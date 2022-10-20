Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Rishi Sunak Takes Over as Britain's Prime Minister
LONDON — Rishi Sunak became Britain's prime minister on Tuesday after his predecessor, Liz Truss, stepped down. Truss spoke briefly outside 10 Downing Street before travelling to Buckingham Palace to formally offer her resignation to King Charles III, who officially appoints the British prime minister. As Truss left the palace, Sunak arrived and, after an audience, the king formally invited him to form a government.
Voice of America
Britain Faces Challenge to Rebuild Global Image Amid Political Chaos
London — Former chancellor Rishi Sunak won the backing of Conservative Party lawmakers Monday to become Britain’s new prime minister, following the resignation last week of Liz Truss, who spent under two months in office. He is expected to visit King Charles III on Tuesday to accept the...
Voice of America
Rishi Sunak Wins Race to Be Next UK Prime Minister
London — Rishi Sunak ran for Britain's top job and lost. Then he got another shot — and the chance to say, “I told you so.”. The former U.K. Treasury chief was runner-up to Liz Truss in the contest to replace the scandal-plagued Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister.
Voice of America
Boris Johnson Pulls Out of UK Conservative Leadership Race
London — Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest to become Britain's next leader on Sunday, saying he had the support of enough lawmakers to progress to the next stage but far fewer than front-runner former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. "There is a very good chance...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Voice of America
Taiwan Hosts Democracy Activists From Hong Kong, Russia and Iran
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — The threat posed by authoritarian regimes is a "wake-up call for democrats worldwide," Taiwan's leader said Tuesday, as she opened a meeting of global activists that included fugitive Hong Kong dissident Nathan Law. About 200 political and civic leaders from 70 countries, including Iran, Russia and...
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 245 of the invasion
Donetsk oblast was hit hard in the past day, with at least 15 Russian strikes killing seven civilians and injuring three more. The Ukrainian national police said the strikes also destroyed 19 residential buildings and one power line. Farther south, a car explosion near the office of Russian propaganda channel...
Voice of America
West Rejects Russia's 'Dirty Bomb' Rhetoric
White House officials said Monday that the U.S. has "no reason to change our strategic nuclear posture" in response to Russia's allegation that Ukraine plans to detonate such a device and blame it on Russia, as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. Moscow reiterated its claims Monday that it is...
Voice of America
Russia to Bring 'Dirty Bomb' Allegations to UN as West Rebuffs Claims
Despite rebuffs from Western nations, Russia continued to accuse Ukraine of preparing to use a "dirty bomb" and said it would bring the matter to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. Diplomats said Russia has told council counterparts it will bring up the issue during a closed-door meeting of the...
Voice of America
EU Urges Support for Rebuilding Ukraine Amid ‘Staggering’ Destruction
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged support Tuesday for the “fast rehabilitation” of Ukraine as it faces what she called targeted attacks by Russian forces on civilian infrastructure. Speaking in Berlin at a conference to discuss the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, von der Leyen said...
Voice of America
Western Nations Dismiss Russian Claim Ukraine Will Use a ‘Dirty Bomb’
Western countries on Monday said they rejected Russia’s accusation that Ukraine plans to use a “dirty bomb.”. A dirty bomb is a bomb that includes radioactive material but is not a nuclear bomb. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with Western foreign ministers on Sunday. He said Russia...
Voice of America
South Africa's Ramaphosa Outlines Anti-graft Plans After Inquiry
CAPE TOWN — South Africa will overhaul its anti-corruption strategy and ensure the independence of prosecutors, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday, responding to recommendations from a state inquiry into alleged corruption under his predecessor. A judicial commission of inquiry was established to examine allegations of high-level graft during former...
Voice of America
Zelenskyy Criticizes Russia for ‘Dirty Bomb’ Claims
Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy said during his nightly address Sunday that only Russia was capable of using nuclear weapons in Europe. His criticism comes as a response to claims by Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu that Ukraine could detonate a “dirty” nuclear bomb. “So when today the...
Voice of America
Megayacht Sparks Warnings Hong Kong Could Become Russia Haven
Hong Kong — The recent visit of a Russian megayacht to Hong Kong has sparked warnings from corruption investigators that the city could become a haven for oligarchs and officials hiding from Western sanctions. The Nord — a $500 million vessel linked to Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov — spent...
Voice of America
Xi Jinping Begins Third Term as China’s Leader, Picks Loyalists
Hong Kong — After 10 years of China’s Xi Jinping leadership, the prospect of five more years under his rule, with a new team of top leaders believed to be handpicked by him, is frowned upon by some people, but welcomed by others. “A lot of people I...
Voice of America
Southeast Asian Ministers to Discuss Myanmar in Meeting on Thursday
Phnom Penn — Southeast Asian foreign ministers will hold a special meeting in Indonesia on Thursday to discuss the Myanmar peace process, Cambodia's foreign ministry said on Sunday. The talks at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat in Jakarta will cover the implementation of a five-point peace...
Voice of America
Albania, Israel Discuss Cybersecurity After Iran Attack
One month after Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran following a cyberattack, Albania’s prime minister arrived Sunday in Israel for a three-day visit that includes meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama discussed common...
Voice of America
Ethiopia Peace Talks Set to Start in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG — Delegations to African Union-mediated peace talks on the war in Ethiopia's Tigray region meet in South Africa today despite a renewed offensive that saw federal forces re-take a few towns from Tigrayan forces. The Ethiopian government put out a statement saying it viewed the talks as “an...
