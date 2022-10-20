Read full article on original website
Merced Fire investigating what started fire near Merced Regional Airport
According to the Merced City Fire Department, a total of 85 acres were burned. The fire is under investigation.
California Sno-Parks' daily and season permits get a huge price hike
It's the first fee increase in more than 20 years.
mymotherlode.com
Wednesday’s Structure And Vegetation Fire Began With Explosion
Burson, CA – Wednesday’s Meadow Fire in Burson is now being blamed on an illegal butane honey oil lab. According to investigators, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office began getting a flood of calls around 1:15 p.m. reporting an explosion, which was heard and felt throughout the Burson area. As earlier reported here, once on the scene, Columbia air and ground resources began battling an outbuilding, house, and vegetation fire. The grass fire grew to nine acres before crews were able to extinguish it, and both structures were heavily damaged.
Mountain Democrat
Supes support Forebay Park
Applause and cheers followed the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous vote to move forward with the Forebay Park project. Tuesday’s decision to adopt a conceptual park design kickstarts the environmental review process, which should wrap up next spring. The conceptual design presented to the Board of...
yosemite.com
Bliss Camp: Autumn in Yosemite Mariposa County
Modern family life asks for full engagement, and the role of “Parent” demands even more. Caring for your children, working every day in and out of the home, keeping a home organized, multiple grocery store runs to keep the family happy and healthy, staff video meetings, meetings with teachers, sports, doctor appointments… overwhelm is real. It’s a hamster wheel powered by love for your family, fueled by lattes, lubricated by workouts, and sometimes sustained by a well-deserved cocktail.
mymotherlode.com
DUI Suspected In Soulsbyville Crash Early Friday Morning
East Sonora, CA – A head-on crash in Soulsbyville early Friday morning resulted in one of the drivers being arrested for drunk driving. The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. yesterday on Tuolumne Road west of Soulsbyville Road. The CHP reports that 22-year-old Savannah Chroman of Sonora was driving her 2007 Toyota Camry eastbound on Tuolumne Road when she allowed the sedan to cross into the oncoming traffic lane, directly into the path of 40-year-old Jose Guzman of Tuolumne in a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup.
mymotherlode.com
Fentanyl Halloween Candy Warning Issued By Tuolumne Sheriff’s Office
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Sheriff’s officials have issued a Halloween candy warning after Sacramento authorities reported their first significant seizure of fentanyl pills disguised as colorful candies this week. The trend of rainbow-colored Fentanyl pills has been increasing in recent months, and the locations the drug has been...
sierranewsonline.com
Caltrans Traffic Advisory: Repair Project on State Route 140
MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is conducting a pavement rehabilitation project on State Route 140 from the Mariposa/Merced County Line to approximately one mile east of Trower Road in Mariposa County. To complete this project as expeditiously as possible, crews will work daytime and nighttime...
mymotherlode.com
Major Injury Crash On Highway 108 Leads To DUI Arrest
Confidence, CA — Officials are releasing details about a crash that occurred late Thursday evening in Tuolumne County. The CHP reports that the driver of a 2004 Chrysler was arrested following a rollover crash on Highway 108 in the Confidence area. 31-year-old Kellye Asseng of Modesto was traveling eastbound...
High-speed rail stations ‘one step closer to reality’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The design contract for the Central Valley’s high-speed rail stations has been approved by the California High-Speed Rail Board – another step towards making the project a reality. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, […]
Stolen youth football trailer found in Atwater, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen trailer full of $15,000 worth of youth football equipment has been found, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday night, deputies were called out to a dairy on Gurr Road in Atwater after it was reported that the stolen trailer had been found. When deputies arrived, […]
mymotherlode.com
Homecoming Parade In Downtown Sonora
The streets of downtown Sonora are back open again after becoming crowded with Sonora High School fans at 2:00 pm this afternoon for the Homecoming Parade. Students in the Golden Regiment Band marched down Washington Street. The football team, cheerleaders, and homecoming court rode on various vehicles including the Tuolumne Sheriff’s Dept. MedCat. The theme of the four class floats is Disney movies with Seniors choosing the movie Monster’s Inc. Juniors the movie Cars, Sophomores are Finding Nemo, and Freshman have the Incredibles on their float. The local shops on Washington Street also have decorations.
