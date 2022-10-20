ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Previewing Pitt's Next Opponent With Lousiville Report's Matt McGavic

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qctX0_0igffrn400

To get to know the Pitt Panthers' next opponent, we tapped a source that knows them well.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are headed south this weekend to the Bluegrass State for their first ACC road trip of the year.

The Panthers will meet Louisville for a primetime kickoff on ACC Network against the Cardinals and to get to know the opponent better, Inside the Panthers asked five questions of our counterparts from Kentucky.

Here's what Matt McGavic of Louisville Report had to say about the Cardinals heading into this interdivisional matchup.

1. How has the Cardinals season gone so far? Are they exceeding or falling short of what you expected from them in the preseason?

MM: Without question, they are falling short. Heading into the year, most fans and media alike thought Louisville has a very real chance to go 5-1 over the first half of the season given the perceived improvements that the teams made over the offseason. Instead, they’re just 1-3 in ACC play far and 3-3 overall, and head coach Scott Satterfield is very much on the hot seat.

The offense has been subject to prolonged cold stretches mainly due to an inefficient passing game, and the defense has trouble containing the big play. Penalties were a large issue over the first three games, but that issue seems to have gotten better.

They do have some momentum on their side, as they were able to win at Virginia with a backup quarterback, but they haven’t shown that they can capitalize on it up to this point. In fact, they’ve alternated wins and losses since the start of the year.

2. Who’s the most dangerous non-Malik Cunningham player Louisville has on offense?

MM : I would probably have to say tight end Marshon Ford. He might be third in receiving so far this year behind wide receivers Tyler Hudson and Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, but that’s mainly because the offensive staff hadn’t really done a great job at scheming up plays for him until the Virginia game.

He might not be the tallest or the fastest option in the world, but he is a mismatch for a lot of defenders. He lines up mostly out of the backfield as a halfback in this offense, but has been known to line up out wide from time to time. He’s great in the flats, over the middle, and especially in the red zone. If he is able to get going, watch out.

3. What’s the injury report look like?

MM: Louisville’s bye week came at the right time. After suffering a concussion against Boston College, Cunningham is back at practice and expected to play against Pitt.

Running back Jalen Mitchell, who was the lead back last year and has had to miss a month due to a leg injury, is also back. This year’s lead tailback, Tiyon Evans, is a question mark after getting dinged up at Boston College.

Someone to monitor, actually, is Huggins-Bruce. During the bye, he tweeted, then quickly deleted, a tweet saying that he would be out the next two games but didn’t specify why. When asked about this, head coach Scott Satterfield said that he was practicing, but wouldn’t speak on the tweet. Reading between the lines, it sounds like he might be suspended, but we have no confirmation of this and won’t know definitively until Saturday.

4. Everyone knows Malik Cunningham can beat you with his legs, but how effective is his arm?

MM: He’s been a little underwhelming this season as a passer, to be honest. The staff spent a lot of the offseason working on Cunningham’s abilities as a pocket passer, and quite frankly, it hasn’t shown so far. He has a propensity to overthrow balls at the worst possible times, and about 1-2 times a game throws an absolutely boneheaded pass into traffic of some sort.

A lot of Louisville’s passing game in the past has been predicated on the deep ball, and it hasn’t been there so far this season considering they don’t have a burner like Tutu Atwell or Tyler Harrell. Not to mention that, for some unknown reason, Cunningham has seemingly refused to throw the ball over the middle this year.

That’s not to say that he’s a bad passer, because he does have 2-3 throws per game that make you go “wow.” But he just hasn’t been consistent like many hoped he would be.

5. Pitt’s offensive line coach and former Louisville assistant Dave Borbley called this the best defense he’s seen the Cardinals have. Just how good are they and why?

MM: It’s powered mainly by their front seven, and particularly their defensive line. This defense does an amazing job at getting in the backfield, as they’re ranked No. 3 nationally in sacks and No. 11 in tackles for loss.

