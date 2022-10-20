ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County to receive over $500,000 in state revitalization program awards

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has announced new awardees for six state revitalization programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Nearly $72 million was awarded to 224 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth. Counties and jurisdictions across the state received awards through one or more of the six programs.
BALTIMORE, MD
kentuckytoday.com

Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Lot of family memories:' Customers saying goodbye to Bertha's, a Baltimore staple

BALTIMORE- Bertha's in Fells Point, one of Baltimore's icons, is getting ready to close."It's always sad to see an iconic place go, but I understand," Joseph Diseta of Baltimore said. "The owners have been here for years."The Norris family, who owns the restaurant, made the announcement on Facebook.Bertha's has been a staple in the community for 50 years.The family issued a statement that reads in part:"Closing Berthas is bittersweet. As a family, we've given so many great years to this wonderful place and are now ready to pursue other life paths and interests. We have made many treasured friendships over...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Deputy Mayor Faith Leach draws on personal experience in addressing children of incarcerated parents

BALTIMORE -- At any given moment, there are about 20,000 young people in Baltimore City with at least one parent who is incarcerated, according to city officials. City leaders say those are low estimates."We can imagine that there might be even larger numbers," said Faith Leach, Baltimore's Deputy Mayor of the Equity, Health and Human Services. "When we start to go further into the family, aunts and uncles or even siblings, we know those numbers increased dramatically.The deputy mayor is working with non-governmental groups to tackle an issue that's pervasive but that many people in society may not think about...
BALTIMORE, MD
worldatlas.com

6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland

When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore 'Safe Streets' leader discusses changes in program, how funding is spent

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council's oversight committee held a hearing Thursday to investigate the City's Safe Streets program. This comes after the program's director announced recent changes. Created in 2007, Safe Streets is Baltimore's flagship gun violence reduction program, modeled after the CURE Violence program in Chicago. Mayor Brandon Scott created the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood and Safety Engagement (MONSE) to oversee Safe Streets along with other violence reduction efforts. MONSE's Director is Shantay Jackson, who was brought on in January 2021. With Baltimore on track to see an eighth-consecutive year of more than 300 homicides, the City Council asked Jackson Thursday why she is...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City's 5th District Councilman on city issues

Fox 45 News interviewed Baltimore City's 5th District Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer to get his take on how DPW's handling of the E. Coli crisis and if there should be change in leadership at DPW. We asked why the safe streets hearing was cut too short. And should enact term limits in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Moore stumps at Morgan State University on HBCU tour

Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor, spoke to Morgan State University students after a tour of the school campus in Baltimore City on Thursday. Moore expects to visit all of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, often known as HBCUs. He said that one way to ensure Baltimore City thrives economically is to invest in higher education institutions like Morgan State.
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life

A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

A respiratory virus that infects young children is surging in Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. – A virus that can cause severe respiratory distress in children under the age of one or with certain underlying health conditions has surged earlier than usual, doctors warn.Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is similar to a common cold. The CDC lists several symptoms associated with RSV, which can include cough, runny nose, sneezing, fever and difficulty breathing. Symptoms typically subside in a week or two, however, a cough may persist for longer.The virus typically surfaces between October and November, and peaks between December and January. In Maryland, cases of RSV started to show up in September, according...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County police K-9 unit to conduct demonstrations at special pet-blessing ceremony

TIMONIUM, Md. — A special pet-blessing ceremony takes place this weekend in person for the first time since the pandemic began at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. The blessing will include demonstrations from the Baltimore County police K-9 unit. Patrol dogs and their handlers worked on obedience Thursday morning at the K-9 unit's training facility in Dundalk.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 young adults dead, teenager injured in Pasadena crash

PASADENA, Md. — A crash overnight in Pasadena left two young adults dead and a teenager critically injured, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 4600 block of Mountain Road, where a car crossed the center line and struck a Jeep head-on.
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Glen Burnie resident with 74 great-grandchildren turns 100

BALTIMORE -- A longtime resident of Glen Burnie hit a massive milestone Saturday. Mabel Evans is 100 years old. Her family told WJZ Evans moved to the neighborhood in 1960. Over the years she had 10 children, who gave her 32 grandchildren, who gave her 74 great-grandchildren, who gave her 42 great-great-grandchildren. Mabel is a member for the Faith Baptist Church in Glen Burnie. Happy birthday, Mabel, from WJZ! 
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River teen

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a teen who has gone missing from the Middle River area. Damian Gerety, Jr. is 5’8” tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Towerlight

Armed carjacking occurs at York Road Dunkin’

An armed carjacking occurred Saturday morning on York Road, Towson University’s Office of Public Safety said. At approximately 5:25 a.m. on Oct. 22, TUPD was notified of an off-campus armed carjacking in the Dunkin’ parking lot located at 201 York Road near Towsontown Boulevard, a campus-wide public safety alert states.
TOWSON, MD

