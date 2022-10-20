ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Around the Big 12 - Week 8 Score Predictions

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49O1Ak_0igfbsWx00

Taking a look around the Big 12 Conference.

Kansas at Baylor

Kansas' slide continues regardless of who is at QB for Baylor whether it be Drones or Shapen. Jason Bean had a big game at QB last week for the Jayhawks but that was against arguably the worst defense in the league, Oklahoma. Baylor will get after him and force KU to win on the ground.

Prediction: Baylor 38, Kansas 27.

West Virginia at Texas Tech

West Virginia has won three of its last four games, while Texas Tech is scuffling losing their last two following a double overtime win over Texas. Stops will be hard to come by in this one as both offenses can really stretch the field and sling the ball downfield. If you like offense, this one is for you.

Prediction: Will release Friday.

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State

I'm not exactly sure why Texas is favored by nearly a touchdown on the road. I like the weapons the Longhorns have (Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy), but I can't see them going into Stillwater and pulling out a win. Plus, Mike Gundy doesn't lose back-to-back games all that often.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 44, Texas 41.

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU

TCU has the ability to put up 40 on just about anyone but Kansas State knows it can't afford to get in a shootout if they want to have a chance to win this game. The Wildcats will try to shorten the game and run the ball to keep TCU's potent offense off the field as much as possible. They'll get the job done in the first half but won't be able to limit the Horned Frogs for the entire game.

Prediction: TCU 30, Kansas State 17.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning

Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
CHARLOTTE, NC
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 9 AP Top 25 released

College football rankings are getting updated following the wild Week 8 action! The new AP Top 25 was released Sunday afternoon. Coming out of the weekend, Ohio State has moved to 7-0 after a dismantling of Iowa. Though the Hawkeyes came out swinging and provided some stops defensively, the Buckeyes eventually put the game away with a dominant second half.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football

Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

Georgia No Longer the Favorite to Win Title

The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs weren't the favorites to win the national title entering the 2022 season, that was Alabama. The Crimson Tide held the Vegas Odds until week two of the college football season when Georgia vaulted them following a dominant start to their '22 ...
ATHENS, GA
College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 8

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 8. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Incredible College GameDay Crowd

Back in August, Desmond Howard told TheSpun that Eugene, Oregon has the best (non-Michigan) atmosphere in all of college football because of how big the crowds for College GameDay get before sunrise. Kirk Herbstreit learned that firsthand today. A massive crowd assembled outside of Autzen Stadium prior to today's Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today

The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season. Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season. Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 8 scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening for the last time in the regular season. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to watch Friday’s highlights. Games covered: Game of the WeekGoddard […]
WICHITA, KS
NBC4 Columbus

High school football highlights for Week 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final week of the regular season has arrived for high school football as several teams compete for a league title and try to improve their seeding for the playoffs. Below is a look at nine games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Gahanna at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy