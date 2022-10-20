Read full article on original website
State Police investigating fatal crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person on I-495 in Chelmsford. According to police, a Toyota C-HR and Chevrolet Trailblazer made contact on the northbound side of the highway just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, sending both vehicles off the road. The...
State Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck when crossing I-93
Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 93 in Boston Saturday night. A 49-year-old man, whose identity is being held next of kin, was struck and killed when attempting to cross I-93 near exit 15. Police said he crossed the southbound...
WCVB
NH man ejected, killed in rollover crash on I-495 in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was killed late Saturday night after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, the Massachusetts State Police said. State police responded to a two-car crash on I-495 north in Chelmsford at about 11:45 p.m. Police said it appears a 2018 Toyota C-HR and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer were traveling in the right lane of the three-lane highway and made contact, causing both vehicles to go off the roadway.
Tewksbury Police investigating vehicle pursuit and gunshots
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Tewksbury Police are investigating an incident in which gunshots were fired during a pursuit involving two vehicles. On Sunday, Oct. 23 at approximately 2:58 a.m. Tewksbury Police received a 911 call from an individual who reported being pursued by another vehicle on Interstate 495 at Route 133 at high speeds.
Woman seriously injured in pedestrian crash in Leicester, police say
LEICESTER, Mass. — A woman suffered serious injuries in a pedestrian crash in Leicester late Friday afternoon, police said. Around 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of 99 Huntoon Memorial Highway for a report of a pedestrian trapped underneath a midsized passenger vehicle. Employees from a local...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police release name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash
Loved ones are dealing with the tragic loss of a 24-year-old Massachusetts man on Friday. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington. The crash resulted fatal injuries to the operator of the motorcycle, identified as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington kills 24-year-old Rodrigo Rosa
A man in his 20s was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 93 in Wilmington late Friday, according to authorities. Rodrigo Rosa, the 24-year-old Wilmington man, was driving the motorcycle on I-93 northbound near Exit 31 around 9:30 p.m. when the crash happened, fatally injuring him. No other vehicles were involved, Massachusetts State Police said.
Worcester-Providence Turnpike crash: Wrong-way driver killed in collision
A man driving in the opposite direction he was supposed to on Route 146 in Uxbridge was killed in a crash with another car Friday night, according to authorities. Police received reports around 10:20 p.m. of a driver in a 2006 Chrysler 300 going south on the northbound side of the highway, which is also called the Worcester-Providence Turnpike. Roughly five minutes later, first responders were told the car had crashed into another vehicle, a 2019 Mazda CX5, about a half-mile from the Rhode Island border, law enforcement said.
whdh.com
Plymouth stabbing suspect barricades himself in home with 7-year-old
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Plymouth Police reported that they rescued a 7-year-old from a home where a stabbing suspect was barricading himself from police. Police said in a Facebook post they responded to a stabbing on Samoset Street late Saturday night. The suspect, Herman Smith, 50, of Plymouth, then barricaded himself in a residence with a 7-year-old boy.
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating fatal shooting in Mattapan, community hosts vigil
BOSTON (WHDH) - As police continued to investigate, a community gathered at night to remember the woman who was shot and killed earlier Sunday. Police responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Ave. in Mattapan just before 5 a.m. and found Jasmine Burrell, 33, suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced her dead on scene.
WCVB
2 arrested in 2021 Brockton homicide, investigators say
BROCKTON, Mass. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a 2021 homicide in Brockton, Massachusetts. On Sept. 9, 2021, Brockton police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. First responders found a man, later identified as Jauwon Ambers, 20, with a gunshot wound to the head.
Massachusetts Man Dies in a Crash on I-95 in Pittsfield
A Massachusetts man has died in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield. Police say 21-year-old Ralph Derosiers of Wilmington, Massachusetts died as the result of a crash on Friday afternoon. He was alone in the vehicle. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police began receiving...
NECN
Woman, 33, Dead After Shooting in Mattapan, Boston Police Say
A woman was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, police said. Boston police responded to a report of a shooting just after 4:45 a.m. at an apartment building on Fairlawn Avenue and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Boston EMS, police said.
whdh.com
Boston Police release identity of victim in Dorchester shooting
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday. Sunday Boston Police announced the victim was Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester. Police said they found Sanders around 1:00 a.m. Oct. 22, while responding to a report of a shooting near...
NECN
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Wrong-Way Crash in Uxbridge, Police Say
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday night in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. Troopers responded to a report of a crash between two vehicles on Route 146 in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, about a half mile from the Rhode Island border, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Officials said a wrong-way driver was driving south on the northbound lanes.
Mother killed in early morning Mattapan shooting
BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition told WBZ-TV that the victim was a 34-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son witnessed the shooting. "The loss of a life to this type of violence and tragedy is heartwrenching. It's painful so we're saddened that we're experiencing just another instance of community trauma where a young life has been lost," said Peterson. A...
whdh.com
Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
foxbangor.com
Massachusetts man dies in single vehicle crash on I-95
PITTSFIELD — A Massachusetts man is dead following a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield Friday. Just before 4 p-m, Maine State Police say they received several 911 calls reporting a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145. Emergency crews and troopers responded and located...
liveboston617.org
Gang Unit On-Sites Fatal Shooting in Dorchester Leading to SWAT Team Response [Exclusive Police Audio]
At about 01:00 hours on Saturday, October 22, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 were dispatched to the area of 39 Baird Street in Dorchester for a 911 call reporting that a fight was occurring at that address. Officers from the Gang Unit who were in the area also began responding to the scene, just as they arrived on scene they began to scream over the radio that someone had a firearm and that a person was shot. That radio recording can be found at the end of our article.
