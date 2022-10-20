ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio Philharmonic can clear hurdles with help of the city, county and community

Working with people is not always easy. However, when there is a sense of purpose, together you find a way to accomplish great things. Unfortunately, sometimes it can seem there is no hope left as the cards are meticulously stacked and obstacles get in the way of accomplishing anything. Earlier this year, Sebastian Lang-Lessing who held the title of music director emeritus since 2020 with the San Antonio Symphony was stripped of that title for conducting a set of Musicians of San Antonio Symphony (MOSAS) performances in support of the striking musicians.
Activists seek 20K signatures for justice and police reform initiative for 2023 ballot

San Antonio and statewide activists will launch a citywide petition campaign on Tuesday that, if enough signatures are collected, will give voters in May 2023 the opportunity to decriminalize marijuana and abortion, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds as well as expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
Where I Work: Merced Housing Texas

The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. Though my official position at Merced...
Report: Hospitality industry nearing pre-pandemic economic impact

San Antonio’s tourism and hospitality sector took a battering from the pandemic, but a recent report shows a growing recovery. Last year San Antonio’s hospitality sector, which includes hotels, downtown bars and restaurants and more, was up to 93% of its pre-pandemic economic impact, according to Visit San Antonio’s 2021 annual report released Tuesday. “We’re really pleased that compared to other cities, we’re recovering at a faster pace,” said Marc Anderson, Visit San Antonio’s CEO.
$291M construction on second phase of Loop 1604 expansion begins

One year after construction began on the multi-phase project to expand Loop 1604 North, local and state officials marked the beginning of work on the second segment Wednesday. The multi-phase improvement project targets 23 miles of Loop 1604 from State Highway 16 to Interstate 35 north in north Bexar County. Texas Department of Transportation officials said the expansion aims to improve mobility, ease congestion and cut travel time by up to 75% on the heavily used corridor.
Where I Live: River North

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
San Antonio’s week in photos, Oct. 9-15

San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Watch. A Friday night ceremony full of light and sound celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the San Pedro Creek Culture...
San Antonio art shows document plight and power of women

Women’s History Month takes place in March, but exhibitions and events around San Antonio in October offer an informative, challenging and enlightening sequel. San Antonio poet laureate Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson has joined with artist Aminah Decé for Return of the Matriarch, a hip hop project aiming to uplift women with their album titled Queendom Come.
Design panel approves plans for 29-story residential tower in Hemisfair’s Civic Park

Plans for a 29-story residential and retail tower at Hemisfair moved forward Wednesday with initial design concepts approved by a city panel. The Historic and Design Review Commission gave the thumbs up for the project plans being developed by Post Lake Capital Partners of Austin in a public/private partnership with the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation.
