The NFL plays a brutal game. Contact-based injuries are bad, but non-contact injuries are arguably even more unfortunate. A push for grass might be needed. NFL cornerback J.C. Jackson was down on the ground for several minutes after contesting a Seattle Seahawks Marquise Goodwin touchdown in the Los Angeles Chargers matchup against Seattle in Week 7. Though the extent of his injury is unknown just yet, he left on a cart with an air cast around his leg. It doesn’t look good.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO