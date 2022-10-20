ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

NYC Mayor Eric Adams blames media for ‘perception’ of surging subway crime

By Craig McCarthy, Reuven Fenton, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon, Georgett Roberts, Nolan Hicks, Bruce Golding
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MVeTG_0igfcGOU00

Mayor Eric Adams used a new TV interview to downplay the increase in violent subway crime — and blamed the news media for creating a false “perception” that the situation underground is out of control.

Adams took his dismissive tone about mayhem in the subways — where violent crime this year through August was up 39% compared to 2019 — during a talk with CNN’s Chris Wallace that was recorded just a day after the city’s ninth train-system homicide of the year occurred in Queens.

“We have an average of less than six crimes a day on a subway system with 3.5 million riders,” Adams told Wallace.

“But if you write your story based on a narrative, then you’re going to look at the worst of those six crimes and put it on the front pages of your paper every day.”

Hizzoner added: “So, I have to deal with those six crimes a day — felony crimes — and the perception of fear.”

The mayor’s continuing efforts to downplay crime have left both criminal justice experts and everyday straphangers dismayed.

“I don’t know where he’s coming from anymore,” said Dorothy Schulz, a professor emerita of law and police studies at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iq4jN_0igfcGOU00
Mayor Eric Adams blamed the media for creating a false “perception” of the increase in subway crime during a TV interview with Chris Wallace.
HBO Max

“I think he’s very preoccupied with this illegal immigrant thing and the tent city and I don’t know whether he thinks by saying this he makes people feel safer.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBwOS_0igfcGOU00 Woman maces creep who tried to sit on her lap before stabbing her boyfriend on NYC subway

Straphanger Sabryna Davis, who rides the subway to her job as a health aide in Ozone Park, Queens, said Adams was “coming at it the wrong way, saying there’s just six crimes a day and people shouldn’t worry.”

“That’s just a statistic,” she said. “That’s not taking into account the unreported crimes. That’s not taking into account the warning signs — the threats, the crazy looks in people’s eyes.

“The subway is full of ticking time bombs, and just because six go off today, it doesn’t mean 12 aren’t going off tomorrow.”

Even Wallace seemed surprised by Adam’s comments, and asked the mayor if he really meant the Big Apple’s crime problem was “more perception than reality.”

“No, it’s a combination of both,” Adams said, seeming to backtrack a bit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xv3gz_0igfcGOU00
Violent crimes in 2022 through August went up 39% compared to 2019.
Christopher Sadowski

“But mayor, the New York City crime statistics are that year to date, crime in the subways is up 41% over the same period last year, and serious crime — major felonies — are up even more than that,” Wallace interjected. “That’s not perception. That’s reality.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaWz3_0igfcGOU00
Police at the scene where a person was stabbed on a subway train at West 72nd Street on Oct. 19, 2022.
Christopher Sadowski

The assertion forced Adams to concede that “yes, we have a crime problem that we’re addressing” — before again bashing the media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k50Rz_0igfcGOU00
The front cover of the New York Post for Oct. 21, 2022.

“But part of that is the perception that every day, those six crimes are being highlighted over and over again,” he said.

The mayor’s comments, first reported Thursday by Mediaite , are part of an episode of the CNN show “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” that’s scheduled to be released Friday on HBO Max.

Schulz, who was the first female captain in the Metro-North Commuter Railroad Police Department, said that the current crime wave in the subway is different than crime in the past.

“What people are really frightened of is this randomness,” she said. “The accumulation of these incidents is that people are petrified. “People I know who rode the city for years, I’ve never heard so many people say they are frightened — and overwhelmingly women.”

Leo Pacheco, 24, of Lower East Side also ripped the mayor’s comments.

“It sounds pretty tone-deaf,” he told the Post at Jamaica station. “Clearly he’s not a subway rider, because I don’t know anyone who thinks the subways are safe. Is it just our perception? Hell no.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102nIm_0igfcGOU00
New York City recorded its ninth subway homicide of the year after another incident occurred in Queens.
Christopher Sadowski

Sahl Masih, 32, a bus driver from Williamsburg, said Adams is “in denial.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CKd3_0igfcGOU00 NYPD’s Keechant Sewell launches ‘Ask the PC’ initiative — then dodges questions at next public gig

“Ask anyone who rides the subway if it’s perception. Is what you’re seeing perception or reality? All these homeless people on the train — are they just perception?” he said. “When the mayor of New York City can’t own up to the reality of a problem that even a tourist can see, it makes you really wonder why you voted for the guy.”

Clement Tucker — whose wife, Elizabeth Gomes, was badly beaten in an unprovoked attack in a Queens station last month — said she lost vision in her right eye and remained “at risk” of going completely blind. He’s angry about how the mayor is handling subway crime.

“The mayor don’t take the train, the mayor don’t walk… He needs to think about the people out here suffering,”

Maritza Gomes, a 28-year-old retail worker, also called BS on Adams remarks.

“Bulls–t, bull–t, bulls–t. Who is he selling that to? People who don’t take the trains?” she said.

“We are New Yorkers, we are tough — but this is too much. If I go out on the weekends, I go out in a group with my friends. And even in a group we still don’t stay out too late. If it’s too late, we take Uber.”

