Portland, OR

KTVL

NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Snowier and colder winter possible with NOAA's winter forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Nakia Creek Evacuations Lifted

The Nakia Creek Fire burning in Clark County continues to be the #1 priority wildfire in the country so all state and federal resources that area available are working it. It has grown to just over 1,900 acres but is now 23% contained – that’s improvement from yesterday. Today’s weather is expected to bring a little more wind and some rain – but that moisture is a double edged sword because it could create mud slides.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Smoke advisory extended to Monday, N95 masks offer protection, officials say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The air quality advisory from the Oregon DEQ has been extended to Monday, and now includes Polk, Yamhill and Deschutes counties as multiple fires continue to burn in Oregon and southwest Washington. The extended advisory continues to cover Columbia, Clackamas, Douglass, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah and...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Many Oregon school districts launch plans to boost 3rd graders critically behind in reading, while some stay the course

Confronted with evidence that huge shares of elementary pupils read significantly below grade level after years of pandemic-impacted schooling, Portland-area school districts are mounting varied approaches to boost literacy in the earliest grades, The Oregonian/OregonLive has found. An overwhelming number of Oregon’s third-graders, including more than half of Black and...
OREGON STATE
Columbia Insight

New plan would make Mount Hood site of massive geothermal plant

Hood River County is investigating a company’s proposal to build a 50 MW facility utilizing new technology. Questions abound The post New plan would make Mount Hood site of massive geothermal plant appeared first on Columbia Insight. New plan would make Mount Hood site of massive geothermal plant was first posted on October 20, 2022 at 7:27 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
WGAU

Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, plans to ban camping on city streets and move unhoused people to designated campsites, as the growing homeless population has become the top concern for the vast majority of residents. “The magnitude and the depth of the homeless...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Forecasters: Prepare to be stuck at home this winter

Experts gathered for 30th annual Winter Weather Forecast predict third consecutive La Nina.Portland area residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter, and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to the forecasters who spoke at the 30th annual Winter Weather Forecast at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry on Saturday, Oct. 22. As always, the free event was presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American...
PORTLAND, OR
