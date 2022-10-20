ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Korea’s CJ ENM Appoints Koo Chang-gun as New CEO

Koo Chang-gun has been appointed CEO of CJ ENM, the entertainment division of South Korean conglomerate CJ Group. He replaces Kang Sung-ho with immediate effect. Koo was promoted from within the CJ group and, at 50, is regarded as one of its corporate rising stars. He was previously CEO of the group’s global food service and culture company CJ Foodville from 2017. He followed that by taking over as CEO of CJ Oliveyoung, the health and beauty brand that has stores all over South Korea. Prior to joining CJ, Koo was a financial analyst at Samsung Securities. Kang, who was a lawyer...
The Associated Press

China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but still was among the weakest in decades as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slump while enforcing anti-virus controls and a crackdown on debt in its vast real estate industry. The world’s second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%, official data showed Monday. The announcement was planned for last week but postponed while the ruling Communist Party met to award President Xi Jinping a new term as leader. Xi, the most powerful leader in decades, wants a bigger party role in business and technology development. That has prompted warnings tighter control of entrepreneurs who generate jobs and wealth will depress growth that already was in long-term decline.
wealthbriefingasia.com

The Governance Of Giving: Due Diligence, Philanthropy In The Channel Islands

The authors present arguments that affirm why both jurisdictions offer robust and efficient structures for philanthropists. The following article on philanthropy and the mechanics of how this works in the jurisdictions of Jersey and Guernsey comes from offshore law firm, Mourant. The authors are Gilly Kennedy-Smith, partner, and Fred Milner (pictured), counsel, in Mourant’s international trusts and private client team.
wealthbriefingasia.com

ESG Phenomenon: M&G Investments Report

The latest developments in the ESG space. M&G Investments released the third edition of The SDG Reckoning report this week, showing that the world is on track to deliver only seven of the 17 SDGs, although it acknowledges the impact of the pandemic, high inflation rates and geopolitical tensions on achieving this.

Comments / 0

Community Policy