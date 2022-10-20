SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just lost 44-23 at home to the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are the 49ers' grades for their putrid performance. He threw for 303 yards and 2 touchdowns and his passer rating was 99.3, but he committed three turnovers. First, he threw a bone-headed interception near the goal line that took at least three points off the board for the 49ers. He was getting hit and going down, but he threw the ball up for grabs anyway because he makes rookie decisions weekly and never throws the ball away. Then he got sacked in the end zone for a safety -- at least he didn't run out of the back of the end zone like he did in Denver. And then later he fumbled and the Chiefs recovered. Garoppolo has an elite run game and elite receivers, and he still struggles, because he's not good. His career record with the 49ers when he throws more than the offense runs is now 9-15, which means he's a passenger in the offense, not a driver. And when he has to take the wheel, he crashes. Too bad the 49ers used Trey Lance like a fullback and he broke his ankle, because they need him now.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO