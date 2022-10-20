ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Times News

Tamaqua BPW celebrates national women’s week

Business and Professional Women announces that the annual National Business Women’s Week was held Oct. 17-21. NBWW offers communities, companies and organizations an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of working women and companies that have made strides toward improving working women’s lives in their communities. “NBWW is a...
TAMAQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

Teen sleeping out to help the homeless in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County teen is raising awareness to shed light on homelessness by spending 24 hours outside. When we turned 16, most of us wanted a car for our birthday. But not Juliet Price; she's asking for donations to help those in need. Fifteen-year-old Juliet...
Times News

Rotary Club, Giant collect donations at NL parade

The Rotary Club of Slatington and Giant Food Store of Walnutport will again band together to collect monetary or nonperishable goods donations canned goods during the 114th Northern Lehigh Halloween Parade. The parade will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 29. The rain date is 6 p.m. Oct. 30. Spectators...
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

Spotlight: Parishioners have fond memories of historic Tamaqua church

Hen the initial services of what would become First United Methodist Church were held in Tamaqua, Hunter Street was full of stumps and East Broad Street was a swamp. Streets like Orwigsburg, Penn and Spruce were laid out, but there were only a handful of homes. Wealthy families’ residences dotted...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Ready to work; BHA students train at area businesses

A late October Friday calls for a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup and that is just what awaited the Cindy’s Deli lunch crowd in Franklin Township thanks to a Palmerton teen. Josh Ahner, a 19-year-old Behavioral Health Associates student, has been working at the deli each Friday morning...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

3 Carbon County men receive courage awards

It takes just a moment to change a life. The Valley Preferred Spirit of Courage awards recognized the actions of men and women Tuesday night who placed their own lives at risk to save another person from burn injury or death. Two men from Nesquehoning and one man from Palmerton...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020.   The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Conference held for grandparents raising grandchildren

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Millions of men and women who’ve raised their children to adulthood are part of a growing trend. They’ve become care providers to their grandchildren. On Friday, a local event was held to get grandparents the help they need. It’s a sobering message at the 15th annual grandparents raising grandchildren […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Filming ‘The Florentine’: When Hollywood came to the Lehigh Valley | Historical headlines

Hollywood’s lights, cameras and action came to the Lehigh Valley 25 years ago. “The Florentine” wasn’t the only movie filmed here — and it would unfortunately become known as a direct-to-video flop — but it was exciting nonetheless when it was announced that the film would be entirely shot locally with a talented cast that included Luke Perry, Chris Penn, Michael Madsen, Jim Belushi, Jeremy Davies and others.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Jonathan Taylor of Bethlehem

“It is well that war is terrible, or we should grow too fond of it.”. Confederate commander Robert E. Lee, on seeing federal charges repulsed at the battle of Fredericksburg, Va. December 13, 1862. These oft-quoted words of Lee, usually the only ones selected from him in most books of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Halloween events

Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. Saturdays. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Times News

NCC offers health worker session

Are you a trusted member of the community, want to have a positive impact on your community, and have a passion for helping others?. Northampton Community College is offering free virtual information sessions about the Community Health Worker career on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. and on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.
Times News

Franklin hears pitch to build town houses

High-end town houses could be built on a portion of a recently sold campground in Franklin Township. Joe Rentko and Wayne Knirnschild reviewed plans for the project with supervisors on Tuesday for the property at 1500 Rock St., formerly RelaxNation. The campground was sold for $3.8 million in June to...
FRANKLIN, NJ

