Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
Disney faces lawsuit from passholders over park reservation system
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Walt Disney World is facing a new lawsuit from some of its annual passholders over its park reservation system. The federal lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, alleges Disney violated its contract with annual passholders by using a system that requires all guests to make a park reservation before visiting.
4, including minor, face charges in FHP pursuit on Orlando International Airport property
ORLANDO, Fla. – Three men and a 17-year-old boy were sent to Orange County’s jail and Juvenile Assessment Center, respectively, following their involvement in a vehicle pursuit early Saturday in Orlando with Florida Highway Patrol troopers, according to a news release. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper in the...
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
Orlando woman killed in rear-end crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck from behind in a crash near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 along U.S. Highway 92 in...
Owner of Parlor Kitchen talks rebuilding his business, plans for the future
ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting a business is a difficult proposition, but rebuilding one can be even harder. That is the position Ryan McKenzie finds himself in. McKenzie owns and operates Parlor, a pop-up kitchen specializing in cookie-stuffed waffles. He previously ran the business as Table Ghost Kitchen with his former partner Stevie Andujar, but their business relationship dissolved in early 2022.
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
South Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette to open new Winter Park location. Here are the details
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Paris Baguette is getting ready for the grand opening of its first Florida location in Winter Park. The South Korean-based bakery chain is set to open up shop at 325 S. Orlando Ave. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to a news release. The company said...
Help Wanted: American ironworkers recruiting next generation
Orlando Iron Workers Local 808 is just one of dozens of union locals from Orlando to Detroit that has launched a recruiting blitz to bring in “unrepresented” journeymen and offer paid apprenticeships to the potential next generation of skilled welders. Bobby Knost, the union’s veteran business manager, said...
Geneva residents still dealing with flood waters as nearby State Road 46 reopens to traffic in Seminole County
GENEVA, Fla. – More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, State Road 46 fully opened to traffic Sunday in Seminole County. The road reopened with one lane earlier in the week near Geneva, after water from the St. John’s River no longer covered the street. As...
East River High School student identified as victim in Orange County crash, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old Orlando man was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a crash early Sunday when the man’s pickup truck was hit by a sedan as he tried to pull a vehicle stuck on the side of Dallas Boulevard in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WATCH: Video shows flames break out on EPCOT platform during fireworks show
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – A fire broke out at a platform in EPCOT during the fireworks show on Friday night, according to officials. Officials said the fire was contained at the fireworks launch platform and has since been extinguished. [TRENDING: Day care workers charged, accused of scaring toddlers...
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
Attorney set to file motion for Orange County clients’ voter fraud charges to be dropped
ORLANDO, Fla. – A local attorney is representing two Orange County residents who were wrapped up in voter fraud allegations lodged by Gov. Ron DeSantis back in August. Orlando attorney Roger Weeden said he plans to file a court motion this weekend on behalf of his clients, hoping to get their charges dropped.
State Road 415 reopens after suspect in multi-county pursuit jumps in water, captured in Seminole County, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that State Road 415 at the Seminole County line has reopened after being closed in both directions due to a fleeing suspect. The agency tweeted at 7:33 p.m. that the road was closed at the Seminole County line...
Driver crashes after being shot in head in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot in the head while driving on the southwest side of a business parking lot at the corner of Buenaventura Boulevard and Simpson Road in Osceola County on Sunday evening, according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue. After the man was shot,...
17-year-old boy dies after stepping into traffic, being struck, Daytona Beach police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy died after stepping into traffic and being struck Friday in Daytona Beach, police said. The crash was reported at 3:55 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Old Kings and Big Tree roads, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. [TRENDING:...
State Road 46 reopens in Seminole County as Hurricane Ian floodwaters recede
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation on Saturday said it had reopened a stretch of State Road 46 in Seminole County that became flooded due to Hurricane Ian. This, after FDOT opened one lane of SR-46 in the area to local traffic earlier this week. [TRENDING:...
14-year-old girl gave $10K in stolen money to classmates, Marion deputies say
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school this week when she handed out more than $10,000 that officials say she stole from her grandmother's safe. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that...
Adults can trick-or-treat at the Oviedo Mall next week. Here’s what to expect
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Oviedo Mall is giving adults some nostalgia next week as they are preparing to host their inaugural Sip-or-Treat event. This free event will take place Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. [TRENDING: Day care workers charged, accused of scaring toddlers with Halloween...
