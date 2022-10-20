Working with people is not always easy. However, when there is a sense of purpose, together you find a way to accomplish great things. Unfortunately, sometimes it can seem there is no hope left as the cards are meticulously stacked and obstacles get in the way of accomplishing anything. Earlier this year, Sebastian Lang-Lessing who held the title of music director emeritus since 2020 with the San Antonio Symphony was stripped of that title for conducting a set of Musicians of San Antonio Symphony (MOSAS) performances in support of the striking musicians.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO