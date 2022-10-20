Read full article on original website
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
J.C. Jackson injury a brutal reminder that turf is bad for NFL
The NFL plays a brutal game. Contact-based injuries are bad, but non-contact injuries are arguably even more unfortunate. A push for grass might be needed. NFL cornerback J.C. Jackson was down on the ground for several minutes after contesting a Seattle Seahawks Marquise Goodwin touchdown in the Los Angeles Chargers matchup against Seattle in Week 7. Though the extent of his injury is unknown just yet, he left on a cart with an air cast around his leg. It doesn’t look good.
5 biggest takeaways from Packers’ loss to Commanders in Week 7
After another disappointing defeat for the Green Bay Packers, here are the top five takeaways from Week 7. Before last week, the Green Bay Packers had never lost consecutive regular-season games under head coach Matt LaFleur. They have now lost three in a row. Green Bay put in another predictably...
The 49ers should be ashamed of this post-game stat
The San Francisco 49ers defense was no match for the Kansas City Chiefs offense in their Week 7 matchup. The San Francisco 49ers were the story of the NFL towards the end of the week, after they acquired running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. Even though he arrived to the team this past Friday, the team still played him in their Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Chiefs expose 49ers as frauds in Week 7 blowout: Best memes and tweets
The Kansas City Chiefs took the San Francisco 49ers to the woodshed in Week 7’s blowout. The No. 1 defense in the league was no match for the Kansas City Chiefs offense, as Patrick Mahomes and the boys ran roughshod on Kyle Shanahan, Christian McCaffrey and the rest of the San Francisco 49ers.
