In the transition to high school, eighth graders who move to a new building were less delinquent than peers who stayed

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Forty-five percent of Montgomery County students identified as nonbinary in survey
Officials in Montgomery County Public Schools are pushing back on reports that the district has seen a significant increase in nonbinary students after a picture of a slide revealing district data from counseling surveys circulated online. A picture of the slide was shared on Twitter by Elicia Eberhart-Bliss, the acting...
Teenagers will now be forced to study MATHS for their HSC exams after years of the often subject dreaded by many being optional for students - but will it make kids smarter?
It's an important subject dreaded by thousands of students, but mathematics is soon to be a compulsory in the Higher School Certificate across New South Wales. New senior syllabuses coming into effect in 2025 mean all Year 11 and Year 12 students must study maths from the following year. The...
A 6th grade boy saw a problem with period poverty at his school and decided to do something
'The nurse should be helping people who are sick and she shouldn’t have to help people who are just needing pads and tampons.'
The Best School District in Every State
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between – show that there is no […]
WMUR.com
Transgender student at Ohio high school uses homecoming title to spread acceptance
An Ohio high schooler is using her platform to encourage and inspire others about acceptance. When Cassie Steiner, who likes to be called Cass, first received news she made the top four on the ballot for homecoming princess, she was excited but didn’t think she would win. When she...
8-year-old expelled from school for refusing assignment instructing her to send a photo of her from the bathtub
Homework assignments seem to be taking a turn into bizarro world. Parents are not only trying to keep up with new standards in schools, new ways of doing the same old things (does anyone actually understand common core?) but now they also have to deal with homework assignments that would raise anybody's eyebrows.
WAAY-TV
Parents are furious after Huntsville teacher asks students if their parents are liberal or not
Parents are furious and don't think Huntsville City Schools did enough to address their concerns after a middle school teacher included a survey for students to fill out with their homework this week. The survey asked questions about the student's sexual orientation, and if the students' parents were liberal/progressive and to what degree.
Outrage erupts over claim schools are installing litter boxes for students who identify as cats
A FALSE rumor claiming that schools are installing litter boxes in bathrooms for students who identify as cats has sparked outrage once again - this time by a gubernatorial candidate in Minnesota. The myth has been peddled for months, often by parents who bizarrely suggested that schools want to accommodate...
GoLocalProv
Classical High Students Walking Out Over Teachers Who They Say Are “Not Safe for Students”
A walkout — and “sit in” at the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) has been planned for Friday at noon, over teachers that event organizers claim "aren't safe for students." “The PPSD is protecting Ramona Bessinger, as well as other teachers...these teachers are not safe for students,...
Mom pulls son with autism from Virginia school after caught-on-video incident
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Kai Foreman is your typical 5-year-old boy in many ways. He’s a happy child who loves to play – especially with dinosaurs. But like any kid, Kai has tough days too. One of those particularly tough days happened in June when his mom, Wendy Galicia, dropped Kai off for class at […]
Pennsylvania biology teacher suspended for refusing to follow pronoun policy, reinstated after backlash
A high school biology teacher was suspended for not complying with the school district's student pronoun policy, but was reinstated after students and parents protested.
West Virginia teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey”
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
Maryland Substitute Teacher Removed From Elementary School Over Tweets Scolding Black Moms
A substitute teacher in Upper Marlboro, Maryland,. has been removed from an elementary school over controversial tweets that encouraged bullying, judged parents, and labeled herself as being “hood.”. The educator, identified as Bianca Robinson, has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School after upsetting parents with...
I'm transgender and started my medical transition when my child was 11 months old. I'm a better parent because of it.
I'm transgender, and when I stopped chestfeeding due to complications with an IUD placement, I started my medical transition. I'm now a better parent.
WUSA
High school special ed teacher placed on leave after allegedly showing up to class drunk
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 60-year-old special education teacher was charged and placed on administrative leave after allegedly showing up to school drunk on Friday. The Potomac Falls High School teacher was charged with drunk in public, according to an incident report. The School Resource Officer at Potomac Falls...
Mom Refusing to Allow Her Son to Feed His 'Hungry' 8th Grade Friend Slammed
"Children going hungry is everyone's business and he was relying on you," wrote one Redditor, after the mom stopped making lunch for her son's pal.
'I saw my friends start burning': Student says she's 'traumatized' after classroom chemistry demonstration went horribly wrong - explosion left first and second rows of students ON FIRE
A high school senior at a Virginia high school said she's 'traumatized' after a botched chemistry demonstration set multiple students and her teacher on fire. Bethanne Piland, 19, attended her second-period chemistry class at Dinwiddie High School Wednesday when her teacher conducted an experiment that went horribly wrong as students in the first and second rows were in flames within seconds.
msn.com
Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance
School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
Teacher gives girl 'zero' after boy blacked out all her answers
In addition to imparting knowledge, a teacher is responsible for nurturing character, kindness, and other values in their students. But some teachers may not go the extra mile to ensure that all students are behaving well. They might ignore the wrongdoings in the class and, therefore, teach children wrong values.
Comments / 0