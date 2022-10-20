ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
Disney faces lawsuit from passholders over park reservation system

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Walt Disney World is facing a new lawsuit from some of its annual passholders over its park reservation system. The federal lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, alleges Disney violated its contract with annual passholders by using a system that requires all guests to make a park reservation before visiting.
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
Owner of Parlor Kitchen talks rebuilding his business, plans for the future

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting a business is a difficult proposition, but rebuilding one can be even harder. That is the position Ryan McKenzie finds himself in. McKenzie owns and operates Parlor, a pop-up kitchen specializing in cookie-stuffed waffles. He previously ran the business as Table Ghost Kitchen with his former partner Stevie Andujar, but their business relationship dissolved in early 2022.
Help Wanted: American ironworkers recruiting next generation

Orlando Iron Workers Local 808 is just one of dozens of union locals from Orlando to Detroit that has launched a recruiting blitz to bring in “unrepresented” journeymen and offer paid apprenticeships to the potential next generation of skilled welders. Bobby Knost, the union’s veteran business manager, said...
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
Adults can trick-or-treat at the Oviedo Mall next week. Here’s what to expect

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Oviedo Mall is giving adults some nostalgia next week as they are preparing to host their inaugural Sip-or-Treat event. This free event will take place Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. [TRENDING: Day care workers charged, accused of scaring toddlers with Halloween...

