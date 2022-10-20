Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Tom Brady states the obvious regarding his future with Bucs
It is almost crazy that some are worried about it, but Tom Brady has clarified his future with the Buccaneers after some uncertainty. It is almost crazy that we have arrived at this point with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. This season has been way more hard than easy, but...
Buccaneers front office looks silly with trade announcement
It is almost laughable at this point that the Buccaneers are trying to trade Ke’Shawn Vaughn after doing nothing to build his trade value. The Buccaneers have not been one of the bigger movers at the trade deadline under Jason Licht. There are a few moves that could happen,...
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope
The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
High schooler breaks a million tackles on ridiculous punt return TD
Notre Dame fans should be very excited after seeing what one of their team’s future players did during his high school game on Thursday night. Peyton Bowen, a Notre Dame commit from the Class of 2023, scored a touchdown on an amazing punt return during the fourth quarter of Guyer High School’s blowout win over Allen High School. The senior defensive back broke at least six tackles on the 59-yard return. Check it out:
J.C. Jackson injury a brutal reminder that turf is bad for NFL
The NFL plays a brutal game. Contact-based injuries are bad, but non-contact injuries are arguably even more unfortunate. A push for grass might be needed. NFL cornerback J.C. Jackson was down on the ground for several minutes after contesting a Seattle Seahawks Marquise Goodwin touchdown in the Los Angeles Chargers matchup against Seattle in Week 7. Though the extent of his injury is unknown just yet, he left on a cart with an air cast around his leg. It doesn’t look good.
Texas football message board wants Sarkisian out in favor of a 3-ring circus
A Texas Longhorns message board wants head coach Steve Sarkisian out after the team’s loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Texas Longhorns entered Week 8 looking to bring the Oklahoma State Cowboys further down the AP Top 25 after they lost to the TCU Horned Frogs in overtime the week prior.
NFL Week 8 Schedule, Odds, Lines and Over/Unders (Every Team's Spread, Moneyline and Total)
The top two quarterbacks that finished in the NFL MVP race a season ago are going through it right now. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lost their third straight game to the Washington Commanders on the road on Sunday, losing three consecutive games for the first time since Mike McCarthy and Joe Philbin were coaching in 2018.
What Christian McCaffrey trade means for Buccaneers
The Carolina Panthers have traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Here is how the move affects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The news broke late into the night on Thursday that the Carolina Panthers, division rivals of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have traded their best player (of an admittedly weak roster) Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for a boatload of draft picks, none of which is a first-rounder. Even though the Buccaneers weren’t involved in this trade, it still affects them.
The 49ers should be ashamed of this post-game stat
The San Francisco 49ers defense was no match for the Kansas City Chiefs offense in their Week 7 matchup. The San Francisco 49ers were the story of the NFL towards the end of the week, after they acquired running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. Even though he arrived to the team this past Friday, the team still played him in their Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Chiefs expose 49ers as frauds in Week 7 blowout: Best memes and tweets
The Kansas City Chiefs took the San Francisco 49ers to the woodshed in Week 7’s blowout. The No. 1 defense in the league was no match for the Kansas City Chiefs offense, as Patrick Mahomes and the boys ran roughshod on Kyle Shanahan, Christian McCaffrey and the rest of the San Francisco 49ers.
Red Zone is the Dead Zone for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers can’t seem to score a touchdown when they finally get within that elusive 20-yard line. The Red Zone is the Bucs’ Dead Zone. This is a Halloween horror story no Buccaneers fan wants to see. Sure they are only three and four, but these losses are to teams they should’ve beaten, and two of those, the Steelers and Panthers, should’ve easily been chalked up to wins.
Miami Heat: Biggest question for Victor Oladipo entering 2022-23
The Miami Heat finally got their first win of the season on Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors. After dropping their first two contests of the year to the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics, respectively, they would be able to close the door against the team from beyond the border.