Hotel worker Juliana Cobos, 25, said Adams “thinks it’s not bad but if you travel on the train twice, three, four times a week you will see it.”

“The media is telling it as it is — what people are going through,” she said.

“It’s dangerous and people are afraid.”

Elizabeth Habacon, 73, who works as a caregiver, said Adams “should come and take the subway and see for himself.”

“A lot of bad people are roaming around all the time on the subway, looking for people to attack,” she said.

Adams’ interview was conducted Tuesday, City Hall said, one day after the killing of Heriberto Quintana, 48, who fell in front of an oncoming subway train after getting punched in the face on a station platform in Queens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wIgOx_0igfcGOU00
One NYC subway rider said Adams’ comments sound “pretty tone-deaf”
HBO Max

Carlos Garcia, 50, was charged with manslaughter and assault in the incident, which followed an argument that allegedly erupted when Quintana accidentally bumped into Garcia and knocked his phone to the tracks.

Quintana’s death marked the ninth homicide in the subway system this year.

Despite the surge in subway crime, citywide murders were down 14.8% and shootings were down 13.6% this year through Sunday compared to the same period last year, according to NYPD data.

In his interview, Adams rehashed remarks he made Monday, when he blamed the number of guns in the Big Apple for the recent surge in subway slayings, even though they’ve only been used in a fraction of the deadly attacks.

Adams first invoked the “perception of fear” in the subways following the Jan. 15 killing of Michelle Go, who was allegedly pushed in front of an oncoming train in the Times Square station by a mentally ill homeless man.

“New Yorkers are safe on the subway system,” he said at the time.

But in response to outrage from terrified riders , Adams walked back that statement, admitting that even he didn’t feel safe riding the subways.

City Hall attempted to bat away the criticism late Thursday, issuing a statement that described the mayor’s position on the issue as “very consistent.”

“The mayor has been very consistent that we need to battle both the reality of crime and the perception of crime — and that’s what you will see once the full Chris Wallace interview airs,” said Press Secretary Fabien Levy. “He talks about both.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It's a powder keg': Migrants will be sent to EVERY borough of NYC with Queens housing the most - up to 32% - even though president says there are 'not enough resources' for the 4,782 migrants

Nearly 15,000 migrants in New York City will be distributed across its five boroughs, with Queens housing the most despite its borough president saying it does not have enough resources to do so. Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

PnB Rock Murder: Family Officially Charged in Death of Rapper

A family has been charged in connection with the murder of Philadelphia-born rapper, PnB Rock. A father and son, and a woman have all been arrested and charged. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, KTLA reports. Trone's 17-year-old son faces the same charges. Investigators say the teen was the shooter, while Trone drove the getaway car. 38-year-old Shauntel Trone, Trone's wife, and the teen's stepmother, faces one count of accessory after the fact. The teen and Shauntel were taken into custody in LA on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Freddie Lee Trone was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 29.
LAS VEGAS, NV
105.5 The Fan

Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison

Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire

A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
BROOKLYN, NY
Complex

2 Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $1 Million of Jewelry From Brooklyn Bishop During Livestream

Two men who allegedly took over $1 million in jewelry from Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in an armed robbery during a livestreamed sermon have been arrested. As announced by Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, 23-year-old Juwan Anderson and 23-year-old Say-Quan Pollack have been charged in connection with the armed robbery. The two individuals and an unnamed co-conspirator, who was masked and wore all black, allegedly held up Whitehead’s church back in July.
BROOKLYN, NY
RadarOnline

James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant

James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

James Corden Apologizes For Behavior At NYC Restaurant After Owner Keith McNally Bans Him

“James Corden just called me and apologized profusely,” wrote Keith McNally, the restauranteur and owner of New York City hotspot Balthazar, on Oct. 17. Keith, 71, got James’ name to trend on Twitter after posting that the 44-year-old host of The Late Late Show was a “cretin of a man” for being “the most abusive customer” in the restaurant’s 25-year history. After the public shaming, James apparently threw himself at the mercy of McNally’s feet, and all was forgiven. “Having f-cked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances,” wrote McNally on Instagram. “So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for [nine] months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

New York restaurateurs defend James Corden amid Balthazar drama: ‘Absolutely lovely’

Restaurateurs have defended James Corden after Keith McNally, the owner of New York City restaurant Balthazar, announced his intention to ban the comedian over his alleged treatment of staff.Earlier this week, McNally accused the comedian of “abusive” behaviour on Instagram. A day later, the restaurateur and owner of the French brasserie claimed that Corden had apologised, prompting him to reveal on Instagram that “all is forgiven“ and he reversed his decision.Amid the allegations from McNally, other famous New York City restaurateurs have stepped in to defend Corden, with Stratis Morfogen, the founder of Philippe Chow Restaurant Group and the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Disturbing video shows man run, shove stranger onto Brooklyn subway tracks

Disturbing new video shows a subway shover charge a 32-year-old man from across a Brooklyn platform to knock him onto the tracks in an unprovoked attack. The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. Friday on the northbound L-train tracks at the Wyckoff Avenue and Myrtle Avenue subway station, cops said. Police...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy