Senator Questions Zuckerberg About Facebook’s Collection of “Sensitive Health Information”

Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover could leave banks holding $13 billion in debt, making it the biggest stalled deal ever, report says
Musk's Twitter deal could leave banks holding $13 billion in debt, The Wall Street Journal reported. That would make it the biggest "hung" deal and mean lenders may sell the debt when markets rebound. Banks involved in the $44 billion takeover include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Barclays. Elon...
Washington Examiner
The 'Great Reset' is very real and a grave threat to democracy
Not every global conspiracy of wealthy elites bent on world domination has its own publicly available website. But the Great Reset, proposed by members of the World Economic Forum, is an exception. Complete with a published list of co-conspirators (including Amazon, Google, Huawei Technologies, Saudi Aramco, and Volkswagen), the Great Reset launched in June 2020 with a mission statement that reads as follows (emphases are mine):
Health department medical detectives find 84% of U.S. maternal deaths are preventable
For several weeks a year, the work of nurse-midwife Karen Sheffield-Abdullah is really detective work. She and a team of other medical investigators with the North Carolina public health department scour the hospital records and coroner reports of new moms who died after giving birth. These maternal mortality review committees...
swineweb.com
Prop 12 has its day in court: will California being the undoing of our national economy? PAM LEWISON Director, Initiative on Agriculture
In 2018, the voters of California supported Proposition 12 as an animal welfare measure that would ban the sale of pork in their state harvested from animals housed in pens smaller than 24 square feet. Prop 12 went into effect on Jan. 1, effectively forcing pork producers in the United...
The Markup Wins Loeb Award for Amazon’s Advantage
The Markup has won the Gerald Loeb Award in the Personal Finance and Consumer Reporting category for our investigative series “Amazon’s Advantage,” which found that Amazon gives itself a leg up against competitors when deciding what order to place products in its search results and selecting the default seller for individual items.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Early vote surges, but Dems worry about the map
THE ELECTION — 16 days left until Election Day. … 7,460,734 early votes already cast as of 10:37 a.m. Sunday, per the United States Elections Project. NYT: “Voters Stick to Pandemic-Era Habits, as Early Turnout Surges,” by Nick Corasaniti: “In North Carolina, absentee ballot requests are up 114 percent compared with requests in 2018, according to the board of elections. And in Florida, the total early vote is up 50 percent compared with the early vote in 2018.”
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
Elon Musk plans to cut most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post. Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew, according to the report. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberations.
Carbon Pricing, UNICEF, Community-Moderated Tweets, U.K. Museums, and Cattle Brands
Data Is Plural is a weekly newsletter of useful/curious datasets. This edition, dated Oct. 19, 2022, has been republished with permission of the author. Carbon pricing. In a paper published last month, Geoffroy Dolphin and Qinrui Xiahou describe their World Carbon Pricing Database. For each country (as well as each U.S. state and certain other subnational jurisdictions), the database indicates the price per metric ton of CO2 equivalent associated with any carbon taxes and cap-and-trade mechanisms in place for each year going back to 1990. It lists these prices for each combination of type of fuel and sectoral classification. Previously: The Voluntary Registry Offsets Database and the World Bank’s database of carbon pricing initiatives (DIP 2021.11.17).
The Verge
Facebook warns it could block news in Canada over proposed legislation
Facebook might ban news sharing in Canada if the country passes legislation forcing the company to pay news outlets for their content (via The Wall Street Journal). In a post shared on Friday, Facebook parent company Meta says Canada’s proposed Online News Act falsely presumes that it “unfairly benefits from its relationship with publishers.”
Doctors are linking some medical problems to the cost-of-living crisis as patients struggle to afford food and bills
Some patients are ignoring health issues because putting food on the table takes priority, one doctor in England said.
Dominion Voting CEO responds to unfounded conspiracy theories about company
In an interview airing Sunday on 60 Minutes, the CEO of Dominion Voting Systems addressed numerous baseless claims levied against his company in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. "Were you associated with the late Hugo Chavez?" correspondent Anderson Cooper asked as he began his line of questioning. "Absolutely...
blockworks.co
Leaked Draft of US Congress’ ‘DeFi Killer’ Bill Sparks Debate
Web3 startup accelerator Alliance DAO said the bill forces projects to sacrifice decentralization. Details around Bitcoin and Ethereum regulation have been “circulating secretly” in Washington, DC. Now, a copy of draft language for the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act (DCCPA), a bill in the US Congress, was uploaded to GitHub by crypto attorney Gabriel Shapiro. Views on the potential impact on decentralized finance (DeFi) are mixed.
