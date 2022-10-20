Read full article on original website
Soap opera: The race for Bexar County judge gets ugly
It isn’t going to be easy to succeed longtime Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, whose record 21-year run in the office capping a 50-year public service career will likely never be matched. Funny thing, though: The race between former Bexar County District Court Judge Peter Sakai, the Democrat, and...
Medical marijuana promoters hope San Antonio will hop on the CannaBus
Tucked into a tiny industrial park just off of Bulverde Road is a small compound where several local companies purvey their various cannabis-related wares. It’s here that the 36-foot-long CannaBus, Texas’ first mobile marijuana dispensary, parked Wednesday as a part of its statewide “Ride For Your Rights” tour.
Texas House candidate Johnny Arredondo indicted on charges of vehicle theft
Johnny Arredondo, the Republican candidate for Texas House District 124, is facing a November trial on charges of felony theft of a vehicle, according to court documents. Arredondo allegedly stole a truck from his sister, Alicia Arredondo, in November 2021 and operated it without her permission, according to the indictment.
Once homeless, San Antonian wins recognition for using his voice to help others
Each person who enters the homeless resource center in downtown San Antonio has traveled a unique path to get there. No matter their history, Kameron Rhys, 26, greets them with a smile. “He’s the first face that they see, so he’s the definition of the day,” said Brittney Ackerson, assistant...
San Antonio Philharmonic can clear hurdles with help of the city, county and community
Working with people is not always easy. However, when there is a sense of purpose, together you find a way to accomplish great things. Unfortunately, sometimes it can seem there is no hope left as the cards are meticulously stacked and obstacles get in the way of accomplishing anything. Earlier this year, Sebastian Lang-Lessing who held the title of music director emeritus since 2020 with the San Antonio Symphony was stripped of that title for conducting a set of Musicians of San Antonio Symphony (MOSAS) performances in support of the striking musicians.
New Brackenridge Park book a deep and detailed dive into local history
Layers of earth hide the past, but industrious scholars dig deeply to uncover its secrets. One such scholar is Lewis F. Fisher, an author and publisher who could credibly be called San Antonio’s unofficial historian, and whose latest book is Brackenridge: San Antonio’s Acclaimed Urban Park, published by Trinity University Press.
San Antonio surpasses goal of housing 1,500 people living on the street
San Antonio is the first community in the U.S. that has exceeded its goal to house 1,500 people experiencing homelessness as part of a federal initiative, officials announced Monday. San Antonio found housing for 1,642 people since the Biden Administration launched the House America initiative in October last year. It...
Activists seek 20K signatures for justice and police reform initiative for 2023 ballot
San Antonio and statewide activists will launch a citywide petition campaign on Tuesday that, if enough signatures are collected, will give voters in May 2023 the opportunity to decriminalize marijuana and abortion, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds as well as expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
Where I Work: Merced Housing Texas
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. Though my official position at Merced...
Report: Hospitality industry nearing pre-pandemic economic impact
San Antonio’s tourism and hospitality sector took a battering from the pandemic, but a recent report shows a growing recovery. Last year San Antonio’s hospitality sector, which includes hotels, downtown bars and restaurants and more, was up to 93% of its pre-pandemic economic impact, according to Visit San Antonio’s 2021 annual report released Tuesday. “We’re really pleased that compared to other cities, we’re recovering at a faster pace,” said Marc Anderson, Visit San Antonio’s CEO.
$291M construction on second phase of Loop 1604 expansion begins
One year after construction began on the multi-phase project to expand Loop 1604 North, local and state officials marked the beginning of work on the second segment Wednesday. The multi-phase improvement project targets 23 miles of Loop 1604 from State Highway 16 to Interstate 35 north in north Bexar County. Texas Department of Transportation officials said the expansion aims to improve mobility, ease congestion and cut travel time by up to 75% on the heavily used corridor.
Texas Republicans bet big on Lujan as part of broader effort to win over Hispanic voters
Long before national Republicans set their sights on flipping a trio of South Texas congressional seats, Southside native John Lujan had a vision for introducing his San Antonio community to the Republican Party. “I was the only Republican on our five-man legislative committee,” Lujan said of his earliest political venture:...
Where I Live: River North
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Martha’s Vineyard migrants could stay in the U.S. due to Bexar County Sheriff investigation
Nearly a month after 42 Venezuelan migrants and five children were flown from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, the group now appears to have a path to lawful status in the U.S. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, which opened an investigation into whether people who “lured” migrants onto planes...
Texas GOP leaders shell out cash to protect Rep. Steve Allison’s San Antonio district
Republican leaders are going all in to protect a state House seat they’ve long believed was safely in the GOP column, fearing recent shifts in the political winds could jeopardize Rep. Steve Allison’s bid for a third term. Allison has kept the seat in Republican hands since former...
Bexar County approves ’11th hour’ shortened list of 302 voting locations
This story has been updated. Bexar County Commissioners called a special meeting Tuesday to approve a final list of Election Day voting locations, following a court order asking them to increase the number of polling locations for the Nov. 8 midterm election. Earlier this month a state district judge ordered...
San Antonio’s week in photos, Oct. 9-15
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Watch. A Friday night ceremony full of light and sound celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the San Pedro Creek Culture...
San Antonio art shows document plight and power of women
Women’s History Month takes place in March, but exhibitions and events around San Antonio in October offer an informative, challenging and enlightening sequel. San Antonio poet laureate Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson has joined with artist Aminah Decé for Return of the Matriarch, a hip hop project aiming to uplift women with their album titled Queendom Come.
Design panel approves plans for 29-story residential tower in Hemisfair’s Civic Park
Plans for a 29-story residential and retail tower at Hemisfair moved forward Wednesday with initial design concepts approved by a city panel. The Historic and Design Review Commission gave the thumbs up for the project plans being developed by Post Lake Capital Partners of Austin in a public/private partnership with the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation.
WATCH: Grand opening of San Pedro Creek Culture Park met with oohs and ahhs
Although it took a few seconds after a ceremonial countdown for the pumps to lift water from the San Pedro Creek to a massive new waterfall, the sight still delighted the crowd and drew a roar of oohs and ahhs. Hundreds of people attended the Friday ceremony to celebrate the...
