caltrans forklift, LAPD spokesman Brian Humphrey said.
Two Men Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Several Armored Cars
Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly robbing at least three armored cars throughout the Los Angeles area. Los Angeles County Department Major Crimes Bureau investigators — in cooperation with the FBI, Gardena Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — learned in October of the three robberies that shared the same modus operandi, according to the LASD.
Two Arrested In Connection With Harbor City Armored Truck Robbery
Two men suspected in multiple armored car robberies were arrested Friday on federal robbery and firearms offenses alleging they robbed an armored vehicle on Monday in Harbor City and shot a guard several times in the leg. Gregory James, 47, of San Pedro, and Lamond Akins, 30, of Compton, were...
Man Shot to Death While Struggling for Control of Handgun
A man was shot dead while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday. The two had been arguing at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of South Main Street and West 39th Street when the victim pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued between the two over the weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
Man Fatally Shot in Hawthorne Identified
A 40-year-old man who was fatally shot in Hawthorne was identified by county authorities Friday. The shooting was reported at about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Cory Hubbard...
Man Fatally Shot in Front of Santa Ana Apartment Building
A man died Saturday at a Santa Ana hospital following a shooting in front of an apartment building. The shooting was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Evergreen Street, according to a Santa Ana police statement. A woman called to report hearing gunshots and that...
LA City Attorney Files Charges vs. Protesters at August Council Meeting
Two people who disrupted an Aug. 9 meeting of the Los Angeles City Council to protest an ordinance banning homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers have been charged with a combined 13 misdemeanor counts, officials said Saturday. Ricci Sergienko, 31, was charged by the Los Angeles...
Man Fatally Shot In South LA Area; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot Friday in the south Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported about 5:15 a.m. at Alameda and 88th streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The man, about 40-50 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s department reported....
Robbery Suspect Believed Barricaded Inside Anaheim Apartment
A man suspected of committing a robbery, possibly with a gun, was barricaded Saturday evening inside an Anaheim apartment. The robbery occurred just before 6 p.m. at Rose and Sycamore streets, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jake Gallacher. Officers were flagged down about a robbery in progress and ran after...
