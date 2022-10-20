Osceola Co. Sheriff’s Office Scam On Social Media

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to watch out for a new scam involving their department.

They say fake advertisements are going around for apparel in support of the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the posts are targeting people who follow Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on social media.

Do not click on these links or make any purchases on these sites.

Deputies also say to watch out for scammers pretending to be police. They might threaten you with warrants or arrests if you don’t send them money.

Never give money or information to someone you don’t know. When in doubt, contact your local police directly. You can reach the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 231-832-2288.