Driven by past disappointment, Alex Petersburg leading success for Williamston football

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

The way last season ended for the Williamston football team didn't sit well for Alex Petersburg.

A pair of tight losses to Olivet sandwiched by a forfeit victory over Sexton wasn't how Petersburg saw things ending for the Hornets.

And it was those setbacks that sparked Petersburg's desire to become an even bigger factor this fall for Williamston.

Petersburg put in the work, competing in an indoor 7-on-7 league in the winter and worked on enhancing his quarterback skills and improving his speed and skills so he could make a difference as a senior.

It's all paid off as Petersburg, who was voted the LSJ high school athlete of the week for Oct. 10-16, has been a driving force in Williamston's success.

It started in the summer when Petersburg helped Williamston win 7-on-7 team titles at Hope College and Saginaw Valley, And it's continued into the season as Petersburg has led the Hornets to a 6-2 mark, which included a key home victory over Olivet last week in a potential playoff preview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZE9i_0igffbug00

"I think he has exceeded our expectations (with his play)," Williamston coach Steve Kersten said. "We knew he was going to have a big year. We didn't realize how big of a threat he has been this season. It's been amazing to watch him take over a game. He's the best player on the field in most of the games we play. Then you throw defense in there, too – he made an amazing play against Olivet in chasing down their best player and causing a fumble right before the goal line.

"He's an amazing character kid who has great humility. The kids love him and will play for him because he doesn't have a big head and it's not about him."

Petersburg has led the Hornets with his dual-threat abilities under center. He has been one of the top passers in Greater Lansing and enters a Week 9 contest against Sexton having completed 95 of 154 passes for 1,214 yards and 10 touchdowns. Petersburg has also rushed for 767 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He boosted those numbers last week with a big showing against then-Division 5 No. 10-ranked Olivet, completing 14 of 22 passes for 219 yards and adding 123 yards on the ground. Petersburg had the game-winning touchdown in the 29-22 victory.

"I'm an extremely competitive person," Petersburg said. "I kind of use that. Sometimes I just get that mindset in my head that there's no way I'm going to let us lose this game and then that kind of helps me take over. I just kind of put my mind to it and make the decision in my head and that's kind of when I go.

"I think a lot of (my competitiveness) does come from last season and then sports in general. I just like to win. I think I hate losing more than I like winning almost. It's just such a terrible feeling that I don't want to experience so every time I go out there that's really what pushes me."

Last week's athlete of week winner: Suchir Nagisetty up for task while making big jump for Okemos boys tennis

Kersten said that competitive fire has been big for his program and has also loomed large in giving the Hornets chances after facing double-digit deficits in eventual CAAC Red losses to Mason and Haslett.

With the playoffs on the horizon, Williamston believes Petersburg's presence gives it a chance to beat anyone it's matched up against.

"I think any time he's on the field he gives you a chance to make a big play either with running or throwing," Kersten said. "When you score points in high school football, you always have a chance to win."

More: These are the Greater Lansing high school football stat leaders entering Week 9

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Driven by past disappointment, Alex Petersburg leading success for Williamston football

