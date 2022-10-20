ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Tom Brady states the obvious regarding his future with Bucs

It is almost crazy that some are worried about it, but Tom Brady has clarified his future with the Buccaneers after some uncertainty. It is almost crazy that we have arrived at this point with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. This season has been way more hard than easy, but...
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning

Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope

The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Larry Brown Sports

High schooler breaks a million tackles on ridiculous punt return TD

Notre Dame fans should be very excited after seeing what one of their team’s future players did during his high school game on Thursday night. Peyton Bowen, a Notre Dame commit from the Class of 2023, scored a touchdown on an amazing punt return during the fourth quarter of Guyer High School’s blowout win over Allen High School. The senior defensive back broke at least six tackles on the 59-yard return. Check it out:
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

J.C. Jackson injury a brutal reminder that turf is bad for NFL

The NFL plays a brutal game. Contact-based injuries are bad, but non-contact injuries are arguably even more unfortunate. A push for grass might be needed. NFL cornerback J.C. Jackson was down on the ground for several minutes after contesting a Seattle Seahawks Marquise Goodwin touchdown in the Los Angeles Chargers matchup against Seattle in Week 7. Though the extent of his injury is unknown just yet, he left on a cart with an air cast around his leg. It doesn’t look good.
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

What Christian McCaffrey trade means for Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Here is how the move affects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The news broke late into the night on Thursday that the Carolina Panthers, division rivals of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have traded their best player (of an admittedly weak roster) Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for a boatload of draft picks, none of which is a first-rounder. Even though the Buccaneers weren’t involved in this trade, it still affects them.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

The 49ers should be ashamed of this post-game stat

The San Francisco 49ers defense was no match for the Kansas City Chiefs offense in their Week 7 matchup. The San Francisco 49ers were the story of the NFL towards the end of the week, after they acquired running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. Even though he arrived to the team this past Friday, the team still played him in their Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Red Zone is the Dead Zone for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers can’t seem to score a touchdown when they finally get within that elusive 20-yard line. The Red Zone is the Bucs’ Dead Zone. This is a Halloween horror story no Buccaneers fan wants to see. Sure they are only three and four, but these losses are to teams they should’ve beaten, and two of those, the Steelers and Panthers, should’ve easily been chalked up to wins.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

FanSided

