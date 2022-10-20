ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Killed in Fatal Crashes in Clackamas County This Week

Two were killed and several more injured in a series of crashes on Clackamas County highways this week. On Monday night, a Welches man was struck and killed in a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 26 between Sandy and Brightwood. Oregon State Police say a white Volvo commercial...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Vancouver dispensary robbed at gunpoint, deputies say

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — Three suspects are still on the run one month after robbing a marijuana dispensary in Vancouver, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the three suspects entered Sticky’s Pot Shop, located at 9411 NE Highway 99, around 11 p.m. on Sept. 19....
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Police investigating shooting in SE Portland; 1 man dead

A man died at a local hospital overnight after possibly being shot in Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood, police said. Officers responding to a call just before 11 p.m. Thursday arrived at Southeast Henderson Street and 76th Avenue to find evidence of gunfire but no victims. A man apparently with a...
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Nine Arrested During Domestic Violence Sweep

Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office – 10/20/22 4:37 PM. On October 19th, 2022, multiple law enforcement agencies in Marion County partnered together to conduct a county wide operation to apprehend offenders wanted on domestic violence related charges. This coordinated effort comes as local law enforcement agencies take time to focus on National Domestic Violence Awareness Month during the month of October.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash

An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
EUGENE, OR
