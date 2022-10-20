ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

SC gubernatorial candidates speak on abortion legislation

By Bethany Fowler
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvrre_0igfcg9G00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Gubernatorial candidates spoke Wednesday about abortion legislation.

7NEWS spoke with Democrat Joe Cunningham and incumbent Republican Governor Henry McMaster to get their opinions on abortion rights.

Governor McMaster pointed to the conference committee drafting a new abortion bill, which the House and Senate have yet to agree on one.

“What we are urging them (conference committee meeting on abortion) to do is to take their time and produce a bill- one that must be acceptable to the vast majority of people in the state… then not present the right bill,” Governor McMaster said.

Cunningham expressed his concern over the state’s decision.

“He wants full government control over women’s health,” said Cunningham. “The government can say or do anything- so we’re going to put a stop to it and remind people that the only thing standing in the way of government control is your vote.”

The conference committee in the state house is expected to come to a decision in mid-November.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Trial over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law to begin

ATLANTA (AP) — A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom Monday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by “forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians.”
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida, once the nation’s premier swing state, may slip away this fall and beyond as emboldened Republicans capitalize on divisive cultural issues and demographic shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. The anxiety was apparent...
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Graham asks Supreme Court to block his testimony in Georgia election probe

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Friday asked the Supreme Court to shield him from testifying in an investigation into former President Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 election in Georgia. Graham’s request comes a day after a lower appeals court refused to halt his testimony before a Fulton County, Ga., special grand jury. In court papers filed […]
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Senators say North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine is home

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine since November 2021 on accusations he planned to kill his business partner is back home, the state’s two U.S. senators announced Friday. Kurt Groszhans, from Ashley, North Dakota, has ancestors from Ukraine and went...
ASHLEY, ND
WNCT

What manufacturing workers make in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau […]
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Gala planned to raise awareness and funds for domestic violence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. One Eastern North Carolina organization is using this month as a time to honor people who lose their lives to domestic violence situations, as well as raise money for a cause to help people get out of these situations. Caitlyn’s Courage is hosting a masquerade […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Study: South Carolina is least ‘energy-efficient’ state

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new study released Tuesday by WalletHub found that South Carolina is the least “energy-efficient” state in the country. South Carolina ranked 48th in the list. WalletHub notes that Alaska and Hawaii are not included in the study due to a lack of data, placing South Carolina at 48th of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCT

Hurricane Ian damage leads to spontaneous combustion of EVs in Florida

Saltwater damage from Hurricane Ian has left South Florida with a new danger: electric vehicles (EVs) that spontaneously combust. At least nine EVs have caught fire “without warning,” State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis told ABC News. Ian was first major hurricane to crash into a region with widespread EV adoption, Eric Frederickson of recycling nonprofit Call2Recycle told […]
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Jacksonville police to begin Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign Monday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department will continue its work on stopping drunk drivers during the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Halloween Booze It & Lose It Enforcement Campaign. The campaign starts Monday and runs through Halloween, which is Oct. 31. Police say there will be an increase in patrols against impaired drivers […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

35K+
Followers
24K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy