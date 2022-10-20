Read full article on original website
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962justpene50Centralia, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Times News
Lineup announced for Jim Thorpe’s Halloween parade
The 27th annual Jim Thorpe Halloween parade will step off at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The parade will form at 1 p.m. at the Jim Thorpe High School parking lot and then travel down Route 903 to Fifth Street. Transportation for parade participants will then be provided on Third Street...
Times News
Rotary Club, Giant collect donations at NL parade
The Rotary Club of Slatington and Giant Food Store of Walnutport will again band together to collect monetary or nonperishable goods donations canned goods during the 114th Northern Lehigh Halloween Parade. The parade will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 29. The rain date is 6 p.m. Oct. 30. Spectators...
Times News
CCTI to hold fall festival
For the first time ever, Carbon Career & Technical Institute will be hosting a Fall Festival on the grounds of the school campus at 150 W. 13th Street, Jim Thorpe on Saturday. The festival will include craft vendors, food vendors, basket raffle and a car show. The event will kickoff...
Times News
Rocktoberfest proceeds given to area businesses
The Lehighton Downtown Partnership has donated funds from this month’s Rocktoberfest to Blended Bakery and their Beards for Breasts campaign, and Perfect Balance Boutique, to help someone who cannot afford products. Through a combination of the community’s support and the partnership’s efforts, $700 was raised at this year’s RockToberfest,...
Times News
Spotlight: Parishioners have fond memories of historic Tamaqua church
Hen the initial services of what would become First United Methodist Church were held in Tamaqua, Hunter Street was full of stumps and East Broad Street was a swamp. Streets like Orwigsburg, Penn and Spruce were laid out, but there were only a handful of homes. Wealthy families’ residences dotted...
Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020. The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
Times News
Halloween events
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. Saturdays. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
Filming ‘The Florentine’: When Hollywood came to the Lehigh Valley | Historical headlines
Hollywood’s lights, cameras and action came to the Lehigh Valley 25 years ago. “The Florentine” wasn’t the only movie filmed here — and it would unfortunately become known as a direct-to-video flop — but it was exciting nonetheless when it was announced that the film would be entirely shot locally with a talented cast that included Luke Perry, Chris Penn, Michael Madsen, Jim Belushi, Jeremy Davies and others.
Times News
Tamaqua news: Oct. 21, 2022
Lewistown Valley Garden Club enjoyed a Members Tea on Sept. 27. The next meeting is Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. This will be the annual Dinner Meeting and will be held at the Zion Church Social Hall in Lewistown Valley. Please note the start time of 6 p.m. As always,...
Lehigh Valley Humane Society to celebrate renaming, $4M renovation this weekend
The Lehigh County Humane Society is now called the Lehigh Valley Humane Society. The Lehigh County Humane Society will celebrate the renaming of its organization and grand reopening of its Allentown animal shelter this weekend during an open house scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 640 Dixon St. in the city.
Times News
3 Carbon County men receive courage awards
It takes just a moment to change a life. The Valley Preferred Spirit of Courage awards recognized the actions of men and women Tuesday night who placed their own lives at risk to save another person from burn injury or death. Two men from Nesquehoning and one man from Palmerton...
Times News
Week in Review October 13 – October 19
Sensitive Jim Thorpe Area School District employee information posted to BoardDocs, an online school board management website, was done in error, Superintendent Robert Presley said. Presley didn’t give a number but said “multiple employees” were affected. “We sincerely apologize for the release of the information to the...
GB Boutique Opens Doors in downtown Pittston
PITTSTON – The City of Pittston welcomed another new business to the downtown. GB Boutique, featuring new and used clothing, opened for
Times News
Ready to work; BHA students train at area businesses
A late October Friday calls for a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup and that is just what awaited the Cindy’s Deli lunch crowd in Franklin Township thanks to a Palmerton teen. Josh Ahner, a 19-year-old Behavioral Health Associates student, has been working at the deli each Friday morning...
Times News
Lake Hauto woman reaches magic milestone
For her 16th birthday, Pauline Edwards received a bicycle from her parents. It wouldn’t take long for her to ride the two-wheeler into New York City, sometimes grabbing onto the backs of trucks as they rolled through the streets. “If my mother ever saw that she would have killed...
A life-saving donation in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Brian Witmer and Danny Gable of the Danville area have been friends for about 20 years. Witmer is a former fire chief and Danville borough council president and has been dealing with cirrhosis of the liver for nearly a decade. About a year and a half...
USPS career fair held in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In preparation for one of the busiest shipping seasons of the year, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in Wilkes-Barre held a hiring event on Friday. Nationwide USPS has 50,000 vacant jobs. Local USPS is looking to hire roughly 400 workers for various positions throughout their northeastern PA and Delaware districts. […]
WNEP-TV 16
Wildlands Conservancy Pensrose Swamp Preserve
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — We'll visit the newest preserved property in Luzerne and Carbon Counties that is now open to the public, the Penrose Swamp Preserve Beaver Creek tract. The Wildlands Conservancy, along with DCNR, made this beautiful piece of property available to outdoorsman in our area.
Bethlehem casino patron among 8 banned in Pa. for leaving children unattended
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted Wednesday to ban eight people from Pennsylvania casinos for leaving children unattended while they went onto casino floors, according to a news release from the gaming board. Among those banned was a male patron at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, who left a 13-year-old,...
Times News
2 do summer research at Lebanon Valley
Two local students were among nearly 40 Lebanon Valley College students who participated in summer science research with faculty. Summit Hill, is a graduate of Panther Valley High School and is pursuing a degree in biology. Meghan McArdle,. Summit Hill, is a graduate of Tamaqua High School and pursuing a...