mymotherlode.com
DUI Suspected In Fiery HWY 49 Crash
Moccasin, CA — The CHP has released new details surrounding a serious injury crash on Highway 49 last night in the Moccasin area where drunk driving is suspected. As earlier reported here, the solo vehicle wreck happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Highway 49 in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 39-year-old Gatlin Hampton of Douglas Flat was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup southbound on the highway, about 2.4 miles south of Marshes Flat Road when he allowed the truck to travel into the oncoming traffic lane and off the roadway. Hampton subsequently lost control of the pickup, which crossed back over the roadway and onto a large gravel turnout. The truck then slid nearly vertically into an embankment, according to Machado, adding that it came to a rest at approximately 100 feet below the road.
Calaveras Enterprise
Angels Camp City Council, Calaveras County Board of Supervisors receive update from Central Sierra Economic Development District
Both the Angels Camp City Council and the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors received a presentation at their Oct. 18 meetings from the Central Sierra Economic Development District. After a survey conducted on Oct. 6, the district identified several assets that they claim are important for economic success in Calaveras...
mymotherlode.com
Growing the Great Pumpkin
Halloween brings images of Linus waiting for the Great Pumpkin. Charles Schulz’s tales of Linus’ great expectations also touched the gardening part of me. What would it be like to grow a pumpkin so big that it dwarfed small children? As Master Gardeners, my wife and I finally got the chance when we volunteered for the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Garden Program, teaching inmates to grow vegetables to supplement jail food.
mymotherlode.com
A Fight Led To One Involved Grabbing A Gun
Sonora, CA – A fight resulted in one person grabbing a gun and pointing it at the other person, causing bystanders to get involved. A caller alerted Sonora Police dispatch recently to an altercation at the Sonora Plaza in the 700 block of Mono Way in Sonora. During questioning of witnesses, officers learned that 38-year-old Qiliang (Key-Lion) Fang of Monterey Park in the Los Angeles area was in a physical fight when he suddenly went to his vehicle and grabbed a firearm. He allegedly went back to the victim and pointed it at him, causing the pair to begin shouting and arguing. Bystanders intervened and were able to separate the subjects until officers arrived on the scene.
mymotherlode.com
Shots Fired In A Jamestown Neighborhood Resulted In Three Arrests
Jamestown, CA – Gunshots rang out in a Jamestown neighborhood early Monday morning after several bullets were fired at a home with the residents inside. Tuolumne Sheriff’s officials report that deputies responded to the area of Circle Drive Monday around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a person in a vehicle who had fired a gun toward a house about an hour earlier. After questioning the residents, deputies determined that 26-year-old Oscar Batt was a suspect and was known to the victims and residents of the home. Deputies did not locate the suspect but did find three spent shell casings in the area.
mercedcountytimes.com
County leaders call for probe into errors on mailed ballots
The controversy over incorrect mail-in ballots has finally reached the Merced County’s elected officials, who called Tuesday for an outside investigation into what went wrong. Last week, more than 4,100 voters in Atwater, Gustine, Merced, Los Banos and Santa Nella received mail-in ballots with the wrong information. The worst...
mymotherlode.com
Rolling Onto Another Victory
Summerville remains undefeated as they beat Argonaut last night in high school football. Find details on how to get tickets to Friday’s Summerville versus Sonora game below. Last night, the Summerville Bears were back at home for the first time in four weeks. The Argonaut Mustangs came to town hoping to snap the Bears’ eight-game winning streak with their double-wing running game and surprise passing. Instead, the Bears played a fine defensive game and walked away with a 34–8 victory. The Bears are now 9 and 0 on the season and 4 and 0 in the Mother Lode League.
Merced kidnapping: Alberto Salgado enters 'not guilty' plea
The man accused of covering up the murder of a Merced County family entered a "not guilty" plea. Alberto Salgado faced a judge in Merced Thursday morning.
