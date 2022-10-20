Read full article on original website
Related
2 former Lakers thriving makes Rob Pelinka’s mistakes hurt even more
It is safe to say that Los Angeles Lakers fans are not happy with Rob Pelinka. After stumbling into a championship-winning team in large part thanks to LeBron James, Pelinka has done everything since to dismantle the team, proving he might not understand why the team was successful in the first place.
Detroit Pistons prepared to make historical draft pick
The G League will be conducting its own draft on October 22 and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to make what could be a historic pick for its affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. That would be the selection of Yeshiva University’s Ryan Turell. The NBA is known for...
The 49ers should be ashamed of this post-game stat
The San Francisco 49ers defense was no match for the Kansas City Chiefs offense in their Week 7 matchup. The San Francisco 49ers were the story of the NFL towards the end of the week, after they acquired running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. Even though he arrived to the team this past Friday, the team still played him in their Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0