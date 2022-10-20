Read full article on original website
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
mocoshow.com
The St. James Aiming for a “Late Fall 2022” Opening in Bethesda
Back in June we let you know that The St. James, a sports, performance training, wellness and entertainment brand, announced that it will open its second Performance Club in Downtown, Bethesda in the winter of 2022. A recent social media update from the club now has a “Late Fall 2022” opening date listed. It will be opening at 6828 Wisconsin Ave., the location that was previously home to Washington Sports Clubs until it closed in the summer of 2020. The St. James Bethesda Performance Club will extend the brand’s “Train Like an Athlete” experience first introduced at the Springfield Flagship Complex in fall 2018 and earlier this year at Reston Town Center.
Washingtonian.com
A Stunning Victorian Brownstone in Dupont Circle’s Most Iconic Block
Gorgeous, south facing 1885 Victorian brownstone on one of the most iconic blocks in Dupont Circle. Amazing natural light and beautiful architectural details both inside and out. Estimated 4350 sq ft per floor plans. The main floor has soaring 10’4 ceilings and high ceilings on all upper floors. Large south...
mocoshow.com
Pama Thai Now Open in Park Potomac
Last December we let you know that Kruba Thai would be coming to Park Potomac. Instead, Pama Thai has arrived. The new Thai restaurant comes from the owners of Kruba Thai, which has a location at 301 Water St. near Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Their menu offers traditional Thai dishes, but we are told will not offer sushi like DC”s Kruba Thai (aside from one appetizer roll). Pama Thai had a soft opening earlier in the week and has since listed that it will be open from 11:00am-9:30pm, 7 days a week. It is located at the former Wine Harvest location at 12525 Park Potomac Ave B.
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Gaithersburg (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Gaithersburg, MD, as well as an update on the future plans for Lakeforest Mall. Roaming Rooster is coming to 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries. This will be the chain’s second Montgomery County location. Its Pike & Rose location at 11586 Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda opened on June 21. No opening date for the new location has been announced.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Take a Weekend Trip to One of These Enchanting Airbnbs
Every now and then, we all need a break—especially if that break comes in the form of a weekend trip. Looking for a new place to go? Let these charming Airbnbs within driving distance of Arlington serve as your next destination or spark some ideas for a future journey.
Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Supermarket News
Giant Food gets under way with Loop reusable packaging
Giant Food has begun selling an assortment of products with Loop reusable packaging at stores in the Washington, D.C., area. Customers at 10 Giant supermarkets can shop a selection of more than 20 products from leading consumer brands — such Kraft-Heinz, Nature’s Path and Stubb’s BBQ Sauce — that come in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging, the Ahold Delhaize USA grocery chain said yesterday.
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
popville.com
“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”
Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
mocoshow.com
Overturned Amazon Truck Closes Several Lanes of I-495
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the outer loop I-495 after this morning’s crash involving an Amazon truck. An overturned Amazon truck with spill has closed several lanes on the outer loop of I-495 between Georgia Ave (exit 31) and Connecticut Ave (exit 33), according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The incident occurred around 6am on Sunday morning and as of 12pm, only a single left lane gets by, according to @WTOPTraffic on twitter.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In Washington DC At Night
If you’re looking for the best things to do in Washington DC at night, then you’ve come to the right place! Washington DC is one of our favorite cities in the South to explore. You can easily spend several days in DC, and still feel like there is so much more to see.
theburn.com
Persian pastry shop opens today in Old Ashburn
A new Persian-style pastry shop is ready for primetime in Ashburn. It’s called Four Season Pastry and it’s set up shop along Ashburn Road in the Old Ashburn neighborhood. The Burn first told readers about Four Season back in April. A new retail and office building next door to The Wining Butcher had been constructed and the pastry shop was one of the first tenants signed.
WTOP
Lost ‘cruising K9’ finally home with Fairfax Co. family
In Fairfax County, Virginia, one family of pet owners are overjoyed after their long-lost pet made its way across county borders and back home. The county’s animal shelter shared the news in a post Friday afternoon, after a family came to look for a new furry family member. “They’d...
mocoshow.com
Worst Parking Lots in MoCo 2022
“The Costco in Gaithersburg is the 7th circle of hell” is just one of many answers we received when we asked the question, “What is the worst parking lot in MoCo?” on social media. Everyone has had their share of terrible experiences in MoCo parking lots, and while there are more than 26 “bad” parking lots, we’ve narrowed down a list (in no particular order) of what we feel are the worst.
therealdeal.com
Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs
A Virginia couple were sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
mocoshow.com
Former Nike Missile Site in Gaithersburg Not Deemed Historic; Buildings Likely To Be Demolished
The former Nike Missile site at 770 Muddy Branch Road was not deemed historic in an August 24th meeting by the Gaithersburg Historic District Commission (HDC), which allows for the buildings on the site to be demolished in preparation for new development. The property is located next to Muddy Branch Square, which is currently home to Giant Food, Starbucks, Subway, First Watch, and more.
WJLA
7News celebrates 75 years: Longtime employee continues to blaze new trails at WJLA
WASHINGTON (7News) — Jerry Fritz is celebrating his 35th anniversary with 7News. He came on board working for Allbritton Communications in 1987 as a corporate attorney armed with experience working with the Federal Communications Commission. "I thought it was going to be for a couple of years," said Fritz....
mocoshow.com
Vietfood, a Vietnamese Restaurant, to Open in Twinbrook Center
Vietfood, a Vietnamnese restaurant that currently operates as a stall called Viet Kitchen in Rockville’s Pike Kitchen, will be moving to a new location at The Twinbrook Center in Rockville. It will be taking over a 1,500 SF space that was previously occupied by Asia Market., according to the brochure for the shopping center by klnb. An opening date is not yet available.
hyattsvillewire.com
College Park’s Hair + Space Salon Moves to the Hotel at the University of Maryland
Hair + Space Blowdry and Beauty Bar has relocated to the spa inside the Hotel at the University of Maryland and opened its new location on Friday, Oct. 21. Started by University of Maryland graduate Regina Holbert, the three-year-old beauty salon has been operating near Starbucks in the College Park Shopping Center until now.
Peet’s Coffee Acknowledges Regret at Closing Silver Spring Location
Peet’s Coffee has officially acknowledged the closing of the downtown Silver Spring location, which staff was told about last week. “Closing one of our coffee bars is never an easy decision,” reads an email from the company to the Source. “We know the Silver Spring store was part of the daily routine of so many and we deeply regret that our lease came to an end.