They’ve had a good linebacker corps for a few years now, but it hasn’t been complimented by a good defensive line. Now, guys like YaYa Diaby and Dezmond Tell are starting to reach their full potential, and when you add in proven commodities at linebacker like Yasir Abdullah and Monty Montgomery, now nearly every starter in the front seven is a legitimate threat to get after the quarterback.

The main issue with this defense is that the secondary has been extremely spotty. They’ll be phenomenal and shut down the passing game for 75-80 percent of their snaps, but then they’ll inexplicably give up a massive play through the air when they have an opportunity to get on the field. Case in point: Louisville is No. 18 nationally with eight interceptions, but ninth in the ACC in passing yards allowed.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt WR Konata Mumpfield a Gametime Decision vs. Louisville

Pitt DE Deslin Alexandre Uses Bye Week to Promote Fifth Down Initiative

Pitt DL Calijah Kancey Named ESPN All-American

Marcus Minor Spearheads Player-Led Pitt OL Unit

More Pitt Panthers Earn Midseason All-American Honors

Pitt's Erick Hallett, Calijah Kancey Earn Midseason All-American Honors from The Athletic

Pitt Picked 14th in ACC Preseason Basketball Poll

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cardiachill.com

Panthers win in heart-stopping fashion

After nearly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, the Pittsburgh Panthers held home-court advantage over the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals this afternoon in a packed Fitzgerald Field House. With this win, the Panthers now have sole possession of first place in the ACC, as well as a 20-2 (10-0 in ACC) record on the season. With this marquee win, coupled with the losses by the first and second-ranked teams (Texas and Louisville) the AVCA standings released tomorrow could see Pitt potentially finding a way into the top five ranked teams in the country.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs Pittsburgh

Louisville (3-3, 1-3) welcomes Pittsburgh (4-2, 1-1) to Cardinal Stadium for a Saturday night contest that will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Both teams are coming off a bye week. Oddsmakers have the Cardinals as a 1.5-point favorite on game day. Cardinal Authority's Jody Demling and Michael McCammon preview...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt-Virginia Tech GameDay Notebook – October 22

Pitt’s stretch of prime time conference games, on the road, begins tonight at Cardinal Stadium against Louisville. It’s a pivotal time of the season in which Pitt can reaffirm its status as a ACC Coastal contender entering North Carolina. Kickoff tonight is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network. Follow along for coverage all day today with Pittsburgh Sports Now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton keeps Mars from clinching playoff spot

The playoff scenario for Mars was much easier heading into this game: A win at home, and the Fightin’ Planets would be in. But Hampton had other ideas as the Talbots kept their playoff hopes alive with an exciting 49-42 road victory. First-year Hampton coach Steve Sciullo was impressed...
MARS, PA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
PITTSBURGH, PA
matadornetwork.com

You Can Stay Overnight at a Frank Lloyd Wright House in Pittsburgh’s Polymath Park

Pittsburgh is known for many things: a fierce loyalty to local sports teams, French fries on salads (yes, it’s a thing), and Andy Warhol, to name a few. It’s a city with more than 200 overcast days on average, and is divided by three rivers and 446 bridges that criss-cross 90 neighborhoods. Recently, Pittsburgh has made a name for itself as a tech hub with business owners that have received an injection of venture capital that has made the city, once again, a place of industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theincline.com

🇱🇹 Meet Kaunas, Pittsburgh’s Lithuanian doppelgänger

Kaunas might look like the ’Burgh, but it has an interesting history all its own. What if I told you there was a city nearly the same size and shape as Pittsburgh complete with eerie parallels and its own interesting history?. During the worst of the pandemic when we...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Trick-or-treat times in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Here are the trick-or-treat times in communities throughout Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania on Halloween. Scroll down to see the full list of trick-or-treat times. Halloween is Monday, Oct. 31. If your neighborhood is missing from the list or there has been a change to the time or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
echo-pilot.com

Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties

With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Large fire breaks out in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood

Firefighters were dispatched to a large fire in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood Friday morning. A photo sent in by a viewer shows flames shooting out of the roof of a home in the area of Vine and Colwell Street. Pittsburgh police said the home was abandoned and firefighters were able to bring it under control after 8 a.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
959
Followers
584
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy