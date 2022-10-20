Read full article on original website
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Koo Chang-gun has been appointed CEO of CJ ENM, the entertainment division of South Korean conglomerate CJ Group. He replaces Kang Sung-ho with immediate effect. Koo was promoted from within the CJ group and, at 50, is regarded as one of its corporate rising stars. He was previously CEO of the group’s global food service and culture company CJ Foodville from 2017. He followed that by taking over as CEO of CJ Oliveyoung, the health and beauty brand that has stores all over South Korea. Prior to joining CJ, Koo was a financial analyst at Samsung Securities. Kang, who was a lawyer...
Asian shares are mixed as shares declined in Hong Kong and Shanghai after China reported its economy picked up pace in the last quarter
BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but still was among the weakest in decades as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slump while enforcing anti-virus controls and a crackdown on debt in its vast real estate industry. The world’s second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%, official data showed Monday. The announcement was planned for last week but postponed while the ruling Communist Party met to award President Xi Jinping a new term as leader. Xi, the most powerful leader in decades, wants a bigger party role in business and technology development. That has prompted warnings tighter control of entrepreneurs who generate jobs and wealth will depress growth that already was in long-term decline.
The Governance Of Giving: Due Diligence, Philanthropy In The Channel Islands
The authors present arguments that affirm why both jurisdictions offer robust and efficient structures for philanthropists. The following article on philanthropy and the mechanics of how this works in the jurisdictions of Jersey and Guernsey comes from offshore law firm, Mourant. The authors are Gilly Kennedy-Smith, partner, and Fred Milner (pictured), counsel, in Mourant’s international trusts and private client team.
ESG Phenomenon: M&G Investments Report
The latest developments in the ESG space. M&G Investments released the third edition of The SDG Reckoning report this week, showing that the world is on track to deliver only seven of the 17 SDGs, although it acknowledges the impact of the pandemic, high inflation rates and geopolitical tensions on achieving this.
