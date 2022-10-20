ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Renee Gifted Designer Purses Galore From Tyler Perry For Her Birthday

By Natasha Decker
 3 days ago

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Crystal Renee’s latest birthday will be one she’ll never forget.

The Sistas star, who celebrated her 40th birthday on Oct. 18, got an extremely special surprise from Tyler Perry.

Perry created, writes, and executively produces the comedic drama, as many fans of the hit BET series would know.

The mogul sent over about 20 designer handbags in a variety of colors and styles from Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent to Renee for her special day.

“It was the surprise delivery from @tylerperry for meeee!!! Love you so much! You being here last night meant the world! These bags were the cherry on top!” Crystal posted on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6wNr_0igfdLuk00

Source: Courtesy of Crystal Renee / Instagram

Perry also made a speech at the star’s birthday bash earlier this week.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘Girlfriends’ Walked So ‘Sistas’ Could Run And Carry The Torch”

Crystal Renee’s #CrystalBall

The actress celebrated her birthday by partying the night away in Atlanta at an event dubbed the #CrystalBall.

Renee wore a stunning silver short dress created by Brides By Nova.

The garment was accented with a dramatic and detachable, nude-toned, floor-length skirt which Renee removed later in the evening.

In clips from her Instagram Stories, the actress posed with loved ones and stood on stage as people sang “Happy Birthday.”

The Sistas star also turned up while 2 Chainz performed his 2012 hit “Birthday Song” on stage in other highlights from the evening.

R&B singer Tank was in attendance and serenaded the crowd elsewhere during the fun-filled night.

Some of the clips Renee reposted even captured her singing Alicia Key’s “Fallin'” for her attendees.

Happy birthday to Crystal Renee — we wish her many more just as special as this year’s celebration.

See moments of the night while you still can on the actress’ Instagram Stories .

RELATED CONTENT: “Cardi B Enters Her Dirty 30s With A Burlesque-Themed Bash In Los Angeles”

