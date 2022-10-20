Read full article on original website
Community Champion: THE PASCO L. SCHIAVO NONPROFIT FORUM
Last week the Luzerne Foundation held its first Pasco L. Schiavo Nonprofit Forum, awarding $125,000 to 24 charitable organizations based in th
AWSOM Pet of the Week - Charlie
This week's featured animal from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a dog named Charlie. Charlie is a 10-year-old, adult Beagle Terrier mix.
Times News
Tamaqua BPW celebrates national women’s week
Business and Professional Women announces that the annual National Business Women’s Week was held Oct. 17-21. NBWW offers communities, companies and organizations an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of working women and companies that have made strides toward improving working women’s lives in their communities. “NBWW is a...
Teen sleeping out to help the homeless in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County teen is raising awareness to shed light on homelessness by spending 24 hours outside. When we turned 16, most of us wanted a car for our birthday. But not Juliet Price; she's asking for donations to help those in need. Fifteen-year-old Juliet...
Times News
Rotary Club, Giant collect donations at NL parade
The Rotary Club of Slatington and Giant Food Store of Walnutport will again band together to collect monetary or nonperishable goods donations canned goods during the 114th Northern Lehigh Halloween Parade. The parade will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 29. The rain date is 6 p.m. Oct. 30. Spectators...
Times News
Spotlight: Parishioners have fond memories of historic Tamaqua church
Hen the initial services of what would become First United Methodist Church were held in Tamaqua, Hunter Street was full of stumps and East Broad Street was a swamp. Streets like Orwigsburg, Penn and Spruce were laid out, but there were only a handful of homes. Wealthy families’ residences dotted...
Times News
Ready to work; BHA students train at area businesses
A late October Friday calls for a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup and that is just what awaited the Cindy’s Deli lunch crowd in Franklin Township thanks to a Palmerton teen. Josh Ahner, a 19-year-old Behavioral Health Associates student, has been working at the deli each Friday morning...
Times News
3 Carbon County men receive courage awards
It takes just a moment to change a life. The Valley Preferred Spirit of Courage awards recognized the actions of men and women Tuesday night who placed their own lives at risk to save another person from burn injury or death. Two men from Nesquehoning and one man from Palmerton...
GB Boutique Opens Doors in downtown Pittston
PITTSTON – The City of Pittston welcomed another new business to the downtown. GB Boutique, featuring new and used clothing, opened for
Lehigh Valley Community Rallies For Beloved 12-Year-Old Girl Battling Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
The Lehigh Valley community is coming together to support a beloved 12-year-old girl undergoing a brave fight against Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Emily FaRannte of Hellertown was just like any other girl her age. From the soccer field to the dance studio, Emily had countless passions, Hellertown Borough says in a Facebook post.
Lehigh Valley Humane Society to celebrate renaming, $4M renovation this weekend
The Lehigh County Humane Society is now called the Lehigh Valley Humane Society. The Lehigh County Humane Society will celebrate the renaming of its organization and grand reopening of its Allentown animal shelter this weekend during an open house scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 640 Dixon St. in the city.
Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020. The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
Look Back: Three boys killed when culm bank collapsed in 1934
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Three boys died and two were injured while picking coal from a culm bank that collapsed on top of them near the Henry Colliery of the Lehigh Valley Coal Company in Plains Township on Oct. 23, 1934. Many other boys turned...
Conference held for grandparents raising grandchildren
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Millions of men and women who’ve raised their children to adulthood are part of a growing trend. They’ve become care providers to their grandchildren. On Friday, a local event was held to get grandparents the help they need. It’s a sobering message at the 15th annual grandparents raising grandchildren […]
Filming ‘The Florentine’: When Hollywood came to the Lehigh Valley | Historical headlines
Hollywood’s lights, cameras and action came to the Lehigh Valley 25 years ago. “The Florentine” wasn’t the only movie filmed here — and it would unfortunately become known as a direct-to-video flop — but it was exciting nonetheless when it was announced that the film would be entirely shot locally with a talented cast that included Luke Perry, Chris Penn, Michael Madsen, Jim Belushi, Jeremy Davies and others.
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Jonathan Taylor of Bethlehem
“It is well that war is terrible, or we should grow too fond of it.”. Confederate commander Robert E. Lee, on seeing federal charges repulsed at the battle of Fredericksburg, Va. December 13, 1862. These oft-quoted words of Lee, usually the only ones selected from him in most books of...
9th Annual Pocono Latin Feast This Weekend Following Rescheduling From Last Month
This Sunday, following its rescheduling from last month, the 9th Annual Pocono Latin Fest promises Latin America’s sights, sounds, and flavors during a fun-filled day the whole family can enjoy.
Times News
Halloween events
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. Saturdays. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
Times News
NCC offers health worker session
Are you a trusted member of the community, want to have a positive impact on your community, and have a passion for helping others?. Northampton Community College is offering free virtual information sessions about the Community Health Worker career on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. and on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.
Times News
Franklin hears pitch to build town houses
High-end town houses could be built on a portion of a recently sold campground in Franklin Township. Joe Rentko and Wayne Knirnschild reviewed plans for the project with supervisors on Tuesday for the property at 1500 Rock St., formerly RelaxNation. The campground was sold for $3.8 million in June to...
