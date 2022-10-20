Read full article on original website
Gov. Newsom Joins Calls for LA Councilmen de León, Cedillo to Resign
Gov. Gavin Newsom weighed in Sunday on the City Hall racism scandal, and called for councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo to resign. Asked by reporters after Sunday’s election debate in San Francisco whether de LeÃ³n and Cedillo should leave their positions, Newsom replied, “I think they should.”
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Set for Third Weekend Shutdown
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona will remain shutdown Sunday and through the weekend — for the third time in five weeks — to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were “strongly advised” to use alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.
Palm Desert Double-Killing Suspect To Stand Trial
A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert hotel parking lot must stand trial on two counts of murder, a judge ruled Friday. Kenny Shun Yu Wu, 34, of Palm Desert, was arrested July 17 and...
Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops For 18th Consecutive Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Sunday for the 18th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.9 cents to $5.646. The average price has dropped 72.7 cents over the past 18 days, including 5.6 cents Saturday, according to figures from...
Riverside County’s Jobless Rate Returns To 4%
Losses in construction, hospitality and other sectors were offset by gains elsewhere in the regional economy, nudging Riverside County’s unemployment rate back down to 4% last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in September, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was...
Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident
A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
Parolee Who Joined Prison Pal to Steal Jobless Benefits Sentenced
One of two convicted felons who perpetrated an unemployment benefits scam that involved inmates at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe, netting over $500,000 in stolen funds, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in state prison. Brandon Christopher Avery, 29, of San Bernardino pleaded guilty in July to 13 felony counts...
Woman Dies in Collision with Light Pole in Riverside
A 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead after colliding with a light pole in Riverside, authorities said Friday. Police were called around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the 6400 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard regarding a single-vehicle collision, said Sgt. James Elliott of the Riverside Police Department. Upon arrival, officers and paramedics...
Juvenile Suspected of Possessing Loaded Handgun, Billy Club Arrested
A juvenile documented street gang member was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing a loaded handgun and a billy club. The Coachella Community Action Team served a search warrant around 7 a.m. Friday in the 84-700 block of Avenue 51 in Coachella, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $36 million. There were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, at a cafe in Markleeville and a gas station in Patterson. Each is worth $19,447, the California Lottery announced.
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Minivan in Murrieta
A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed and another motorist seriously injured in a collision triggered when a vehicle pulled in front of the rider on a Murrieta street, authorities said Friday. Mason Penticoff of Murrieta was fatally injured in the crash about 6:10 a.m. Thursday on Jefferson Avenue, just south of...
Man Accused Of Killing Woman In Highway 71 Crash In Corona Arrested
A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman on the Corona (71) Expressway and then fleeing the scene, hiding out in Mexico until he was apprehended, was out of custody Friday after posting a $150,000 bond. Robert Chico Griffin, 46, of Chino was turned over to California Highway Patrol investigators...
Judge Mulls Consumer Watchdog Public Records Case
After listening to additional arguments in Consumer Watchdog’s legal action against California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and the Department of Insurance, a judge says he wants to ponder the organization’s claim that the defendants failed to produce records related to an alleged pay-to-play situation involving insurance companies with business pending before the agency.
Man Who Perpetrated Deadly Apartment Complex Shooting Sentenced
A man who shot and killed a 23-year-old Jurupa Valley resident during an altercation at a Riverside apartment complex was sentenced Friday to 16 years in state prison. Luis Angel Sanchez, 21, of Riverside pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a firearm in the commission of a felony for the 2021 slaying of Raul Hernandez Ramirez.
Coachella Hosts Tacos, Tequila And Chavelas Festival
The city of Coachella and the Greater Coachella Chamber of Commerce will host this year’s Tacos, Tequila and Chavelas Festival Saturday with live music, food and activities. The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1500-1598 4th St. in Coachella, according to a statement from the city.
Juvenile Seriously Injured in Dirt Bike Accident
A juvenile suffered a traumatic injury in a dirt bike crash in Cahuilla, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 12:16 p.m. Sunday in the 50000 block of Highway 371, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim was taken by air ambulance to a trauma center. No...
Two Men in Jail, Suspected in Kidnapping, Robbery, Assault, Extortion of Man
Two Coachella men suspected of kidnapping, robbing, assaulting and extorting a man for money were behind bars Friday. Brian Emmanuel Jamand, 26, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to one felony count each of kidnapping for ransom, robbery and criminal threats to cause great bodily harm, according to court records. Alexander...
Eastbound 91 Lanes Reopened Ahead of Schedule
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona was reopened Sunday afternoon, more than a dozen hours ahead of schedule, as crews continued their resurfacing work. The full eastbound closure started at 10 p.m. Friday between Lincoln Avenue and Main Street, with all five lanes initially expected to be out of service until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission.
Woman Suspected of Killing Her 2-Year-Old Son at Eastvale Residence
A 31-year-old woman suspected of killing her toddler son in their Eastvale home was being held without bail Friday. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday night on suspicion of murder. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, patrol deputies were called...
