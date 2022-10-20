Senator Questions Zuckerberg About Facebook’s Collection of “Sensitive Health Information”

Data Is Plural is a weekly newsletter of useful/curious datasets. This edition, dated Oct. 19, 2022, has been republished with permission of the author. Carbon pricing. In a paper published last month, Geoffroy Dolphin and Qinrui Xiahou describe their World Carbon Pricing Database. For each country (as well as each U.S. state and certain other subnational jurisdictions), the database indicates the price per metric ton of CO2 equivalent associated with any carbon taxes and cap-and-trade mechanisms in place for each year going back to 1990. It lists these prices for each combination of type of fuel and sectoral classification. Previously: The Voluntary Registry Offsets Database and the World Bank’s database of carbon pricing initiatives (DIP 2021.11.17).

