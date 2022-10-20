Tom Brady apologizes for comparing NFL prep to military deployment

Tom Brady regrets his choice of words.

Earlier this week, on his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go,” Brady compared leaving his family for the NFL season to a military deployment.

“Earlier this week I made a statement about playing football and the military, and it was a very poor choice of words,” Brady told reporters on Thursday. “I just want to express that to any sentiments out there that people may have taken it in a certain way, so I apologize.”

On the podcast, Brady had said, “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, ‘man, here I go again.’”

Brady was summarily criticized on social media over the remarks .

Tom Brady opens his weekly presser by apologizing for comparing a football season to military deployment, calling it a poor choice of words. pic.twitter.com/tgmNcCQy1O — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 20, 2022

Brady’s personal life has been the subject of much speculation this season, as he and wife Gisele Bundchen have been the subject of persistent divorce rumors .

There was also a lot of backlash against Brady’s decision to fly to Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night and miss the Bucs’ Saturday walkthrough before a game against Pittsburgh that they lost as double-digit favorites.

Tom Brady and the Bucs have gotten off to a 3-3 start. Getty Images

The Bucs have gotten off to a comparatively disappointing start, beginning the season 3-3. Frustrations boiled over this past Sunday, when Brady berated his offensive line towards the end of the first half .

“I don’t know if it’s motivation, but I do think that it’s a bad day when there’s more F-bombs than touchdowns. So, that was not one of my better days. But F-bombs, they used to kind of keep from showing you in those moments, but now it’s kind of for the world to see. So that’s just the way it is,” Brady said of the tirade .