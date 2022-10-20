ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

Four men arrested after police search home, find guns, marijuana

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Four men were arrested by the Kinston Police Department after an investigation found drugs were being sold out of a house. A house at 1208 E. Bright Street was searched Thursday, Oct 20, 2022. Police found four adults, a 16-year-old and a 1-year-old child in...
KINSTON, NC
Eastern Carolina community sees a spike in early voters

TRENTON, Jones County — On the first day of early voting, Jones County voter turnout increased by 78% compared to the first day of early voting in 2018, according to the Jones County Board of Elections. The 2018 election was the most recent non-presidential election year. Jones County Director...
JONES COUNTY, NC
Onslow Oktoberfest, fundraiser returns to benefit outreach organizations

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Onslow County kicked off its annual Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Jacksonville with military appreciation night. Attendees found brats, beer, and activities for the whole family at the Riverwalk Crossing Park in downtown Jacksonville for Oktoberfest. It's the first time since Covid-19 that the event returned...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
The Blitz: High school football week ten highlights and scores

NEW BERN, Craven County — It's week 10 for high school football in Eastern North Carolina and that means it's week 10 of The Blitz. In the game of the week, the East Duplin Panthers edged past county rivals Wallace-Rose Hill, 13-12. The Panther defense stopped the Bulldogs on...
NEW BERN, NC

