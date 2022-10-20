Read full article on original website
Ex-middle school custodian pleads guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism
A man accused of 137 voyeurism counts pleaded guilty during a court appearance on Friday.
Man shoots at ex-wife’s Hazel Dell home, leads deputies on high-speed chase to Interstate Bridge: police
A high-speed chase on Interstate 5 in Washington state Thursday night ended in the arrest of a man who had allegedly shot up his ex-wife’s home before trying to escape to Oregon, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Robert Mitchell, 55, is potentially facing attempted murder and other...
canbyfirst.com
Two Killed in Fatal Crashes in Clackamas County This Week
Two were killed and several more injured in a series of crashes on Clackamas County highways this week. On Monday night, a Welches man was struck and killed in a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 26 between Sandy and Brightwood. Oregon State Police say a white Volvo commercial...
All clear: No bomb found in Chinook Plaza threat
A phoned-in bomb threat to a Scappoose store brought 3 different law enforcement agencies and fire crews to the Chinook Plaza late Sunday afternoon. But no bomb was found, officials said.
Wife of woman shot to death in Camas found deceased in hotel
Authorities announced on Thursday that a suspicious death investigation has turned into a homicide investigation after a deceased woman was discovered at a vacant Camas property, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Man charged in ‘unprovoked’ Beaverton attack, bias crime
Authorities on Thursday arrested a man that allegedly assaulted a person with a knife and committed a bias crime against another person in Beaverton.
1 badly injured in North Portland shooting, suspect sought
A shooting broke out on a North Portland sidewalk Thursday night and sent one person to a hospital, according to officials.
KTVZ
Vancouver dispensary robbed at gunpoint, deputies say
VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — Three suspects are still on the run one month after robbing a marijuana dispensary in Vancouver, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the three suspects entered Sticky’s Pot Shop, located at 9411 NE Highway 99, around 11 p.m. on Sept. 19....
Police investigating shooting in SE Portland; 1 man dead
A man died at a local hospital overnight after possibly being shot in Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood, police said. Officers responding to a call just before 11 p.m. Thursday arrived at Southeast Henderson Street and 76th Avenue to find evidence of gunfire but no victims. A man apparently with a...
kptv.com
Deputies investigating deadly crash involving motorcyclist in Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred near Boring Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash just after 1 p.m. The crash near Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast Orient Drive involved a motorcyclist and several vehicles. At least one person has died.
Father arrested, accused of torturing his malnourished 5-year-old daughter
A Portland father is facing more than three dozen charges, including first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment, after a child abuse pediatrician determined his 5-year-old daughter had been tortured.
Vancouver police find man dead, woman shot in hand
Authorities are investigating a homicide in Vancouver after finding one person dead and another injured Thursday night.
Portland police distributes catalytic converter etching kits to decrease thefts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police distributed free catalytic converter etching kits during a public safety fair at Dawson Park in the Eliot neighborhood on Saturday. "I really appreciate it," Antoinette Davis said. The last thing Davis wants is for someone to steal the catalytic converter off her car....
Marion County authorities arrest 9 in domestic violence sweep
Nine people were arrested in Marion County on Thursday in a multi-agency effort to arrest offenders wanted for domestic violence related charges, Marion County Sheriff's Office announced.
Fights, drug use, harassment marked life along a dead-end block in NE Portland. Then someone was killed.
When James Hera Jr. flipped over a large aluminum planter along Northeast Weidler Street, other campers living across the street said they told him to leave. They were worried that the owner of the nearby Hollywood Towne House apartments would get upset at the erratic behavior and “try to have the camp ‘evicted,’” court documents show.
kykn.com
Nine Arrested During Domestic Violence Sweep
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office – 10/20/22 4:37 PM. On October 19th, 2022, multiple law enforcement agencies in Marion County partnered together to conduct a county wide operation to apprehend offenders wanted on domestic violence related charges. This coordinated effort comes as local law enforcement agencies take time to focus on National Domestic Violence Awareness Month during the month of October.
Fire engulfs apartment following report of agitated individual
Fire crews responded to a report of an agitated person escalated to a fire evacuation at a Vancouver apartment building on Friday evening
Deadly shooting in SE Portland leaves AK-47 shell casings, stunned neighbors in its wake
Eric Medved woke from a deep sleep Thursday night to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots outside his brother’s home in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street in Portland. Medved, a U.S. army veteran who served in the Gulf War, immediately ran outside and ducked behind a bush in the front yard, still wearing his pajamas.
KCBY
Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash
An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
Gresham’s latest strategy to counter crime: roving cameras
A camera sits atop a thin wooden pole at the intersection of Southeast 223rd Avenue and Stark Street. No car in the vicinity escapes its eye. Gresham has high hopes for the camera – and three dozen more just like it. The city is banking on the surveillance cameras...
