Heavy police presence in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. — A heavy police presence has gathered in Jim Thorpe. Officials say a woman barricaded herself inside the home along the 600 block of Center Avenue Sunday night. The Carbon County District Attorney is on scene along with state and local police. A Special Emergency Response...
State Police arrest man in connection to robbery
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery that took place earlier this month. According to State Police, Troopers were dispatched to a Uni-Mart store on Oct. 13 after a man entered the store and began brandishing a samurai sword, demanding cash. […]
Carbon County man arrested in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who robbed a store in Monroe County wearing a clown mask and wielding a "samurai sword" has been caught, according to state police. William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody Saturday after police identified him as the man who robbed a Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort on October 13.
Prisoner allegedly attacks two guards
Coal Township, Pa. — An incarcerated man is facing two felony counts for spitting on corrections officers. Dakota Raymond Brodie allegedly taunted one officer in particular after spitting on his upper right brow, police said. The 23-year-old Brodie allegedly said, “You got spit on. You got spit on.” Officer Travis Hartman flushed his eyes out after the incident, according to the affidavit. He was then taken to Geisinger Shamokin Area...
Times News
Suspect charged in Monroe clown mask/sword robbery
Police have charged an Albrightsville man who they say wore a clown mask and used a samurai sword to rob a Chestnuthill minimart earlier this month. State police said through investigation and tips from community members, the suspect was identified as William Clancy, 39. After an extensive investigation which included interviews and search warrants, he was taken into custody on Saturday.
Charges filed against man for deadly head-on crash
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Moosic man faces more serious charges in connection with a deadly, head-on crash, according to public records. The upgraded charges were filed on Friday, October 21, against 18-year-old Nolan Devine. Reports say the new charges include a pair of felony counts: homicide by vehicle, and homicide by vehicle while […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Township police: Beware of purse thieves
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for thieves who are "terrorizing" grocery stores. Police say wallets have been stolen from people in several grocery stores in Palmer Township. Credit cards taken from those wallets were later used. Police believe the man pictured above is among those...
Times News
Monroe crashes
State police at the Fern Ridge barracks reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers:. • A crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. on Oct. 13 along Cottontail Lane, in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Jenine J. Grant, 38, of Saylorsburg, was driving a 2017 Honda Accord eastbound when she encountered debris and standing water on the roadway. She attempted to avoid the debris and struck a curb, entered onto the berm where the vehicle rotated 110 degrees striking a tree. The vehicle continued forward on the berm striking a curb and then coming to rest.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Law Enforcement Investigating Overnight Assault in Shenandoah
Schuylkill County law enforcement agencies are investigating an assault in Shenandoah overnight. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers from the Frackville Barracks and Shenandoah Borough Police are investigating an assault that took place in the borough around 3:00am, Friday. A male victim was flown to an area hospital with...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Williamsport Man in Custody After Hitting Sunbury Police Vehicle
SUNBURY – A Williamsport man is now in custody after nearly hitting a Sunbury Police officer and hitting a Sunbury Police vehicle last month. Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey says 20-year-old Dante Kolasa was taken into custody without incident in the Philadelphia area Friday morning. Sunbury Police were assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s service and the attorney general’s office. Kolasa will be arraigned by Judge Toomey on aggravated assault and other charges.
Times News
Troop M lists enforcement data
The Pennsylvania State Police at Troop M, Bethlehem, have announced the results of a troop-wide traffic enforcement detail which was conducted on Tuesday, throughout the troop’s coverage area in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties. The results showed the following: traffic citations, 168; warnings, 76; driving under the influence arrests,...
Times News
Schuylkill Co. targets gun crimes
On a sunny afternoon in May 2021, Cynthia Salvador-Branch was embroiled in yet another dispute with her estranged husband, Curtis Lamour Branch, at their home in Port Carbon. But instead of stopping with a barrage of angry words, Branch shot her in the neck when she tried to leave. Salvador-Branch...
18-year-old faces homicide by vehicle charges
MOOSIC, Pa. — An 18-year-old now faces homicide by vehicle charges after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County. Police say, Nolan Devine, of Moosic, passed other vehicles illegally on Springbrook Avenue in Moosic and collided head-on with another car in August. 69-year-old John Errigo of Old Forge was killed.
Woman accused of DUI with child in vehicle
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, Pocono Township police say they arrested a woman for reportedly driving under the influence with her eight-year-old child in the vehicle. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday officers were called to 712 State Route 0314 in Swiftwater for a report […]
Aggravated assault charge dismissed
WILKES-BARRE — A district judge dismissed aggravated assault and related offenses against Isaiah M. Walker when the victims failed to appear to testify at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court. Walker, 32, of West Carey Street, was charged by Plains Township police with threatening three people with...
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven — crashes
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 4:11 p.m. on Oct. 13 along Blue Mountain Road in Port Clinton. Troopers said Storm R. Etherington, 20, of Pottsville, was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee when he lost control on a right curve in the road. The vehicle crossed into the other lane of travel, then onto the berm where it struck the guide rail.
Times News
Student has marijuana on school property
A 17-year-old boy from Sciota is facing drug possession charges after state police at the Fern Ridge barracks were called to Pleasant Valley High School, Brodheadsville, at 9:19 a.m. Oct. 5. Police said a school resource officer told them the student had a small foil pouch labeled “Get Riggity Riggity...
Convicted Felon Busted With Guns, Drugs In Allentown Raid: Police
A small arsenal of guns and a large quantity of drugs were recovered in a raid on a Lehigh County man's home, authorities have announced. Allentown police executed a search warrant at the East Court Street home of Jonathan Rodriguez Rosado, 38, just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, local police said in a press release.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Weekly Warrant Update 10-19
Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like the community’s assistance in locating the following wanted individuals. MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, Oct. 19, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released its weekly warrant report containing the newly added warrants for this week.
Convicted felon pleads guilty to firearm charge
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to the charge of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammo. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Yasin Abdul-Mattin, 50, of Scranton, pleaded guilty on Thursday before U.S. District Court Judge Mannion, to […]
