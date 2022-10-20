ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmonella Outbreak In Bearded Dragons Sickens PA, NJ Residents: Reports

By Mac Bullock
 3 days ago
Bearded dragons have been linked to a salmonella outbreak, and two PA residents have gotten sick, the CDC says. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Blende12

An outbreak of salmonella linked to pet reptiles has reached Pennsylvania and New Jersey, health officials have announced.

Twenty-three residents of 15 states have fallen ill as a result, including two in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey, according to CBS News.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that bearded dragons kept as pets can spread salmonella, as they carry the bacteria in their droppings. The germs can be found anywhere in a bearded dragon's immediate environment, even when it looks clean, the agency said.

Eight people have been hospitalized, and almost half of those who got sick were infants, the outlet added.

The CDC recommends that bearded dragon owners wash their hands frequently, keep food and drink away from their pets, and to regularly clean pet supplies and habitats.

Read the CDC's full investigation notice for more.

Gunner1226
3d ago

I had quite a few reptiles and if you read up it will tell you there is a risk of salmonella. if you wash your hands when you are finished holding them there should be no problem. I never got sick. too many uneducated people getting these reptiles and not knowing anything about them

